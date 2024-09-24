The RodeCaster Video Is an Intelligent All-in-One Video Production Console

Jeremy Gray

An electronic audio mixer device with the label "RODECaster Video" is shown. It features multiple black buttons, two knobs (one green and one blue), and a small digital display with various colored indicators and settings.

Rode’s new RodeCaster Video production console aims to build upon the RodeCaster Pro’s rich podcasting legacy by streamlining video production workflows.

The RodeCaster Video combines video switching, production, and recording capabilities in a single desktop console. The unit includes an octa-core CPU with a custom-built next-generation video engine to control multiple video sources simultaneously. The processing power enables users to view scenes and complex compositions in a connected preview screen while sending a different composition to a live production feed. The unit also supports automatic chroma keying for working with green and blue screens.

Designed for creators, YouTubers, podcasters, streamers, gamers, and live event videographers, the RodeCaster video includes four HDMI and two USB-C inputs to switch between up to six video sources, including USB webcams.

A RØDECaster Video device placed on a gridded surface. The device has multiple colored cables connected to the top and various buttons, knobs, and a small display screen on the front panel. The black casing has labels and an OLED screen showing status information.

The console includes a pair of studio-grade Neutrik combo jacks with low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps to capture “pristine audio from XLR microphones, instruments, and other audio equipment,” according to Rode. The RodeCaster Video also sports APHEX audio processing, including an EQ, compressor, noise gate, high-pass filter, de-esser, plus Aural Exciter, Big Bottom, and Compellor effects.

A person's hand is pointing at a button on a Rodecaster Pro II audio production console. The console is on a desk with a grid-patterned mat, and a computer monitor displaying a production interface is in the background. The scene is lit with blue and pink lighting.

Beyond video and audio connections for a wide range of cameras and audio equipment, the RodeCaster Video also, unsurprisingly, works alongside Rode’s various audio products, including the Rode Series IV wireless mics like the Wireless Pro, Wireless Me, and Wireless Go II.

A person holds a small, square, wireless transmitter labeled "WIRELESS USB" in their left hand. On the wooden desk in front of them, there is an audio mixing console with multiple buttons, cables, and a monitor screen displaying audio settings.

“For decades, our mission has been to empower creators with professional yet accessible audio equipment,” says Rode CEO Damien Wilson. “Groundbreaking innovations like the RodeCaster Pro and Wireless Go have changed the way that people approach creating content across multiple categories, placing studio-grade audio solutions within the reach of today’s creators. With the RodeCaster Video, we are doing the same for video production. With its intuitive interface, scene-based architecture and seamless combination of professional video and audio in one compact device, it delivers unprecedented power and versatility to the next generation of content creators. The RodeCaster Video marks a huge step in the evolution of Rode, and a massive milestone for creator technology.”

A person operates a video switcher setup including a laptop, a monitor displaying a multi-camera streaming interface, and a hardware switcher on a wooden desk. The equipment shows various camera angles of a speaker during a live broadcast or recording session.

The unit includes seven custom scene buttons, four function buttons, and an instant inspect button. It has a two-inch touchscreen plus rotary encoders. The device offers hands-on control over graphics overlays, media player (for integrating video and audio assets into a production), multi-source layouts, and keying.

Further, an entire audio or video production can be recorded directly to a connected hard drive or USB storage device, with support for independent video and audio file recording. The device also supports streaming via Wi-Fi or Ethernet and can be remotely controlled using Rode Central.

A woman wearing headphones sits at a desk in front of a monitor and a laptop, operating a video switcher with multiple cables connected. The monitor displays a multi-view screen of a video production with various camera angles showing people in a studio setting.

A collection of professional video production equipment is displayed on a black surface. Central to the arrangement is the RODECaster Video console, surrounded by various cameras, lenses, and a 4K camcorder, all set against a dark background.

Although a producer can control the RodeCaster Video manually, it has also been designed with solo creators and small teams in mind, so it has auto-switching technology to swap between different camera angles based on who is speaking, which Rode says is perfect for video podcasts and other live panel discussions.

Pricing and Availability

The RodeCaster Video is available exclusively through B&H for $1,199, and is expected to begin shipping on October 10.

Image credits: Rode

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Rode White Collection Rode Releases Limited-Edition White Versions of Four Popular Products
Rode Wireless ME microphone to come in dual transmitter version Rode Debuts Dual Transmitter Version of Popular Wireless ME Mic
Rode NAB 2024 new products Rode Unveils Pro-Grade Wireless Mic, Pair of MagSafe Accessories for Mobile Creators
Loupedeck Creative Tool is a Tiny and Ultra-Versatile Editing Console
Discussion