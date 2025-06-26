Leica Marks Leica I’s Centennial With Special D-Lux 8 and Sofort 2 Cameras

In addition to the 100 Years of Leica M11-D and Centenary Set, Leica Camera AG also unveiled two more special edition cameras designed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, the first mass-produced 35mm camera. The Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica and Sofort 2 100 Years of Leica feature distinctive anniversary designs.

Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica

The Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica premium compact camera pays homage to the original Leica I with classically-inspired design language. The camera has nickel-colored accents, a newly textured black leatherette covering, and a new conical collar around the shutter release button. The compact camera also features Leica I-like cross knurling on its top control elements.

Leica has also omitted the thumb rest to channel the Leica I’s minimalist style, engraved the model name on the top plate, and removed Leica’s trademark red dot, also a nod to the stealthy Leica I. The hot shoe cover features Leica’s 100th anniversary logo.

Besides these design changes, the camera remains identical to the standard edition, complete with a 22-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and a 24-75mm equivalent zoom lens.

The Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica edition is available now through Leica Stores and authorized retailers for $2,150.

Leica Sofort 2 100 Years of Leica

The Leica Sofort 2 hybrid instant camera is getting the anniversary treatment, too. The special edition camera, available only in black, ships with a nickel-colored lens cap, glossy black frame for its photo output, and Leica’s 100th anniversary logo.

The camera features a Type 1/5-inch CMOS image sensor and a 28mm equivalent fixed lens. It can both print its photos via an integrated instant film printer or send them to a connected smartphone. It can also print images from the user’s smartphone.

The Leica Sofort 2 ‘100 Years of Leica’ edition is now on sale for $499.

Leica Trinovid 10×40 100 Years of Leica Binoculars

Rounding out the series of new 100 Years of Leica products are the Leica Trinovid 10×40 100 Years of Leica binoculars. These special edition binoculars, limited to just 100 units worldwide, feature a hand-polished black anodized housing, a premium leatherette covering, and nickel-colored accents. In place of its typical red Leica logo, the centennial binoculars sport Leica’s 100th anniversary logo.

These premium binoculars are now available for $2,799.

Image credits: Leica Camera AG