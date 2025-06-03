Sigma Has Increased its Prices by 10% in the US in Response to Tariffs

Sigma’s promised price increases have gone into effect as planned. The price hikes in the United States are all around 10%, reflecting the current tariff rate on most Japanese goods.

These price increases are already reflected at major retailers in the United States, including B&H Photo, as evidenced by new lenses like the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports which has increased from its original $5,999 price to $6,599. Other examples include the Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art that has increased from $1,499 to $1,649, and the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art, which now costs $1,489 instead of the $1,349 it launched at last summer.

Sigma, like every other company, understands that the tariff situation in the United States is chaotic, unpredictable, and controversial. Last week, a U.S. federal court, the U.S. Court of International Trade, blocked almost all of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. This decision was quickly paused by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The decision to block Trump’s tariffs, which the U.S. Court of International Trade unanimously determined are unlawful under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) that Trump claimed gave him the power to unilaterally roll out tariffs, has given people hope that most tariffs will be permanently removed.

However, given that this ruling was paused pending appeal, Sigma and other companies must deal with the hand they are dealt, which, as of now, are 10% tariffs on Japanese imports into the United States. It also remains possible that tariffs on Japan will not only remain in effect but potentially even increase in the coming weeks and months. It is, as American PetaPixel readers are all too aware, a situation that is frequently changing.

PetaPixel spoke to Sigma America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh today, who said that Sigma wanted to do a 10% price increase across the board to ensure that Sigma’s price increases in the United States aligned perfectly with the current tariff rate. He adds that if the tariffs are lifted, such as in the event of the U.S. Court of International Trade ruling being upheld without appeal, the company will reduce the prices of its products in the U.S. either directly or through an instant rebate. Sigma is actively monitoring the situation, and given its transparency leading up to the price increase this week, there is every reason to believe the company will react quickly and in the best interest of its customers.

Image credits: Sigma