Samyang’s New 14-24mm f/2.8 is a Collab with Schneider-Kreuznach

While it was teased at CP+ earlier this year, Samyang today announced the AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE made in collaboration with Schneider-Kreuznach. The company says the lens combines Schneider-Kreuznach’s renowned optical expertise with LK Samyang’s advanced technology in a lens with “exceptional performance.”

“The AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE is a compact and lightweight super-wide-angle zoom lens jointly developed by LK Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach. This new lens represents a remarkable partnership between two optical pioneers from South Korea and Germany, resulting in a significant product for the mirrorless market,” Samyang says.

The optic is the first collaboration between the two companies and is also Samyang’s first-ever super-wide zoom lens. It is described as a versatile optic that promises to deliver dynamic perspectives at the wide end with an angle of view of 114.2 degrees while the 24mm long end is described as flexible for various subjects and scenes with an angle of view of 84.1 degrees.

“Its broad zoom range makes this lens ideal for landscapes, cityscapes, nightscapes, astrophotography, architecture, interiors, and environmental portraits. Designed to accommodate different shooting styles, this lens enables creative expression in every frame,” Samyang adds.

The lens features a construction of 15 elements arranged into 11 groups including three aspherical, five high refraction, and three extra-low dispersion glass optics as well as Samyang’s UMC coating. It features an aperture range of f/2.8 through f/22 via a nine-bladed diaphragm, has a front filter size of 77mm, and measures a collapsed 3.5 inches (which extends to 3.9 inches during a zoom). It features a close focusing distance of 0.18 meters (about seven inches).

On that note, the lens was made to be small and compact and weighs 445 grams. The aforementioned front filter thread size is what Samyang calls unique among E-mount ultra-wide zoom lenses, too and was a design choice the company says it made due to popular demands among photographers.

Autofocus is driven by a linear stepping motor and Samyang promises enhanced continuous autofocus performance that is both fast and accurate. The lens also has a USB-C port to allow for easy firmware updates and the entire optic is weather sealed.

Pricing and availability for the Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE was not announced at the time of publication. This story will be updated when this information has been provided.

Image credits: Samyang