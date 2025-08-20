Wandrd’s New Rogue V2 Sling Is Ready for Photography Adventures

Building on the success of past crowdfunding campaigns, Wandrd has launched the Rogue V2 Sling on Kickstarter, offering an ultra-rugged redesigned take on its popular everyday camera bag with discounted pricing for early backers.

The Wandrd Rogue V2 is aimed at photographers, travelers, and creators looking for a rugged yet versatile sling. Available in three sizes, 4L, 6L, and 9L, and seven colorways, the updated design introduces two new finishes: Atacama Clay and Rhone Burgundy.

“The Rogue Sling 4L takes our most requested update—more room—and delivers it without compromise. We increased capacity from the original 3 liters to 4 liters, giving you just enough extra space to carry more essentials while keeping the compact profile people love,” Wandrd says.

“The Rogue Sling 6L and 9L are the flexible workhorses of the lineup—spacious enough for serious camera gear, streamlined enough for everyday carry, and the only compact slings in the world with a patented expandable laptop sleeve that fits up to a 16” MacBook Pro. It’s the ultimate setup for creators on the move.”

Rogue V2: What’s New?

Among the most notable upgrades is the redesigned comfort strap, which now features contoured EVA foam, soft rolled edges, and a wider adjustment range to improve all-day wearability. The strap is removable, reversible, and color-matched for a more streamlined look, while a stow-away lockdown strap helps stabilize the bag during movement. Three grab handles positioned around the sling make it easy to pick up from any angle.

Materials and Hardware

The Rogue V2 also incorporates upgraded materials and hardware. It is constructed from weather-resistant fabrics and fitted with stronger, smoother, and more sustainable zippers. Security has been enhanced through Wandrd’s patent-pending Worryless Locking Zipper Pullers, which work in tandem with dual main zipper sliders to help protect valuable gear. Two mesh side pockets have also been added for quick-access items.

Expanded Carrying Capacity

Carrying capacity has been expanded in the 6L and 9L versions with the introduction of a patented expandable laptop sleeve capable of accommodating devices up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. External attachment points have been completely re-engineered, allowing users to secure a tripod, water bottle, or other gear without blocking access to the main compartment. The updated straps now use premium metal hardware and flexible positioning, making the sling adaptable to a wide range of loadouts.

“We’ve refined the exterior for a cleaner, more elevated look, and completely re-engineered the external attachment system. Now you can carry a tripod, a water bottle, or both at the same time — without blocking access to the bag or throwing off your balance,” Wandrd says.

Interior Organization

Inside, the bag has been redesigned for improved organization. Mesh compartments, card slots, a pen loop, a key hook, and a discreet pocket for an AirTag provide dedicated storage for small items. An adjustable, removable divider allows users to reconfigure the layout based on their needs, whether carrying a camera kit or everyday essentials.

Model Breakdown

The Rogue 4L takes the original 3L design and expands its capacity while maintaining a compact profile. It is intended for setups ranging from fixed-lens cameras like the Fuji X100VI to mirrorless bodies such as the Sony a7 series camera paired with a 24–70mm lens. Kickstarter pricing begins at $97 compared to its $129 MSRP.

The larger Rogue 6L and 9L models are positioned as versatile workhorses, balancing gear capacity with portability. Both feature the expandable laptop sleeve and redesigned strap system, making them suitable for creators who need to carry more equipment without compromising comfort. Pricing for the campaign is $119 for the 6L (MSRP $159) and $134 for the 9L (MSRP $179).

Pricing and Availability

The Wandrd Rogue V2 Sling Kickstarter campaign is live from August 20 to September 3. Early backers will receive discounted pricing, with retail availability expected later this year.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.

Image credits: Wandrd