Sigma Changes 14mm f/1.4 Art’s Design, Availability, and Price to Address Production Woes

Sigma’s popular and excellent 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art has been difficult for photographers to purchase, and Sigma describes “significantly delays in delivery times.” To address this, the company is taking the unusual step of changing the lens’s name, exterior design, packaging, and price.

Launched in 2023 as the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens with a $1,599 price tag, which subsequently increased to $1,759 thanks to tariffs, the lens will now be known as the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG Art. It will also not be sold in the typical mass-production manner, but instead will be available as a special-order item beginning September 4 through authorized Sigma retailers. The revised lens will still come in E and L-Mount versions, but it will ship with a new, higher price of $1,839.

Sigma notes that it has no stock of the current DG DN version “except for what is currently available in stores.”

“As a result, we are experiencing significant delays in shipping newly ordered products, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers,” Sigma explains. “Going forward, we will transition to a made-to-order system.”

Within this new made-to-order system, Sigma will accept orders for the 14mm f/1.4 DG Art lens “for a limited time” and ship them at a “later, scheduled date.” Orders will be accepted from September 4 through October 31, and Sigma says it will ship the ordered lenses beginning in March 2026. While the company has not finalized a future order acceptance period, Sigma tells PetaPixel that customers can expect the next order window to occur sometime in 2026.

Although the lens is getting a name change, Sigma says there are “no changes to the optical quality.”

“We will continue to deliver the same imaging performance as before with a new look,” Sigma promises. The new look, including new font and packaging, aligns with Sigma’s rebranding efforts earlier this year, including new logos and beautiful sustainable packaging.

As for the price increase, Sigma says this is the result of rising raw material, manufacturing, and logistics costs. Granted, the new price of $1,839 is only about 4.5% higher than the current $1,759 price tag. Although the E-mount version of the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art is unavailable at major American retailers, the L-Mount version is available from both Adorama and B&H.

Image credits: Header photo by Sigma. Sample images shot by Chris Niccolls for PetaPixel.