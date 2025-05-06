DJI Teases a New Drone With a Spinning Triple Camera System

DJI launched a new teaser video earlier today for what appears to be its next drone. The short video offers little by way of concrete details, but the upcoming drone sports a Hasselblad-branded camera system and will be revealed in full next week.

In the short seven-second video, DJI shows aerial footage of a rugged wintry environment that spins to reveal a camera lens with a five-bladed aperture diaphragm inside a Hasselblad-branded triple-camera array. It is by no means surprising to see a Hasselblad camera system on a DJI product, of course, as DJI acquired Hasselblad in 2017 and many of DJI’s products feature Hasselblad-engineered camera systems.

DroneDJ speculates that the teased drone is the heavily rumored Mavic 4 Pro, which is expected to feature a very impressive imaging system that promises high-end photo and video features. Given that the drone demonstrates spinning capabilities in the teaser and the video itself features the tagline, “Spin Your World,” it is expected that the new drone will be able to spin its imaging system in the air and record social media-friendly vertical video alongside traditional landscape-format images. A robust tilting camera system would also enable improved horizon straightening for landscape-orientation photos and videos, as well — it isn’t only appealing for vertical video.

If the teased product is a new DJI Mavic drone, as industry experts expect, it will mark a return to high-end form for DJI. The company’s last two consumer drones have been aimed more at the entry-level and content creator market, including the DJI Neo last year and the lightweight but surprisingly capable DJI Flip earlier this year.

The teased drone sure looks like a Mavic as well. The excellent Mavic 3 Pro released in 2023 features a very similar-looking Hasselblad triple camera system as the teased new drone. While the lens orientation and overall shape are slightly different — the new drone has smoother, more rounded edges — the spirit is similar.

Drone enthusiasts need not wait long to find out what DJI has up its sleeve, as the teaser video says that the new drone will be unveiled next week on May 13 at 12 PM GMT, which is 8 AM EDT (5 AM PDT).

Image credits: DJI