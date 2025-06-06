Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 Dual Fisheye Zoom Lens Is the First of Its Kind

Venus Optics announced the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye lens, a one-of-a-kind lens that delivers a circular fisheye at 8mm and a rectangular fisheye effect at 15mm. There is also a video-oriented version, the Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine.

While the photo and cine versions differ in terms of their physical designs, with the photo version sporting a traditional look and layout and the cinema version featuring 0.8M gear pitching, the two versions promise the same thing: dynamic fisheye perspectives.

At 8mm, the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye Lens captures a 180-degree field of view in a circle. It features pronounced curvature and a distinct look. Meanwhile, as the lens zooms to 15mm, the angle of view narrows slightly, and the lens becomes a diagonal, or rectangular, fisheye lens with an extensive, slightly distorted perspective that works well for immersive landscapes and astrophotography. No longer do photographers and filmmakers need to swap lenses to get these two dramatically different fisheye effects.

The full-frame fisheye lens features 13 elements arranged across nine groups and promises high-end image quality. The manual focus lens can focus as close as 16 centimeters (6.3 inches), which enables a maximum magnification of 0.23x, which is quite good for not only a wide-angle lens but a fisheye one.

Presumably the two versions of the lens will have different dimensions and weights, but the cinema version is not yet listed on Laowa’s website. The photo version weighs 650 grams (23 ounces) and is 94.5 millimeters (3.7 inches) long. Given that the front element is very convex, the lens does not accept front filters.

Friend of PetaPixel Gordon Laing of Cameralabs got his hands on the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye lens ahead of today’s announcement, describing it as a “unique” lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

As Laing notes, full-frame fisheye zoom lenses are very rare. The Canon EF 8-15mm f/4 L USM and the Nikon AF-S 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5 E ED, both of which are priced around $1,200, feature autofocus and are easily adaptable to mirrorless cameras. The Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 is faster and more affordable, making it a welcome new lens for native mirrorless photography. Watch Laing’s full video above for a complete breakdown of the lens’s performance, features, and to learn whether he recommends it for purchase.

Official Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye lens is available for purchase for $699 and is available in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L-Mount. The Laowa 8-15mm T2.9 FF Zoom Fisheye Cine lens is considerably pricier, setting filmmakers back $1,399. The purpose-built video-friendly design comes at a premium. It is also available to buy now, although it is not yet featured on Laowa’s website.

Image credits: Venus Optics / Laowa