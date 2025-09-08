Samyang’s AF 24-60mm f/2.8 FE Is Its Second Collab with Schneider-Kreuznach

Jaron Schneider

A Sony camera with a large lens rests on a wooden table next to a glass of iced coffee. Green leaves are visible in the background, and the scene has natural lighting.

Samyang has announced that it will release the AF 24-60mm f/2.8, the follow-up to the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE and the second lens designed in conjunction with German optical manufacturer Schneider-Kreuznach.

The company says that the original collaboration lens was the first front-filter-compatible super-wide zoom lens for Sony E-mount, and this follow-up extends what is now becoming a line of optics into the standard zoom range. Samyang says that the AF 24-60mm f/2.8 will offer “uncompromised optical quality in a compact and lightweight design tailored for both photography and video creation.” Earlier this year, Lumix launched a 24-60mm f/2.8 that was aimed at the same type of user. It was very good. Now, Sony users stand to gain access to a similar lens if LK Samyang can deliver.

A black Sigma camera lens with textured grip, focus and zoom rings, labeled "AF 24-60 / 2.8 FE," showing focal lengths 24mm to 60mm and switches on the side.

“The AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE is the second zoom lens co-developed with Schneider-Kreuznach and represents a significant milestone in completing our zoom lens portfolio. By combining over 50 years of optical expertise with the proven experience from our collaboration with Schneider, we continue to deliver innovative solutions that inspire creators worldwide,” Bonwook Koo, CEO of LK Samyang, says.

It is probably best to treat this reveal as a development announcement, as Samyang did not disclose many details about the upcoming lens, other than it intends to keep the lens compact and lightweight but with no sacrifice to performance.

A close-up view of a Samyang 24-60mm f/2.8 camera lens, showing its textured focus ring, branding, and front glass element.

“Together with the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE, the new AF 24-60mm f/2.8 FE embodies LK Samyang’s philosophy of delivering ‘Compact High-Performance Zooms,’ completing a strengthened zoom lens lineup that empowers photographers and creators to explore new perspectives and storytelling possibilities,” Samyang says.

LK Samyang did not provide pricing or expected availability.

Samyang intends to show the lens to the public at the IBC Amsterdam expo this week, similar to its reveal of the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE at CP+ in Japan last March. LK Samyang did not officially announce the lens until April and the lens did not arrive in North America until July (under the Rokinon brand). If a similar schedule is kept with the new 24-60mm f/2.8, photographers and videographers should not expect the lens to hit store shelves until late 2025 at the earliest.

Discussion