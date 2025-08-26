Laowa Brings Its Wild 8-15mm Fisheye Zoom to Medium Format Cameras

Venus Optics is bringing its exceptionally unusual Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye lens to Fujifilm and Hasselblad medium format mirrorless cameras.

The Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom launched in June for full-frame mirrorless cameras, including Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-Mount. Venus Optics announced today that it will expand its mount offerings to include Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD next month.

However, Venus Optics notes that the image circle of the new medium format versions “may not fully cover the sensor — even when set to 15mm.” This could be a problem for photographers seeking to capture diagonal fisheye photos, but should not hamper those looking to capture circular fisheyes at the very widest focal lengths. In the video above, Venus Optics almost exclusively shows circular fisheye photos.

As PetaPixel demonstrated in its review of the lens on RF mount, the lens can capture circular fisheye photos at 8mm (and then some) and diagonal ones at 15mm.

The lens proved sharp in PetaPixel‘s testing, although it is, as expected, a very niche product.

“I had fun with the Laowa fisheye zoom lens even though it is not my cup of tea,” Chris Niccolls wrote in his review. “It does, however, give a fun and unique outlook on the world, and many photographers will find the results charming.”

As Niccolls also noted, the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 Zoom Fisheye lens is one of the very few lenses like it on the market. He was referring to full-frame options at the time, but the sentiment is even truer when it comes to medium format. Neither Fujifilm nor Hasselblad offers any fisheye lenses in their lineup at all, so even if the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 comes with limitations on the larger image sensors, there is no first-party competition to speak of.

There is, however, a fixed fisheye option for GFX owners to consider. Although it is currently sold out, the TTArtisan 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye is available for GFX cameras. It is also designed to cover full-frame image sensors, resulting in a rather significant vignette on GFX, as shown in TTArtisan’s launch video from four years ago.

In any case, the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 Zoom Fisheye for GFX and XCD mount is a novel, unusual lens that is well-suited to embrace its oddities.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 Fisheye Zoom is already available for full-frame cameras for $699 and will arrive on GFX and XCD mounts next month at the same price.

Image credits: Venus Optics