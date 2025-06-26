Leica Marks Leica I’s Centennial With Special D-Lux 8 and Sofort 2 Cameras

Jeremy Gray

Two compact Leica digital cameras, one shown angled to display its lens and textured grip, and the other facing forward with a large silver lens cap covering the lens, both on a plain white background.

In addition to the 100 Years of Leica M11-D and Centenary Set, Leica Camera AG also unveiled two more special edition cameras designed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, the first mass-produced 35mm camera. The Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica and Sofort 2 100 Years of Leica feature distinctive anniversary designs.

Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica

The Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica premium compact camera pays homage to the original Leica I with classically-inspired design language. The camera has nickel-colored accents, a newly textured black leatherette covering, and a new conical collar around the shutter release button. The compact camera also features Leica I-like cross knurling on its top control elements.

Front view of a compact black Leica digital camera with a textured grip and a silver-rimmed lens. The lens features branding and technical details, and the camera body has a minimalist, classic design.

Leica has also omitted the thumb rest to channel the Leica I’s minimalist style, engraved the model name on the top plate, and removed Leica’s trademark red dot, also a nod to the stealthy Leica I. The hot shoe cover features Leica’s 100th anniversary logo.

Top view of a silver and black digital camera with a lens extended, showing various dials and buttons for settings like aperture, shutter speed, and zoom.

Besides these design changes, the camera remains identical to the standard edition, complete with a 22-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and a 24-75mm equivalent zoom lens.

The Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica edition is available now through Leica Stores and authorized retailers for $2,150.

Leica Sofort 2 100 Years of Leica

The Leica Sofort 2 hybrid instant camera is getting the anniversary treatment, too. The special edition camera, available only in black, ships with a nickel-colored lens cap, glossy black frame for its photo output, and Leica’s 100th anniversary logo.

A compact black Leica digital camera, labeled “SOFORT 2” and “100,” with a round lens cap covering the lens, and various dials and buttons visible on the top.

Close-up of a black camera with "100" engraved on the top, a metallic shutter button, and text reading "DESIGNED BY LEICA CAMERA GERMANY" on the side.

A digital instant camera prints a photo from its top slot. The camera has a display screen showing the image, along with menu, back, play, and print buttons below the screen.

The camera features a Type 1/5-inch CMOS image sensor and a 28mm equivalent fixed lens. It can both print its photos via an integrated instant film printer or send them to a connected smartphone. It can also print images from the user’s smartphone.

The Leica Sofort 2 ‘100 Years of Leica’ edition is now on sale for $499.

Leica Trinovid 10×40 100 Years of Leica Binoculars

Rounding out the series of new 100 Years of Leica products are the Leica Trinovid 10×40 100 Years of Leica binoculars. These special edition binoculars, limited to just 100 units worldwide, feature a hand-polished black anodized housing, a premium leatherette covering, and nickel-colored accents. In place of its typical red Leica logo, the centennial binoculars sport Leica’s 100th anniversary logo.

Close-up of a black binocular lens with "100" engraved on the rim, featuring textured grips and a metal focusing knob in the background.

A close-up view of a pair of black binoculars with textured grips, silver adjustment dials, and green-tinted lenses facing the viewer.

These premium binoculars are now available for $2,799.

Image credits: Leica Camera AG

, ,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Leica D-Lux 007 Edition Special 007 Edition Leica D-Lux 7 Celebrates 60 Years of James Bond
A flat lay photo features a Leica camera centered, surrounded by a pen, an external flash, a smartphone displaying a Leica camera image, a black leather camera case, and wireless headphones. The neutral background highlights the sleek, modern gear. The New Leica D-Lux 8 Is a Familiar Premium Camera With a Facelift
Three different Leica cameras are displayed against a vivid red cosmic background. Leica in 2024: One of Leica’s Busiest (and Most Profitable) Years Ever
Leica Unveils the D-Lux 7, Its ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of Compact Cameras
Discussion