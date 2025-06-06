Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 Dual Fisheye Zoom Lens Is the First of Its Kind

A wide-angle camera lens with black ridged rings, labeled "Laowa 15mm f/2.0 FE Zero-D," featuring a blue accent line and red and white markings for focus and aperture settings, isolated on a white background.

 Venus Optics announced the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye lens, a one-of-a-kind lens that delivers a circular fisheye at 8mm and a rectangular fisheye effect at 15mm. There is also a video-oriented version, the Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine.

While the photo and cine versions differ in terms of their physical designs, with the photo version sporting a traditional look and layout and the cinema version featuring 0.8M gear pitching, the two versions promise the same thing: dynamic fisheye perspectives.

At 8mm, the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye Lens captures a 180-degree field of view in a circle. It features pronounced curvature and a distinct look. Meanwhile, as the lens zooms to 15mm, the angle of view narrows slightly, and the lens becomes a diagonal, or rectangular, fisheye lens with an extensive, slightly distorted perspective that works well for immersive landscapes and astrophotography. No longer do photographers and filmmakers need to swap lenses to get these two dramatically different fisheye effects.

A Laowa FF II 8-15mm f/2.8 fisheye zoom camera lens with a wide, curved front element and focus and aperture markings on its black, cylindrical body.
Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Dual Fisheye

A black Laowa FF 8-15mm fisheye zoom camera lens with visible focus and zoom rings, labeled with focal length and aperture markings, is isolated on a white background.
Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Dual Fisheye Cine

A professional fisheye zoom camera lens with multiple adjustment rings, clear focus and zoom markings, and a metal mount, shown against a white background.

The full-frame fisheye lens features 13 elements arranged across nine groups and promises high-end image quality. The manual focus lens can focus as close as 16 centimeters (6.3 inches), which enables a maximum magnification of 0.23x, which is quite good for not only a wide-angle lens but a fisheye one.

Presumably the two versions of the lens will have different dimensions and weights, but the cinema version is not yet listed on Laowa’s website. The photo version weighs 650 grams (23 ounces) and is 94.5 millimeters (3.7 inches) long. Given that the front element is very convex, the lens does not accept front filters.

Top view of a black digital camera with various control dials and buttons, featuring a wide fisheye zoom lens attached. The lens has visible zoom, focus, and aperture markings.

A black Sony Alpha 7C mirrorless digital camera with a large Laowa 15mm f/2.0 lens attached, shown at a slight angle on a white background.

Friend of PetaPixel Gordon Laing of Cameralabs got his hands on the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye lens ahead of today’s announcement, describing it as a “unique” lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

As Laing notes, full-frame fisheye zoom lenses are very rare. The Canon EF 8-15mm f/4 L USM and the Nikon AF-S 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5 E ED, both of which are priced around $1,200, feature autofocus and are easily adaptable to mirrorless cameras. The Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 is faster and more affordable, making it a welcome new lens for native mirrorless photography. Watch Laing’s full video above for a complete breakdown of the lens’s performance, features, and to learn whether he recommends it for purchase.

Official Sample Images

A vibrant Milky Way arcs across a starry night sky above a mountain valley, with a winding river and illuminated rocky hills in the foreground.

A fisheye view of a colorful hot air balloon on a grassy field at night, with the Milky Way and stars forming a bright, curved band across the sky above.

A colorful hot air balloon stands on an open plain at night beneath a vibrant, arching Milky Way, with mountains and a glowing horizon in the background.

A fisheye view looking up through an oval-shaped opening in a modern red building, with sunlight streaming in and a clear blue sky visible above.

Curved, modern architectural structure with orange-red walls and a large circular opening, set against a clear blue sky; dark slatted overhang partially frames the image.
Screenshot

Two vibrant yellow flowers are seen from a low angle, with tall trees and branches reaching up towards a bright blue sky above. Green leaves and grasses surround the flowers in a lush, springtime setting.

A traditional windmill stands in a misty field of yellow wildflowers under a star-filled night sky, with the Milky Way galaxy clearly visible in the background.

A scenic view of Amsterdam’s canals at dusk, with light trails from boats, illuminated arched bridges, historic buildings, and a sign reading “Abel Weetnietbrug” in the foreground. Bicycles are parked nearby.

A close-up fisheye lens photo of an orange and white cat with wide eyes, sitting on a sidewalk with green trees and sunlight in the background. The cat’s face appears exaggeratedly large and curious.

A fisheye lens photo of modern glass buildings curving inward, framing a blue sky and a distant church steeple at the center, with a circular black border around the image.

A person with long dark hair sits on the grass among tall white wildflowers, eyes closed, surrounded by lush greenery and sunlight filtering through the trees.

A woman with brown hair crouches among tall white wildflowers, looking directly at the camera through a fisheye lens on a sunny day, with a blue sky and green trees in the background.

A person in black and white cosplay with furry leg warmers sits on a low brick wall. The image is shot with a fisheye lens, making their boot appear large. The setting is an open industrial area with metal structures.

A young woman poses playfully in an industrial setting, making a diamond shape with her hands in front of a fisheye camera lens, with metal beams and a fire hose in the background.

A young woman with dark hair and red lipstick grips metal bars, looking through them with a surprised expression. She is outdoors on a metal staircase, with a plush toy beside her and a brick wall in the background.

A person with long hair reaches toward the camera with both hands, seen through a fisheye lens against a blue sky and buildings, creating a dramatic, distorted effect.

A skateboarder captured from a low angle performing a trick on a ramp, with one arm raised and wearing a cap, in black and white. The fisheye lens exaggerates the size of the shoe and skateboard.

A skateboarder in black pants and a blue shirt performs a trick on a rail at a skatepark, captured from a low angle with dramatic perspective and blurred background.

A young woman with long light brown hair stands in front of a large window, framed by sheer white curtains. She gazes upward, wearing a sleeveless black top. An urban skyline is visible outside.

A woman with long hair sits on a chair, reaching her hands toward the camera with a playful expression. A sheer white curtain hangs in the background. The photo is taken from a low, wide-angle perspective.

A cyclist wearing a yellow jacket and helmet rides through a city street surrounded by tall buildings, with a fisheye lens effect creating a dynamic, distorted view.

Snow-capped mountains under a vivid, star-filled night sky with the Milky Way above, reflected clearly in a calm lake surrounded by trees and a wooden walkway along the shore.

Snow-covered mountain peaks under a partly cloudy sky, with sunlight illuminating the summit. In the foreground, spiky reddish cactus-like plants and leafless shrubs fill the landscape.

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye lens is available for purchase for $699 and is available in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L-Mount. The Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine lens is considerably pricier, setting filmmakers back $1,399. The purpose-built video-friendly design comes at a premium. It is also available to buy now, although it is not yet featured on Laowa’s website.

