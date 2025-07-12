Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF II Zoom Fisheye Review: Sharp But Niche

Chris Niccolls

I don’t really like fisheye lenses. I’ve never found much use for them and find the surreal look of the images to be of limited utility. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t jump at the chance to give a new one a try.

Buy the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF II Zoom new on Amazon.comBuy the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF II Zoom used on KEH.com

Laowa certainly has released a unique $699 fisheye lens this time: the 8-15mm zoom is made specifically for mirrorless cameras in Z-mount, E-mount, RF-mount, and L-mount. I decided to shoot the Calgary Stampede festival, better known as the greatest outdoor show on Earth, with the new optic on a Canon R5 Mark II. I figured that the surreal nature of our largest outdoor fairground would be ideal for the surreal image making of the new Laowa. Even better, this new lens covers full-frame sensors. Well, it sort of does.

Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF II Zoom Fisheye Review: How It Feels

The Laowa covers the entire full-frame sensor of a camera when shooting at the 15mm mark, although you can see a bit of the lens barrel when focused closer than infinity. As you zoom wider, you can see more and more of the circular light circle, until you reach 8mm and get a spherical image on your rectangular sensor. This is pretty normal on a circular fisheye lens, and the 8mm frame does fill the full-frame sensor from top to bottom. I had fun shooting both extremes of the focal range, especially considering that the 8mm range covers a 180-degree angle.

A Laowa camera lens with a blue accent ring is lying on its side on a grid-patterned surface, next to a detached lens cap. The background is black.
The bulbous front of this lens allows for a 180-degree field of view.
A camera lens resting on its side on a gray grid-patterned surface, with its rear glass and metal mount facing forward. A detached lens cap lies nearby. The background is black.
There is no electrical connection to the camera, which means no EXIF data or autofocus.
Close-up of a Laowa FF II 8-15mm F2.8 fisheye camera lens against a black background, showing the lens markings and blue accent ring near the top.
Laowa lenses are usually unique, but always fun.

The lens itself is very easy to carry around since it weighs only 23 ounces (650 grams). It is solidly built out of metal, with a very smooth-turning manual focusing ring and aperture. It is important to note that this lens does not have any weather-sealing and also does not have any communication with the camera body. I know that it is common for unique third-party optics like this to lack any electrical connectivity, but I still find it very inconvenient. There is no lens hood due to the protruding front element, but there is a rugged metal cover to keep the glass safe. This lens can only be focused manually, but given the massive depth of field that an ultra-wide lens provides, I was able to simply focus in the rough zone that I want and count on a moderate aperture to ensure sharp focus.

A Laowa FF II 8-15mm F2.8 fisheye camera lens stands upright on a gray cutting mat with a grid pattern.
The manual focus and zoom rings are solidly built, and everything feels well machined.
A camera lens and its detached black lens cap labeled "RF Mount" rest on a gray cutting mat with a white grid pattern.
Currently, this lens is available for four major mirrorless full-frame lens mounts.
A Laowa camera lens rests on a gray grid-patterned surface next to its detached lens cap, which displays the brand name "LAOWA" in white letters.
I don’t often use fisheye lenses, but when I do, I choose Laowa.

People walk through a busy fairground, with a ferris wheel and colorful stalls on each side. Above, teal cable cars with passengers ride across a bright blue sky dotted with clouds.

A man in a red shirt, white cowboy hat, and reflective sunglasses stands outdoors at a fair, with food stands, flags, and people in the background under a sunny, blue sky with scattered clouds.

A lively scene at a fairground with crowds walking, a large "Stampede Park" arch, colorful rides, food stands, and people riding a blue sky tram under a partly cloudy sky.

Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF II Zoom Fisheye Review: How It Shoots

Bokeh is not something you would normally worry about on a fisheye zoom lens, but the Laowa can focus pretty close at just over six inches from a subject. This allows for some soft backgrounds when shooting portraits or close-up shots. The bokeh has a bit of harshness to it, with a fairly strong soap bubble effect happening around specular highlights. These can be distracting, but as stated, it is rare that this will be an issue.

A man with a beard and mustache, wearing a blue shirt with orange dots and headphones around his neck, crouches in front of a large pink glittery letter "O" outdoors under a blue sky.
Bokeh can be harsh and odd-looking. Luckily, it isn’t often a major factor in the image.

A bright yellow tipi with black and white painted designs stands on grass under a blue sky, with other colorful tipis visible in the background.

People ride a colorful swing carousel at an amusement park, with seats flying outward as the ride spins. The sky is clear and blue, adding to the lively, festive atmosphere.

The Laowa did a decent job of resisting flare issues, however, the results really depend on where the light source is. If something like the sun is in the frame, the flare is very minor. Contrast is strong, and ghosting is minimal. However, put the sun in the center and you get concentric rings in the frame, put it outside the frame and you can get a cone of flare that is very distracting. Sunstars aren’t very dramatic either, but the lens is still fun to shoot in most lighting. Honestly, I found myself seeking some of the more dramatic flare results in order to add some character to the shot.

Two side-by-side photos of a wooden utility pole taken with a wide-angle lens. The left image shows more distortion and a brighter sky at f/2.8, while the right image is less distorted and shows a sunburst at f/11.
Flare is well controlled in most situations, but it depends heavily on where the light is coming from.
A fisheye lens photo of a modern outdoor sculpture made of blue circular shapes, with sunlight shining through and people walking nearby. Surrounding buildings and a blue sky with clouds are visible. Rainbow lens flares encircle the image.
Sometimes you can get some funky concentric rings when shooting the wider ranges of the lens.
A fisheye lens photo shows a large, blue circular metal sculpture with multiple holes, set outdoors near buildings. The sun shines through the center, creating a bright spot and lens flare in a clear blue sky.
Sunstars are pretty average, but you can have fun with them at the edges of the frame.

Sharpness is far more impressive than I expected out of this lens. In the center, the lens is quite sharp, even at f/2.8. There is plenty of contrast and detail to go around, but the corners are another story. Slightly off-center subjects will start to go blurry at f/2.8. Stopping the lens down to f/5.6 helps in a big way, and I found myself shooting with tight apertures in order to maximize sharpness across the frame. That being said, most fisheye shots will naturally place the subject in the center of the frame, so happily shoot at f/2.8 if this is the case.

Side-by-side comparison of two identical camera test charts featuring color bars, grayscale patterns, Canadian currency, concentric resolution circles, and text reading “15mm @ f/2.8” at the bottom.
Center sharpness is excellent regardless of the aperture you use.
Two sections of a photo compare sharpness at 15mm focal length, one at f/2.8 and one at f/5.6. Both sides show maple leaves, a Canadian $2 bill, and a resolution test chart. The f/5.6 side appears sharper.
Anything outside of the central portion needs a stopped-down aperture for good results.

View from inside a circular structure with an orange canopy and geometric patterns, featuring silhouettes of lizards. Light shines through the center, creating a bright focal point and radiating lines.

Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF II Zoom Fisheye Review: Sharp but Niche

I had fun with the Laowa fisheye zoom lens even though it is not my cup of tea. It does, however, give a fun and unique outlook on the world, and many photographers will find the results charming. Most importantly, there isn’t much choice available anyway. Both Nikon and Canon make fisheye zoom lenses, but these are older designs for their DSLR cameras. You can adapt them to a mirrorless camera, but they will cost you more money, especially if the adapter is needed too. If you don’t need autofocusing and EXIF data, the Laowa 8-15mm might be just what you are looking for. At $699, it will save you a little bit of money, and the optical results are quite decent. If you want to see the world like a fish, and want to zoom while you’re doing it, the Laowa 8-15mm makes the most sense.

A man with a surprised expression leans toward a fisheye lens, hands raised, as another person stands behind him. The scene is outdoors near a large modern sculpture, with sunlight creating a starburst effect.
The 8mm end gives a full 180-degree field of view.

A bearded man wearing glasses and a wide-brimmed hat smiles at the camera. He is outdoors at a public event, with people and buildings in the background, photographed with a fisheye lens.

A fisheye lens captures a vibrant carnival scene with a tall swing ride at the center, people flying in chairs, blue sky above, and colorful booths and crowds circling the frame’s edge.

Are There Alternatives?

Not really. Other than adapting an older — and expensive — DSLR lens, there aren’t many options for fisheye zoom lenses. If you are ok with a prime lens, there are way too many choices, but the beauty of the Laowa is in its versatile zoom range.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. If you like fisheye lenses, the Laowa gives you a decent circular and diagonal fisheye lens in one.

