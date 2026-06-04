Honor Magic V6 Foldable Squeezes in Big Battery and Apple Connectivity

When Honor launches a foldable phone, you can bet some firsts in the segment will come with the announcement. The Magic V6 is its latest flagship foldable smartphone, sporting the largest battery ever equipped in a foldable to date. The hinge is also rated at 2,800 MPa tensile strength.

As always, the battle to get thinner continues, with the phone measuring 8.75mm when folded and just 4mm when folded open. Weighing in at 219 grams, the company believes the thinner, lighter build puts the Magic V6 closer to how a conventional slab phone feels.

It’s worth noting that only the white variant of the phone is 8.75mm thin. The black, red, and gold variants are each 9mm thin when folded, though only 0.1mm thicker when unfolded. Those three are also 224 grams, making them a tad heavier in comparison.

Camera System Stands Pat — Except for the AI

Honor’s AI Falcon camera system sees a triple-camera array in the rear. The 50-megapixel “Ultra Light Sensitive” main sensor (23mm equivalent) has an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization, while the 64-megapixel telephoto (70mm equivalent) uses a periscope design with a 1/2-inch sensor, f/2.5 aperture, and CIPA-rated 6.5-stop image stabilization. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide (15mm equivalent) has an f/2.2 aperture. The dual 20-megapixel front cameras for the outer and inner screens appear to be the same as those built into the previous Magic V5.

Honor doesn’t generally reveal which image sensors it uses, so that information tends to come out after launch. It doesn’t appear that Honor changed any of the camera hardware compared to the previous Magic V5, leaving most of the improvements to come from software optimization. Even so, the focus there continues to roll with AI-driven features like AI Color Engine, Magic Color 2.0, and an AI Image to Video 2.0 tool for creating videos via generative AI.

In the latter case, it will be possible to select two or three photos you’ve captured with the phone and use them to generate a short video using a text prompt. “First-and-last-frame mode” enables you to define your opening and closing scenes and see how the model builds the sequence in between. There are also templates featuring cinematic camera movements, effects, and styles to produce film-quality output with a single tap.

Displays, Durability, and Battery Life

At 8.75mm thin, the white Magic V6 is the same thickness as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, further highlighting Honor’s claim about matching the handheld feel of a standard phone. It gets a slightly larger 6.52-inch outer display to go with the 7.95-inch inner foldable panel. Both have 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rates, and peak brightness reaches 6,000 nits on the outer screen and 5,000 nits on the inner, with an ultra-low reflectivity rating of 1.5%. Both displays incorporate 4320Hz PWM dimming, a technology designed to reduce eye strain during prolonged use.

The inner screen uses UTG flexible glass, while the outer display is protected by what Honor calls the Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield — a silicon nitride coating applied in up to 5,600 layers. The device holds both IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, making it unusually rugged for a foldable.

Honor is also playing up the Super Steel Hinge mechanism rated at 2,800 MPa tensile strength. The company says the design was refined through thousands of simulations to develop an AI-assisted bionic cushioning system that absorbs and distributes impact from drops.

The headline spec is a 6660mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is the largest in a foldable thus far, and 600mAh larger than the battery in the Oppo Find N6. To put this into further perspective, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4400mAh battery, but it’s not a silicon-carbon battery. It supports 80W wired and 66W wireless charging, along with reverse wireless charging as an option.

Software and Ecosystem

Under the hood, the Magic V6 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Honor says the combination, alongside a full-stack Vulkan graphics engine, enables 120 FPS gameplay on the device’s large inner display.

On the software side, the device ships with MagicOS 10 and a suite of AI agents covering settings management, photo organization, contextual screen suggestions, and meeting workflows. A multitasking feature called Fast Flex activates a split-screen mode through the physical folding motion of the device, while PC-level Multi-Flex mode is designed to replicate an ultrawide monitor layout across three simultaneous applications.

More notable is that the V6 natively connects to Apple devices, such as the iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch, via Honor Share. It will be much easier to enable one-tap file transfers, notification mirroring, and dual-screen Mac workflows without installing additional software. The phone also supports Quick Share for AirDrop-style file transfers between Android and compatible Apple devices.

Google Gemini will do its thing for text, voice, and image-based queries. Honor is throwing in a free three-month trial of Google AI Pro at no extra cost, offering access to Gemini features including Veo 3.1-powered video generation, the Nano Banana Pro image generation tool, the AI filmmaking tool Flow, NotebookLM, and 5TB of cloud storage.

Pricing and Availability

Honor will launch the Magic V6 in waves, starting in Malaysia with a starting price of RM7,699 ($1,918 USD), available in white, red, gold, and black. Pre-orders are open June 4-11, 2026, and may include accessory bundles and protection plans, covering a two-year quality assurance plan and one-year crack protection. Honor says the device will also roll out across a range of markets that include Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other markets throughout June.

Image credits: Ted Kritsonis. Header photo by Honor.