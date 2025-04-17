Sigma’s New Packaging Is a Gorgeous Blend of Sustainability and Style

When Sigma announced the super-sleek “radically simple” BF camera in late February, it also doubled down on its rich Japanese heritage by unveiling a comprehensive rebranding effort. Alongside a new wordmark, logo, and redesigned website, Sigma also switched up all its product packaging, and wow, is it ever gorgeous.

I fancy myself something of a design nerd. I enjoy looking at new logos and wordmarks — occasionally skewering them — and get perhaps overly excited when a new camera or lens arrives in gorgeous packaging.

Camera gear is expensive, and it’s especially satisfying when the first impression is a special, positive one. That starts with the box. I suspect no new camera or lens will arrive in packaging that, at least from the outside, looks as pretty as Sigma’s latest offerings. I recycle as many boxes as possible, but these will be kept far away from the bin.

Sigma’s cameras, lenses, and accessories are sure to arrive in style and come in simple, understated boxes with embossed type. Accessories, like straps, chargers, cables, and batteries, arrive in a lovely goldenrod yellow, while lenses will ship in black, beige, blue, or olive green containers. As for the Sigma BF camera, it is nestled in a classic medium gray.

In a world where camera companies are rapidly moving away from overly ostentatious packaging for environmental reasons, ditching a lot of the brightly colored graphics, Sigma shows that you can do that and not kick style to the curb. While I will gladly accept plain cardboard boxes that are better for the environment, even if they are boring and ugly, I am pleased to see that Sigma has found a way to infuse its newfound style into its environmentally friendly packaging.

Speaking of sustainability, Sigma is committed to it. What makes the new packaging so sleek is that Sigma has moved away from as many pack-ins and plastics as possible. This is a move we have seen across the industry, and it’s always nice to see reduced waste. So much of what has traditionally come in camera and lens packages, especially plastic, is entirely unnecessary. Sigma, which commits to reducing its waste and recycling as much as possible, minimizes synthetic materials in its product packaging and uses plant-based vegetable inks for printed material.

It will take a while for all of Sigma’s cameras and lenses to be sold in the new packaging since replacing existing inventory would be incredibly wasteful. But every new Sigma product will be inside the gorgeous new packaging at some point. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that Sigma’s new product packaging is as beautiful to look at as it is good for the environment. Sustainability has rarely looked this good.

Image credits: Sigma