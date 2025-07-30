‘CallMe’ Connects RodeCasters For Seamless Long-Distance Podcasting

Rode today announced CallMe, a new feature for the RodeCaster Pro II and RodeCaster Duo that adds the ability to connect devices remotely to one another for what Rode describes as a “seamless” remote call that is akin to having two callers sit in the same room as each other.

Offered as a firmware update, CallMe was developed by Rode and UK-based broadcast company Vortex Communications and integrates the latter company’s remote call codec capability into Rode hardware. The feature allows creators to connect remotely over WiFi without relying on any intermediary software or additional equipment — two RodeCasters can simply connect and talk to each other directly. Not only is this available to connect RodeCaster Pro II or Duo devices, but it can also connect a guest contributor using a browser-based interface via email or QR Code.

The firmware update is free, but some features are locked behind paid tiers. On that note, Rode has three levels of CallMe available.

The first, CallMe Lite, is the free version and supports one remote contributor and up to 10 hours of RodeCaster to RodeCaster audio calls per month. It also includes a five-hour trial of the web-to-RodeCaster calling feature. The standard CallMe license costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year and lets subscribers have two remote contributors at a time and unlimited RodeCaster to RodeCaster and web-to-RodeCaster audio calls.

Finally, Rode CallMe Pro is $49.99 per month or $499 per year and promises “advanced tools” for more professional needs, including multi-guest support (up to three CallMe channels at a time), a fully integrated IP audio codec with third-party interoperability, and advanced SIP calling with full protocol support. Rode says that Pro users also get multi-network streaming with external 4G/5G support, “broadcast-grade codec options” with adjustable jitter buffering, touchscreen controls, and a web UI.



“Rode CallMe marks a groundbreaking leap forward in remote production,” Rode CEO Damien Wilson says. “By partnering with Vortex, we’ve removed constrictive technical barriers and eliminated geographic constraints entirely to deliver broadcast-quality results for creators and professionals alike. It’s intuitive, powerful, and built into the gear that creators already know and trust.”

Rode CallMe is available starting today as a free firmware update on the RodeCaster App for all RodeCaster Pro II and RodeCaster Duo users.

Image credits: Rode