Hasselblad Teases a New Medium-Format Camera and Lens

Hasselblad is teasing what looks like a new medium-format camera and lens, slated to be announced next week.

The historic Swedish photographic company, now majority owned by the Chinese technology company DJI, published a very short teaser video this morning across its social media channels.

BRILLIANCE AT EVERY MOMENT

26 AUGUST 2025, 14:00 CEST pic.twitter.com/uGzHzKdCKt — Hasselblad (@Hasselblad) August 21, 2025

The video, remarkably short on specifics, even by teaser standards, states that Hasselblad will announce something on August 26 at 2 PM CEST, which is 8 AM EST (5 AM PST). Obscured primarily by shadow is a Hasselblad X series camera body and what looks like an XCD lens.

While it could be an existing lens, it is clearly a zoom lens based on the number of rings, and it does not look quite like any existing Hasselblad XCD lens, although it shares some aesthetic elements in common with the excellent XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5. Also, why hide a lens that already exists?

And the same goes for the camera body. While the existing X2D 100C has that same shape and a striking orange-gold shutter release, there is no reason to obscure an existing camera. The teaser also has audio demonstrating focus acquisition and a leaf shutter clicking, so it is further evidence that Hasselblad is poised to announce a new camera on Tuesday.

Obviously, there is little else to go on at this point, but the timing for a new Hasselblad camera makes sense. Hasselblad’s most recent X series camera, the X2D 100C, arrived in September 2022. Three years before that, the company released the X1D II 50C, which was an upgraded version of the 50-megapixel X1D the company launched three years before that, in 2016, to kick start its new medium-format mirrorless camera system.

The pattern is about as clear as any in the camera industry can be, which means the smart money is on an X2D 100C II, or X2D II 100C, if Hasselblad returns to that naming convention. If true, photographers can expect the new camera to feature a 100-megapixel sensor again, as that is the current high-end for the 43.8 x 32.9mm sensor the Hasselblad X series camera uses.

It’s not immediately obvious what upgrades Hasselblad might make with the new camera, but it would be reasonable to expect some of DJI’s technology expertise to bleed over into a new camera. The current X2D 100C boasts several key strengths, including superb image quality, a pleasing user interface, a large touchscreen, and impressive in-body image stabilization. It is reasonable to expect Hasselblad to build upon these strengths for an upgraded model, and address some of the X2D 100C’s relatively few shortcomings, including subpar autofocus performance.

The teaser’s tagline, “Brilliance at every moment,” suggests a level of performance enhancement, implying that photographers may find it easier to capture the perfect shot. It’s pretty vague, though.

Medium-format photographers won’t need to wait long to see what Hasselblad has up its sleeve with what is almost certainly a new 100-megapixel medium-format camera. And for those who already have a Hasselblad camera, a new zoom lens is in the offing as well, which can be just as exciting. PetaPixel will have all the details as soon as they are available on Tuesday morning.

Image credits: Hasselblad