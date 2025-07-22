Wandrd’s Colorful New Prvke V4 Photography Backpack Offers Form and Function

Kate Garibaldi

A maroon backpack stands upright among lush green plants, with purple flowers nearby. An overlay in the top right reads "PetaPixel Hands-On" in blue and white text.

Wandrd’s Prvke series has earned a devoted following among photographers, and with the launch of the new Prvke V4 21L and the Essential Camera Cube V2, Wandrd promises photographers an even better carrying experience. I find out if Wandrd’s new bag lives up to its billing.

The Prvke V4 21L backpack is a complete overhaul of its predecessor, incorporating design improvements that prioritize user comfort, gear organization, and durability. When paired with the Essential Camera Cube V2, the two products form a versatile and practical travel companion. As always, Wandrd’s focus is on creating a bag that can withstand the rigors of both outdoor environments and daily use while offering easy access to gear and a sleek design.

First announced by PetaPixel as a Kickstarter campaign with 3,016 backers pledging $701,959, the new V4 Prvke line is now available starting today on Wandrd’s main website as well as select retailers. We received a sample of the 21L version to try.

Hands-On With the Wandrd Prvke V4 21L Camera Backpack

Design and Build Quality

The Wandrd Prvke V4 features a redesigned interior and exterior that focus on comfort and longevity. The bag feels significantly more robust than its predecessor, particularly in the revamped back panel, shoulder straps, and sternum strap. The shoulder straps have been molded to hug your back more closely, providing better stability and distributing weight more evenly, particularly useful when carrying heavier loads. This is an important update for those planning extended hikes or long shooting sessions.

The bag retains its signature clamshell design, which still provides access to gear while keeping the contents more secure. The new rolltop zipper access is a welcome upgrade, allowing for quicker entry, which is invaluable when you need to grab something on the go. The larger side access further enhances usability, allowing for quick retrieval without needing to open the entire bag.

A maroon and black backpack sits on a wooden bench beside a glass vase with dried wheat stalks, placed on a white windowsill in a bright, minimalist room.

A maroon camera backpack sits open on a wooden bench by a window, revealing camera equipment inside. A camera lens and a clear vase with dried wheat stems are nearby.

A maroon backpack sits on a wooden bench beside a camera insert, a camera lens, and a glass vase with dried wheat stems, near a sunlit window with white trim.

Material and Durability

Wandrd has upgraded the major zippers to ultra-durable, eco-friendly YKK DWR-coated zippers. This small yet significant detail improves the overall smoothness of the zipper action and adds an extra layer of weather protection. The DWR coating helps keep the bag dry in light rain, though it’s not technically fully waterproof. The overall build quality feels solid, with premium metal hardware that adds a refined touch.

Inside, the bag features a lighter interior, which is a subtle yet noticeable improvement, making it easier to spot items when rummaging through the main compartment. The overall layout is smarter, offering improved storage options for cameras, lenses, and accessories. The addition of a dedicated AirTag pocket demonstrates attention to modern needs, providing users with a more secure way to track the location of their bag.

Close-up of a pink backpack with water droplets on its surface, highlighting a black zipper with a pink pull tab and black straps. The material appears waterproof.

Comfort and Usability

With comfort as a key focus, the new back panel is padded more generously, and the redesigned shoulder straps help distribute the weight more evenly. For longer treks, this makes the bag far more pleasant to wear, reducing strain. The sternum strap has also been upgraded, providing more adjustability to ensure the backpack fits snugly on a variety of body types.

The backpack features a taller water bottle and tripod pocket, both of which provide additional space for larger items.

Close-up of two maroon zipper pulls on a maroon backpack, with a blurred background of green foliage and purple flowers.

Close-up of a black plastic buckle with the brand "WANDRD" on it, attached to a black strap, against a pink fabric background.

Close-up of a maroon and black backpack with padded straps and a small WANDRD logo label, surrounded by green plants and purple flowers in the background.

A close-up of a black and red backpack next to green leaves and blooming purple flowers in an outdoor setting.

Close-up of a maroon backpack strap with black mesh lining, featuring the "WANDRD" logo in white on a black tag.

Aesthetics and Color Options

The V4 launches with a fresh, monochromatic design that looks sleek and modern. Available in four sizes and seven colorways, including the new Rhone Burgundy and Atacama Clay, the Prvke V4 offers a broader array of personal style options than previous versions. The minimalist design, combined with premium materials, gives the bag a refined, professional appearance without compromising its rugged functionality.

A row of seven roll-top backpacks in various colors, including two new shades: Rhone Burgundy (deep red) and Atacama Clay (warm orange), highlighted with labels above each.

Hands-On With the Wandrd Essential Camera Cube V2

Design and Build Quality

The Essential Camera Cube V2 has undergone a series of updates to improve its functionality and organization. The cube is still crafted from high-quality materials and is designed to seamlessly integrate with the Prvke V4 backpack, as well as other bags in Wandrd’s ecosystem.

One of the standout features of the V2 is the new Pro Cube, which opens fully for quick, efficient access to your gear. This means no more fumbling around trying to unzip compartments. Your gear is easily accessible at a moment’s notice, which is crucial when shooting on the move. The Pro Cube’s larger design also accommodates larger cameras and lenses, with additional dividers to customize the internal space for your specific needs.

A maroon photography backpack sits on a worn brown leather couch next to an open camera gear case, showing padded compartments and a camera lens inside.

Functionality and Accessibility

The Cube’s interior is a marked improvement over previous models. The lighter interior color improves visibility, making it easier to spot your gear quickly. There’s also a better layout of dividers, providing more flexibility when organizing your camera and accessories. The addition of external access points to the Cube ensures that even when it’s packed into your Prvke V4, accessing gear remains quick and easy.

The overall sizing of the Cube has also been refined, making it a better fit for the Prvke V4. Wandrd promises ample storage without being overly bulky, whether as a standalone piece or a well-organized backpack when paired with the Prvke V4.

In The Field With Wandrd’s New Backpack and Camera Cube

I trialed the Wandrd Prvke V4 21L in a new colorway, Rhone Burgundy, a lovely jewel-toned hue that transforms in different lighting to show reds or purples. A standout feature of the Prvke line is Wandrd’s wide range of colors to suit every style, whether you prefer to go incognito with a standard black-colored bag or show off your personality with colorful flair; few photo backpacks come in as many vibrant color choices.

A burgundy roll-top backpack with black straps is placed upright against a large tree trunk, surrounded by green ferns and leafy plants in an outdoor forest setting.

A maroon backpack with black straps sits upright among blooming wildflowers and green foliage, with a blurred background of more plants and trees.

A maroon and black backpack rests upright among blooming purple and pink flowers and green foliage in a garden setting.

A maroon backpack with multiple open compartments is placed upright among green plants and purple and pink wildflowers, revealing a camera and organized accessory pockets inside.

My first impression, upon taking the backpack out of its shipping bag, was the silky smoothness of the satin-like interior material, combined with the weather-resistant, silicone-like exterior for durability. When I tried it on, I noticed the padding of the back and shoulder straps is considerably more cushioned than previous Prvke iterations, and more so than many other backpacks I have tested. Wandrd mentions that it redesigned the padding for comfort, and I immediately felt the difference.

Another aspect that I noticed right away was that the Prvke V4 21L features a chest strap but lacks a waist strap; instead, there is a luggage pass-through strap midway up the back, a thoughtful addition for traveling. While I do not miss the loss of the hip or waist strap, many might, especially as many brands nowadays are starting to design them with additional storage pockets for quick and easy access to small items, such as a spare battery or memory card.

A close-up of a pink WANDRD backpack with a partially unzipped pocket, revealing a black smartphone inside. The backpack is placed on a wooden surface.

A maroon roll-top backpack with black buckles and straps sits on a wooden surface near a white wall and window. The bag features side pockets, front zipper, and a rectangular logo patch near the bottom.

A maroon camera bag is open, showing padded compartments inside. There is a camera lens placed in one compartment, and multiple zippered pockets are visible in the bag’s lid.

The 21L has a wide variety of pockets, some of which are hidden, including one underneath, a super-secret pocket in the back panel padding, one on the top in a seam, side pockets, and my favorite, the generous interior back panel pockets. Not all backpacks open at the back, and I love it when they do, especially if they have an entire organization section for all your accessories.

In addition to the back panel access, the bag also features side access and a roll-top design for storing bulky items. This makes it a great fit for day trips, with space for your camera gear in the insert and room for a small soft-sided lunch box, cooler, jacket, or blanket in the generous roll-top section. Even bulky items, such as your tripod or a folding camping chair, can be strapped to the bag’s exterior.

While out hiking, on my way back, a sudden downpour allowed me to put the Prvke’s weather resistance to the test. Fortunately, it passed; all of the contents were safe and dry, while I was a drowned rat in comparison.

A person with a maroon backpack stands in a lush forest, facing away, with one hand raised to their head. Orange flowers and green ferns surround them, creating a vibrant natural scene.

What Could Be Improved

The only sticking point for me is the Camera Cube. I received the Essential Camera Cube V2, which admittedly features noticeable improvements. However, I still find it to be not ideal as it is just a bit too small for my liking. The spacing of the Velcro dividers is relatively narrow, and although visually it looks like more should fit, it’s just slightly too small for my standard kit of three lenses: telephoto, wide angle, and macro, or even my prime, super wide angle, and macro. One of the three insert channels just ends up too narrow for a third lens, so I opted to hike with two lenses instead. It is an easy fix, though, as the solution is to opt for the considerably larger Pro Camera Cube, sacrificing a bit of your roll-top area space.

Top: Two empty camera cubes with adjustable dividers labeled “Essential Camera Cube” and “Pro Camera Cube.” Bottom: Each cube packed in a backpack with various camera gear.

Additionally, many camera accessory brands are designing camera backpack cubes or inserts to double as standalone bags, fully padded and with a carry strap. While the Essential Camera Cube V2 does have padding, it is lightweight, and I wouldn’t use it as a standalone shoulder bag.

Lastly, the Velcro is quite sharp, giving me a few actual paper cuts when setting up the inserts for the first time. It is possible that they may relax over time, but the stiff, sharp material used for the Velcro on the Camera Cube is a stark contrast to the lovely, silky interior and robust, weather-resistant exterior fabric and zippers of the Prvke 21L backpack. Overall, I wish that the Essential Camera Cube V2 was made from all the same materials as the Prvke V4.

Having recently reviewed the Shimoda Sidecountry Backpack, its adjustable size, wider more rounded form-factor, ample padding, and soft yet sturdy dividers raised the bar for me, offering valuable insights into the evolution of modern modular backpack insert design as shown below.

A black patterned shoulder bag partly unzipped, with a tablet visible inside, is placed among lush green leaves and foliage outdoors.

An open camera bag with a camera lens and padded compartments sits on the ground surrounded by green leaves and plants.

An open camera bag with a white interior, two camera lenses inside, and a tape measure standing vertically, showing the bag's depth. The exterior of the bag is dark with grid patterns.

While both brands’ backpacks are excellent and excel in different areas, the Camera Cube insert of the Wandrd V4, though highly functional and well-built, feels slightly less flexible in comparison, lacking the same level of adjustability and user-centric customization that the Shimoda offers for a more tailored fit that can be used as a shoulder bag while on the go.

A maroon backpack with black straps sits on a windowsill next to a matching open camera insert with padded dividers. A clear vase with dried flowers and a wicker basket are also on the white windowsill.

Wandrd’s New Backpack is a Colorful Blend of Comfort and Function

The Wandrd Prvke V4 21L Camera Backpack and Essential Camera Cube V2 are impressive improvements over previous models. The V4 backpack shines with its updated design, which prioritizes comfort, durability, and ease of access. Meanwhile, the Essential Camera Cube V2 offers an efficient and organized solution for gear storage, albeit with a few minor caveats. For anyone seeking a high-quality, versatile camera backpack with thoughtful features, the Prvke V4 and Cube V2 are hard to beat.

The V4’s refinements make it a solid upgrade for current Prvke owners, while also offering an attractive entry point for newcomers. Whether you’re a professional photographer or a weekend adventurer, this duo offers a solid option to keep your gear safe, organized, and easily accessible.

Wandrd’s New Gear Is Available Now

The Wandrd Prvke V4 21L Camera Backpack is priced starting at $299, while the Essential Camera Cube V2 is available for $129, with both products currently available for purchase on Wandrd’s official website and select authorized retailers.

Image credits: Wandrd, Kate Garibaldi

