Leica Celebrates 100th Anniversary and 1 Millionth M Camera With Leica M11-D Centenary Set

Leica is celebrating its 100 Years of Leica centennial with an exclusive special edition of its M11-D rangefinder camera, and two lenses, including a recreation of the Leica I’s original fixed 50mm f/3.5 prime. One of these special edition cameras is also Leica’s 1,000,000th M camera.

The 100th anniversary celebration marks 100 years since Leica unveiled the Leica I at the Leipzig Spring Fair in 1925. The Leica I was the first series-produced 35mm camera, paving the way for many cameras to follow. It profoundly changed the way people took photos. The centenary is a massive deal, and Leica is marking the occasion in style.

Leica M11-D 100 Years of Leica

Alongside special city-themed editions of the M11, like the new ‘Wetzlar Germany’ one unveiled today, Leica is launching a new special edition of the Leica M11-D rangefinder camera. This camera, distinguished by its lack of a screen, features the same internals as the standard M11, including the 60-megapixel full-frame CMOS image sensor and Maestro III processor.

The M11-D anniversary edition makes some changes, though, including sporting brass top and bottom plates and a black paint finish, which will not only patina with use but pays homage to the materials used to make the Leica I in 1925.

The M11-D anniversary edition also dispenses with the eyelets for a carrying strap, along with the trademark red Leica logo, a pair of decisions that echo the Leica I as well.

The camera features nickel-colored anodized controls, including the shutter release, power switch, and shutter speed dial. These are made from aluminum and include the same cross knurling as the Leica I.

Further, the conical collar that encircles the shutter release, the semi-circular shutter release button itself, and the genuine leather covering with an old-school texture, also incorporate authentic design elements from the original Leica I.

Additionally, the camera features Leica’s 100th-anniversary logo on the hot shoe cover, a white “Ernst Leitz Wetzlar” engraving on the conical collar, and comes with individual serial numbers. There will be just 100 of them, no. 001 to no. 100. There will also be a no. 000 edition that is officially the 1,000,000th Leica M camera ever made. This Leica M11-D, #6000000 in the catalog, will be displayed alongside the Leica I #126 from 1925 at Leitz Park.

Leica M11-D Centenary Set Lenses

Alongside the M11-D 100 Years of Leica camera, Leica has revealed the M11-D Centenary Set, which includes the Leitz Anastigmat-M 50 f/3.5 and Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. lenses.

When the Leica I was launched in 1925, it came equipped with a fixed Leitz Anastigmat 50mm f/3.5 lens. Leica manufactured the initial pairing about 150 times before replacing it with an Elmax lens.

Now, a century after its original appearance, the Leitz Anastigmat 50mm f/3.5 returns, reimagined for modern photographers. Leica says it preserves its “historical essence,” but now comes with an M mount. It preserves some of the original’s traits, including its retractable and compact design. The lens is crafted from aluminum for the first time, allowing it to have an anodized nickel-colored finish that looks like its 100-year-old forebearer.

As for the Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH., the nifty fifty prime features vintage-inspired design elements like classic cross knurling on the aperture ring and a nickel-colored lens surface with aluminum base material.

M11-D Centenary Set Accessories

Leica is also releasing a set of carefully crafted accessories, including a specially designed protector with a carrying strap that the company says is reminiscent of Leitz’s earliest leather accessories. There is also an SD card case and a glossy black wooden box.

Pricing and Availabilty

The Leica M11-D 100 Years of Leica set, including the two Centenary Set lenses, will be available at select Leica Stores in spring 2026. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Image credits: Leica Camera AG