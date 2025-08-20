Wandrd’s New Rogue V2 Sling Is Ready for Photography Adventures

Kate Garibaldi

A person wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants stands outdoors in a dry, grassy landscape, holding a camera to their face with a brown crossbody camera bag across their chest.

Building on the success of past crowdfunding campaigns, Wandrd has launched the Rogue V2 Sling on Kickstarter, offering an ultra-rugged redesigned take on its popular everyday camera bag with discounted pricing for early backers.

The Wandrd Rogue V2 is aimed at photographers, travelers, and creators looking for a rugged yet versatile sling. Available in three sizes, 4L, 6L, and 9L, and seven colorways, the updated design introduces two new finishes: Atacama Clay and Rhone Burgundy.

A row of nine camera bags in different colors, including two new colors: Rhone Burgundy (dark red) and Atacama Clay (light brown), labeled with text to indicate the new colors.

“The Rogue Sling 4L takes our most requested update—more room—and delivers it without compromise. We increased capacity from the original 3 liters to 4 liters, giving you just enough extra space to carry more essentials while keeping the compact profile people love,” Wandrd says.

“The Rogue Sling 6L and 9L are the flexible workhorses of the lineup—spacious enough for serious camera gear, streamlined enough for everyday carry, and the only compact slings in the world with a patented expandable laptop sleeve that fits up to a 16” MacBook Pro. It’s the ultimate setup for creators on the move.”

Rogue V2: What’s New?

Among the most notable upgrades is the redesigned comfort strap, which now features contoured EVA foam, soft rolled edges, and a wider adjustment range to improve all-day wearability. The strap is removable, reversible, and color-matched for a more streamlined look, while a stow-away lockdown strap helps stabilize the bag during movement. Three grab handles positioned around the sling make it easy to pick up from any angle.

A woman with blonde hair stands on an outdoor walkway, facing away and taking a photo of an urban scene with her camera. She has a small backpack and wears casual light-colored clothes. Buildings and greenery are visible ahead.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 4L Yuma Tan

A woman with wavy blonde hair, wearing a light-colored sleeveless top and pants, carries a beige WANDRD crossbody bag with black straps on her back.

A person in a white shirt and pants holds an open camera bag on their lap, revealing a camera, accessories, and padded dividers inside. The bag has a beige interior and a black zipper.

Materials and Hardware

The Rogue V2 also incorporates upgraded materials and hardware. It is constructed from weather-resistant fabrics and fitted with stronger, smoother, and more sustainable zippers. Security has been enhanced through Wandrd’s patent-pending Worryless Locking Zipper Pullers, which work in tandem with dual main zipper sliders to help protect valuable gear. Two mesh side pockets have also been added for quick-access items.

A person wearing a gray waterproof jacket carries a blue waterproof shoulder bag with visible water droplets on both, outdoors in a rainy setting.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 6L Aegean Blue
A tattooed arm presses a hand down on a dusty backpack, sending up a cloud of dust on a rocky, sunlit ground.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 6L

Expanded Carrying Capacity

Carrying capacity has been expanded in the 6L and 9L versions with the introduction of a patented expandable laptop sleeve capable of accommodating devices up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. External attachment points have been completely re-engineered, allowing users to secure a tripod, water bottle, or other gear without blocking access to the main compartment. The updated straps now use premium metal hardware and flexible positioning, making the sling adaptable to a wide range of loadouts.

“We’ve refined the exterior for a cleaner, more elevated look, and completely re-engineered the external attachment system. Now you can carry a tripod, a water bottle, or both at the same time — without blocking access to the bag or throwing off your balance,” Wandrd says.

A person with short dark hair, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants, holds a camera while standing in a grassy, open landscape with mountains in the distance. Their back is facing the camera.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 6L Atacama Clay
Person wearing a black shirt and shorts carries a black shoulder bag with a tripod attached to it, standing against a white wall.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 6L Black
A person opens a black camera bag on an outdoor table, using both hands to access a compartment in the sunlight.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 6L Black
A man wearing a black cap and gray t-shirt stands in a sunlit forest, adjusting a camera over his brown crossbody bag. He has tattoos on his arms and is surrounded by green foliage.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 6L Atacama Clay
A person standing on a dirt path in a forest, wearing a gray t-shirt, beige shorts, white socks, and brown shoes, holding a tan backpack. Lush green trees and plants surround the trail.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 6L Atacama Clay

Interior Organization

Inside, the bag has been redesigned for improved organization. Mesh compartments, card slots, a pen loop, a key hook, and a discreet pocket for an AirTag provide dedicated storage for small items. An adjustable, removable divider allows users to reconfigure the layout based on their needs, whether carrying a camera kit or everyday essentials.

A person with tattooed hands places a portable device into an inner mesh pocket of a brown zippered bag, with greenery visible in the blurred background.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 6L Atacama Clay
A person holds an open camera bag on their lap, revealing a camera, multiple lenses, and photography accessories neatly organized inside the padded compartments.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 9L Wasatch Green

Model Breakdown

The Rogue 4L takes the original 3L design and expands its capacity while maintaining a compact profile. It is intended for setups ranging from fixed-lens cameras like the Fuji X100VI to mirrorless bodies such as the Sony a7 series camera paired with a 24–70mm lens. Kickstarter pricing begins at $97 compared to its $129 MSRP.

The larger Rogue 6L and 9L models are positioned as versatile workhorses, balancing gear capacity with portability. Both feature the expandable laptop sleeve and redesigned strap system, making them suitable for creators who need to carry more equipment without compromising comfort. Pricing for the campaign is $119 for the 6L (MSRP $159) and $134 for the 9L (MSRP $179).

Two people with camera bags photograph a rally car driving on a dusty desert road under a partly cloudy sky. The car kicks up dust and is decorated with stickers. Brush and sand dunes are visible in the background.

Four people stand beside a modified brown car with yellow wheels on a dirt road, while one person takes photos. The sky is dramatic with a golden hue and a storm or rain visible in the distance.

A young man in a gray hoodie looks over his shoulder while standing outdoors. He carries a black camera bag with a tripod attached, with a landscape of grass, dirt, and distant mountains behind him.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 9L Wasatch Green
A person in a gray hoodie stands by a car, wearing a crossbody bag and placing a black water bottle into the bag’s side pocket. The car and part of a roof rack are visible in the background.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 9L Wasatch Green
A person wearing a light gray zip-up hoodie and a black crossbody strap stands outdoors in a grassy field, looking to the side with a dramatic golden sky in the background.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 9L Wasatch Green
A person wearing a white t-shirt, cargo pants, and a black cap walks through a dry grassy field, carrying an orange backpack and holding a camera, with mountains and a cloudy sky in the background.
Wandrd Rogue V2 in 9L Sedona Orange

Pricing and Availability

The Wandrd Rogue V2 Sling Kickstarter campaign is live from August 20 to September 3. Early backers will receive discounted pricing, with retail availability expected later this year.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.

Image credits: Wandrd

