Wandrd’s New Prvke V4 Photo Backpack Is Even More Comfortable

Bag and carrying solution company Wandrd, stylized WANDRD, announced new Prvke (pronounced “provoke”) V4 backpacks today, and the new Kickstarter campaign reached its funding goal in under 30 minutes. The new Prvke has been rebuilt from the ground up, featuring redesigned panels, straps, access points, and an updated internal layout. Alongside two versions of the Prvke V4, Wandrd also released a new and improved version of its Camera Cube for photographers.

The Prvke V4 comes in four sizes and seven colors and is joined by a new Prvke EDC, or “everyday carry” version, that comes in just one size but still arrives in five color options. The Camera Cube V2 comes in two styles and three sizes each. It fits inside the new Prvke V4 in its 21, 31, and 41-liter sizes, as well as other bags in the Wandrd ecosystem.

Starting with the standard Prvke V4, which is likely the more compelling option for photographers, it comes in 15, 21, 31, and 41-liter sizes. The small 15-liter version includes a built-in Camera Cube, so the Camera Cube V2 is incompatible with that bag. The Prvke V4 features side access, allowing photographers to sling it forward over one shoulder and easily access their gear. It also has a rear clamshell opening that exposes the entire interior, including numerous zippered pockets and, if inserted, the Camera Cube.

The bag also features roll-top access to its main compartment, which can be just rolled for faster access or zippered to protect the gear inside. The backpack also includes a hidden passport pocket, luggage passthrough, and an expandable water bottle/tripod side pocket.

A significant aspect of the new Prvke V4 is its redesigned straps. Wandrd has invested considerable effort in redesigning the shoulder, chest, and waist straps to ensure a more comfortable fit for a broader range of wearers. It is vital that a backpack like this is comfortable to wear when carrying heavy gear, especially considering that the 41-liter version can hold a lot of equipment.

While the Prvke V4 is designed to be easily customizable and thus features a cavernous interior that accommodates various cubes and gear, the Prvke EDC is intended to be a more traditional backpack, suitable for commuters, students, and travelers. It also doubles as a tote bag thanks to magnetic top handles. This bag comes in a single size and comfortably holds notebooks, a laptop, headphones, a handheld gaming console, and other miscellaneous items, Wandrd says.

The Camera Cube V2 is available in two styles and three sizes. The Essential Camera Cube V2 is a self-contained unit that can be carried separately with an optional shoulder strap. It features customizable, soft-padded inserts that allow users to arrange the compartments to protect their specific camera kits.

It comes in standard, Plus, and Deep sizes to accommodate various camera and lens sizes. The smallest size, which pairs with the Prvke 21L, is suitable for a mirrorless camera with an attached zoom lens plus three more lenses. The Plus size for the 31L Prvke can hold an additional two lenses plus a larger attached zoom lens. Finally, the Deep version, which accompanies the Prvke 41L backpack, can accommodate even larger cameras, such as a RED cinema body.

There is also the Pro Camera Cube V2, which, unlike the Essential version, does not have a top panel or covering, meaning it cannot be carried separately. It is designed exclusively to fit inside a compatible Wandrd bag, ensuring that backpack wearers can easily access their camera gear from different bag openings. It also comes in standard, Plus, and Deep variants for Prvke 21L, 31L, and 41L backpacks.

The standard Pro Camera Cube V2 can hold more gear than the Essential Camera Cube V2, however, including a larger attached lens and five additional lenses. Thanks to its more open design, it offers more carrying space. This relatively higher carrying capacity also extends to the larger Plus and Deep variants.

Pricing and Availability

The Wandrd Prvke V4 is available to back now and all models will begin shipping in July. The Prvke V4 comes in black, Aegean blue, Wasatch green, Yuma tan, Sedona orange, Atacama clay, and Rhone burgundy colorways. The Prvke EDC comes in five of these same colors, minus the Aegean blue and Atacama clay styles. In all cases, the interior of the bag is color-matched to its exterior as well.

The Prvke V4 21L starts at $174 without a Camera Cube V2, while the Prvke V4 15L and its built-in Camera Cube starts at $209 for early bird backers. The Prvke EDC is $139 for backers.

There are also photo bundles available, which pair a Prvke V4 with an Essential Camera Cube of the appropriate size or in the case of the “Pro Photo Bundle,” a Pro Camera Cube V2. These add from $64 to $109 to the backing options depending on the selected Prvke V4 backpack and Camera Cube V2.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.



Image credits: Wandrd