The RodeCaster Video Is an Intelligent All-in-One Video Production Console

Rode’s new RodeCaster Video production console aims to build upon the RodeCaster Pro’s rich podcasting legacy by streamlining video production workflows.

The RodeCaster Video combines video switching, production, and recording capabilities in a single desktop console. The unit includes an octa-core CPU with a custom-built next-generation video engine to control multiple video sources simultaneously. The processing power enables users to view scenes and complex compositions in a connected preview screen while sending a different composition to a live production feed. The unit also supports automatic chroma keying for working with green and blue screens.

Designed for creators, YouTubers, podcasters, streamers, gamers, and live event videographers, the RodeCaster video includes four HDMI and two USB-C inputs to switch between up to six video sources, including USB webcams.

The console includes a pair of studio-grade Neutrik combo jacks with low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps to capture “pristine audio from XLR microphones, instruments, and other audio equipment,” according to Rode. The RodeCaster Video also sports APHEX audio processing, including an EQ, compressor, noise gate, high-pass filter, de-esser, plus Aural Exciter, Big Bottom, and Compellor effects.

Beyond video and audio connections for a wide range of cameras and audio equipment, the RodeCaster Video also, unsurprisingly, works alongside Rode’s various audio products, including the Rode Series IV wireless mics like the Wireless Pro, Wireless Me, and Wireless Go II.

“For decades, our mission has been to empower creators with professional yet accessible audio equipment,” says Rode CEO Damien Wilson. “Groundbreaking innovations like the RodeCaster Pro and Wireless Go have changed the way that people approach creating content across multiple categories, placing studio-grade audio solutions within the reach of today’s creators. With the RodeCaster Video, we are doing the same for video production. With its intuitive interface, scene-based architecture and seamless combination of professional video and audio in one compact device, it delivers unprecedented power and versatility to the next generation of content creators. The RodeCaster Video marks a huge step in the evolution of Rode, and a massive milestone for creator technology.”

The unit includes seven custom scene buttons, four function buttons, and an instant inspect button. It has a two-inch touchscreen plus rotary encoders. The device offers hands-on control over graphics overlays, media player (for integrating video and audio assets into a production), multi-source layouts, and keying.

Further, an entire audio or video production can be recorded directly to a connected hard drive or USB storage device, with support for independent video and audio file recording. The device also supports streaming via Wi-Fi or Ethernet and can be remotely controlled using Rode Central.

Although a producer can control the RodeCaster Video manually, it has also been designed with solo creators and small teams in mind, so it has auto-switching technology to swap between different camera angles based on who is speaking, which Rode says is perfect for video podcasts and other live panel discussions.

Pricing and Availability

The RodeCaster Video is available exclusively through B&H for $1,199, and is expected to begin shipping on October 10.

Image credits: Rode