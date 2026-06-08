The 26 Finalists for the 2026 Beaker Street Science Photography Prize

The 2026 Beaker Street Science Photography Prize has unveiled its finalists, and they are a spectacular collection of beautiful, scientifically valuable images captured by photographers and scientists around the world.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Australian Beaker Street Festival. Each year, the competition celebrates fantastic photos of rare and unusual scientific phenomena, endangered species, conservation missions, and much more.

One finalist, First Day, by Armando Ochoa Aguilar, shows one-day-old red handfish hatchlings born as part of a conservation program at the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS). Scientists believe there are fewer than 250 red handfish left in the wild. It is among Australia’s most critically endangered marine species.

David Sinclair’s photo, Creche, shows another endangered species, emperor penguins. Sinclair photographed the huddled penguin chicks at the Lazarev colony in November 2024. It was the first known human visit to the site. Emperor penguins were recently reclassified by IUCN as endangered due to the impacts of climate change and accelerating sea ice loss.

Brett Guy’s image, The Holy Grail, documents a smorgasbord of stunning natural phenomena. Guy’s photo shows bioluminescent algae off the coast of Tasmania, aurora Australis, and the Milky Way in a single frame.

There are many other fantastic photos in the running for the grand prize.

“These images invite people to stop and look more closely at the world around them,” says Festival Founder and Creative Director, Dr. Margo Adler.

“They capture everything from microscopic ecosystems and evolutionary adaptation to climate change and conservation, often revealing scientific stories most of us would never see otherwise.

“Photography has this incredible ability to turn complex ideas into something immediate and emotional. A single image can spark curiosity, wonder and conversation in a way few other mediums can.”

Other finalists include photos of parasitic wasps, satellites polluting the night sky, ancient “ghost sharks,” and evidence of how platypuses adapt for widely varied temperatures. The photos truly run the gamut, but what they all have in common is that they are high-quality, powerful photos.

Judges will select the top photo from the group of finalists, and there will also be a People’s Choice winner crowned.

The public is now tasked with narrowing down the group of finalists to just 12, which will be exhibited at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery during the Beaker Street Festival from August 6-17. Voting is open now. As of the time of publication, voting is not yet available. However, it will be shortly.

The Science Photography Prize is but one of the festival’s highlights, which celebrates the intersection of science and art.

Image credits: Beaker Street Festival, Beaker Street Science Photography Prize. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.