The RodeCaster Video Core Connects up to Four Cameras into a Production

Rode has announced the RodeCaster Video Core, a small desktop device that allows users to connect up to four cameras to create a fully customized video production.

The RodeCaster Video Core (RVC) promises to combine advanced video switching, recording, and streaming with a fully integrated professional audio mixer to provide what Rode characterizes as a flexible foundation for creating broadcast-quality content across video podcasts, live streams, and studio productions.

Thanks to another feature launching at the same time called RodeCaster Sync, the RVC works in tandem with the RodeCaster Pro II or the RodeCaster Duo, which allows users to bring video switching directly into those devices’ Smart Pads.

The RVC integrates seamlessly with the RØDECaster App, allowing users to switch between video sources, design custom multi-camera layouts with the scene builder, and mix audio wirelessly.

Users can stream directly to YouTube, Twitch, and other major platforms via Ethernet, or record straight to an external USB drive or SSD, with the option to capture each video and audio source independently through isolated (ISO) recording.

Additionally, users can connect two iPhones to the RCV Core over WiFi and wirelessly transmit four separate video feeds from the phones (front camera and back camera simultaneously). Rode says that, combined with the auto-switching capabilities, being able to connect iPhones in this way is a super-fast and affordable way to get into multi-camera video production without needing to buy a ton of equipment.

The RVC features three FullHD (1080p) HDMI inputs with auto frame rate conversion and one configurable HDMI output for viewing program, preview, and multi-view as well as two USB-C ports for connecting select video and audio devices. It also has two Neutrik combo jacks with ultra-low noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps for connecting XLR microphones.

“The launch of the RodeCaster Video Core and RodeCaster Sync marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of content creation,” says Rode CEO Damien Wilson. “With the RodeCaster range, every creator, no matter their skill level or workflow, is supported by a complete ecosystem that makes professional production more accessible than ever. As always, Rode continues to set the industry benchmark for tearing down barriers to democratise content creation worldwide.”

The RodeCaster Video Core is available to pre-order starting today for $599.

Image credits: Rode