First Look at the Schneider-Kreuznach x Samyang 60-180mm f/2.8 Lens

Just like it did at last year’s CP+ in Japan, Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach took to the CP+ 2026 show floor in Yokohama this week to tease another f/2.8 zoom lens for full-frame cameras. This time it’s an AF 60-180mm f/2.8 for Sony E-mount and L-Mount.

While precise specifications have not yet been shared, LK Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach have the lens on display at their joint booth at CP+, and PetaPixel‘s Jaron Schneider and Sarah Teng checked it out firsthand. The lens completes a distinct and rather unusual f/2.8 “holy trinity,” joining the companies’ AF 14-24mm f/2.8 and AF 24-60mm f/2.8 zoom lenses released last year. With the new 60-180mm f/2.8, photographers will have 14mm to 160mm covered at f/2.8.

As German optics company Schneider-Kreuznach explained last year, it has partnered with South Korean optics company LK Samyang on these new lenses to bring “new ideas to life” and “develop products that help photographers and creative professionals express their vision more effectively.”

If the quality of the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 is anything to go on, the new 60-180mm f/2.8 should deliver strong performance for the value. The AF 14-24mm f/2.8 is currently about $960 in the U.S., while the AF 24-60mm f/2.8 is just $899. It is worth noting that in North America, these lenses, as well as the upcoming 60-180mm f/2.8, are sold under the Rokinon brand rather than Samyang. Aside from the name, these lenses are all functionally identical.

At this point, it is only really possible to speculate on the precise specifics and performance of the upcoming AF 60-180mm f/2.8 lens, as details are extremely scarce. Having looked at and held the lens at CP+, it’s clearly a relatively compact lens, certainly a bit smaller than most 70-200mm f/2.8 zooms. It shares the same design language as the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 and AF 24-60mm f/2.8 zooms, including the same distinct grip texture on the zoom ring. It has a 77mm front filter thread and its minimum focusing distance ranges from 0.35 to 0.78 meters (1.1 to 2.6 feet) depending on its focal length. There is an AF/MF switch on the barrel, and a locking switch for the zoom.

Beyond this, all that is known is that the lens is coming soon for Sony E-mount and L-Mount cameras.

Image credits: Jaron Schneider and Sarah Teng