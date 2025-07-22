Wandrd’s Colorful New Prvke V4 Photography Backpack Offers Form and Function

Wandrd’s Prvke series has earned a devoted following among photographers, and with the launch of the new Prvke V4 21L and the Essential Camera Cube V2, Wandrd promises photographers an even better carrying experience. I find out if Wandrd’s new bag lives up to its billing.

The Prvke V4 21L backpack is a complete overhaul of its predecessor, incorporating design improvements that prioritize user comfort, gear organization, and durability. When paired with the Essential Camera Cube V2, the two products form a versatile and practical travel companion. As always, Wandrd’s focus is on creating a bag that can withstand the rigors of both outdoor environments and daily use while offering easy access to gear and a sleek design.

First announced by PetaPixel as a Kickstarter campaign with 3,016 backers pledging $701,959, the new V4 Prvke line is now available starting today on Wandrd’s main website as well as select retailers. We received a sample of the 21L version to try.

Hands-On With the Wandrd Prvke V4 21L Camera Backpack

Design and Build Quality

The Wandrd Prvke V4 features a redesigned interior and exterior that focus on comfort and longevity. The bag feels significantly more robust than its predecessor, particularly in the revamped back panel, shoulder straps, and sternum strap. The shoulder straps have been molded to hug your back more closely, providing better stability and distributing weight more evenly, particularly useful when carrying heavier loads. This is an important update for those planning extended hikes or long shooting sessions.

The bag retains its signature clamshell design, which still provides access to gear while keeping the contents more secure. The new rolltop zipper access is a welcome upgrade, allowing for quicker entry, which is invaluable when you need to grab something on the go. The larger side access further enhances usability, allowing for quick retrieval without needing to open the entire bag.

Material and Durability

Wandrd has upgraded the major zippers to ultra-durable, eco-friendly YKK DWR-coated zippers. This small yet significant detail improves the overall smoothness of the zipper action and adds an extra layer of weather protection. The DWR coating helps keep the bag dry in light rain, though it’s not technically fully waterproof. The overall build quality feels solid, with premium metal hardware that adds a refined touch.

Inside, the bag features a lighter interior, which is a subtle yet noticeable improvement, making it easier to spot items when rummaging through the main compartment. The overall layout is smarter, offering improved storage options for cameras, lenses, and accessories. The addition of a dedicated AirTag pocket demonstrates attention to modern needs, providing users with a more secure way to track the location of their bag.

Comfort and Usability

With comfort as a key focus, the new back panel is padded more generously, and the redesigned shoulder straps help distribute the weight more evenly. For longer treks, this makes the bag far more pleasant to wear, reducing strain. The sternum strap has also been upgraded, providing more adjustability to ensure the backpack fits snugly on a variety of body types.

The backpack features a taller water bottle and tripod pocket, both of which provide additional space for larger items.

Aesthetics and Color Options

The V4 launches with a fresh, monochromatic design that looks sleek and modern. Available in four sizes and seven colorways, including the new Rhone Burgundy and Atacama Clay, the Prvke V4 offers a broader array of personal style options than previous versions. The minimalist design, combined with premium materials, gives the bag a refined, professional appearance without compromising its rugged functionality.

Hands-On With the Wandrd Essential Camera Cube V2

Design and Build Quality

The Essential Camera Cube V2 has undergone a series of updates to improve its functionality and organization. The cube is still crafted from high-quality materials and is designed to seamlessly integrate with the Prvke V4 backpack, as well as other bags in Wandrd’s ecosystem.

One of the standout features of the V2 is the new Pro Cube, which opens fully for quick, efficient access to your gear. This means no more fumbling around trying to unzip compartments. Your gear is easily accessible at a moment’s notice, which is crucial when shooting on the move. The Pro Cube’s larger design also accommodates larger cameras and lenses, with additional dividers to customize the internal space for your specific needs.

Functionality and Accessibility

The Cube’s interior is a marked improvement over previous models. The lighter interior color improves visibility, making it easier to spot your gear quickly. There’s also a better layout of dividers, providing more flexibility when organizing your camera and accessories. The addition of external access points to the Cube ensures that even when it’s packed into your Prvke V4, accessing gear remains quick and easy.

The overall sizing of the Cube has also been refined, making it a better fit for the Prvke V4. Wandrd promises ample storage without being overly bulky, whether as a standalone piece or a well-organized backpack when paired with the Prvke V4.

In The Field With Wandrd’s New Backpack and Camera Cube

I trialed the Wandrd Prvke V4 21L in a new colorway, Rhone Burgundy, a lovely jewel-toned hue that transforms in different lighting to show reds or purples. A standout feature of the Prvke line is Wandrd’s wide range of colors to suit every style, whether you prefer to go incognito with a standard black-colored bag or show off your personality with colorful flair; few photo backpacks come in as many vibrant color choices.

My first impression, upon taking the backpack out of its shipping bag, was the silky smoothness of the satin-like interior material, combined with the weather-resistant, silicone-like exterior for durability. When I tried it on, I noticed the padding of the back and shoulder straps is considerably more cushioned than previous Prvke iterations, and more so than many other backpacks I have tested. Wandrd mentions that it redesigned the padding for comfort, and I immediately felt the difference.

Another aspect that I noticed right away was that the Prvke V4 21L features a chest strap but lacks a waist strap; instead, there is a luggage pass-through strap midway up the back, a thoughtful addition for traveling. While I do not miss the loss of the hip or waist strap, many might, especially as many brands nowadays are starting to design them with additional storage pockets for quick and easy access to small items, such as a spare battery or memory card.

The 21L has a wide variety of pockets, some of which are hidden, including one underneath, a super-secret pocket in the back panel padding, one on the top in a seam, side pockets, and my favorite, the generous interior back panel pockets. Not all backpacks open at the back, and I love it when they do, especially if they have an entire organization section for all your accessories.

In addition to the back panel access, the bag also features side access and a roll-top design for storing bulky items. This makes it a great fit for day trips, with space for your camera gear in the insert and room for a small soft-sided lunch box, cooler, jacket, or blanket in the generous roll-top section. Even bulky items, such as your tripod or a folding camping chair, can be strapped to the bag’s exterior.

While out hiking, on my way back, a sudden downpour allowed me to put the Prvke’s weather resistance to the test. Fortunately, it passed; all of the contents were safe and dry, while I was a drowned rat in comparison.

What Could Be Improved

The only sticking point for me is the Camera Cube. I received the Essential Camera Cube V2, which admittedly features noticeable improvements. However, I still find it to be not ideal as it is just a bit too small for my liking. The spacing of the Velcro dividers is relatively narrow, and although visually it looks like more should fit, it’s just slightly too small for my standard kit of three lenses: telephoto, wide angle, and macro, or even my prime, super wide angle, and macro. One of the three insert channels just ends up too narrow for a third lens, so I opted to hike with two lenses instead. It is an easy fix, though, as the solution is to opt for the considerably larger Pro Camera Cube, sacrificing a bit of your roll-top area space.

Additionally, many camera accessory brands are designing camera backpack cubes or inserts to double as standalone bags, fully padded and with a carry strap. While the Essential Camera Cube V2 does have padding, it is lightweight, and I wouldn’t use it as a standalone shoulder bag.

Lastly, the Velcro is quite sharp, giving me a few actual paper cuts when setting up the inserts for the first time. It is possible that they may relax over time, but the stiff, sharp material used for the Velcro on the Camera Cube is a stark contrast to the lovely, silky interior and robust, weather-resistant exterior fabric and zippers of the Prvke 21L backpack. Overall, I wish that the Essential Camera Cube V2 was made from all the same materials as the Prvke V4.

Having recently reviewed the Shimoda Sidecountry Backpack, its adjustable size, wider more rounded form-factor, ample padding, and soft yet sturdy dividers raised the bar for me, offering valuable insights into the evolution of modern modular backpack insert design as shown below.

While both brands’ backpacks are excellent and excel in different areas, the Camera Cube insert of the Wandrd V4, though highly functional and well-built, feels slightly less flexible in comparison, lacking the same level of adjustability and user-centric customization that the Shimoda offers for a more tailored fit that can be used as a shoulder bag while on the go.

Wandrd’s New Backpack is a Colorful Blend of Comfort and Function

The Wandrd Prvke V4 21L Camera Backpack and Essential Camera Cube V2 are impressive improvements over previous models. The V4 backpack shines with its updated design, which prioritizes comfort, durability, and ease of access. Meanwhile, the Essential Camera Cube V2 offers an efficient and organized solution for gear storage, albeit with a few minor caveats. For anyone seeking a high-quality, versatile camera backpack with thoughtful features, the Prvke V4 and Cube V2 are hard to beat.

The V4’s refinements make it a solid upgrade for current Prvke owners, while also offering an attractive entry point for newcomers. Whether you’re a professional photographer or a weekend adventurer, this duo offers a solid option to keep your gear safe, organized, and easily accessible.

Wandrd’s New Gear Is Available Now

The Wandrd Prvke V4 21L Camera Backpack is priced starting at $299, while the Essential Camera Cube V2 is available for $129, with both products currently available for purchase on Wandrd’s official website and select authorized retailers.

Image credits: Wandrd, Kate Garibaldi