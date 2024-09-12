Leica M11-D Digital Rangefinder Embraces the Analog Experience by Ditching the Screen

Leica revealed the M11-D, a screen-less version of 2022’s M11, a 60-megapixel M-mount digital rangefinder camera.

Never one to be shackled by industry trends or norms, Leica marches to the beat of its own drum. That is perhaps no better reflected than through its display-less digital cameras, including the new M11-D, which follows 2014’s M Edition 60, 2016’s M-D, and 2018’s M10-D. With each new display-less digital camera, some photographers roll their eyes while others rub their hands together in anticipation. That’s just how it goes with much of Leica’s offerings — those who are into what the legendary German company does are really into it, while those who aren’t definitively aren’t.

Leica says the M11-D has a “Digital heart” and “Analog soul,” and it’s hard to argue. For some photographers, there is something extraordinary about shooting a film camera. The dials, the sounds, the thrill (or frustration, depending on who’s being asked) of not knowing what has been captured until the film has been developed. However, digital photography has a lot of benefits, too, including essentially no ongoing operational costs, very high flexibility of files, and, at least these days, superior image quality.

Speaking of image quality, the M11-D has the same guts as the standard M11, including the same full-frame 60-megapixel CMOS image sensor with “Triple Resolution technology.” The M11-D also includes 256 GB of internal memory, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a large 1,800 mAh battery, a USB-C port, and more. Although, the M11-D also has something the M11 lacks — content credentials built on the Content Authenticity Initiative’s (CAI) C2PA standards, which until now were exclusive to the M11-P camera.

These are all significant improvements over the M10-D, which had a 24-megapixel sensor, no Bluetooth or USB-C, and a smaller 1,100 mAh battery. The M10-D also can’t connect with Leica’s Fotos app. Further, the M11-D is a certified “Made for iPhone and iPad” product, ensuring super-fast connectivity to iOS devices.

Compared to the Leica M11, the M11-D obviously lacks some features, not the least of which is the display and all the accompanying back buttons. On the other hand, Leica believes this is a case of addition by subtraction.

“By omitting a display on the back, photography with the Leica M11D focuses on the elementary aspects of pictorial design such as composition, aperture, shutter speed, and ISO,” Leica explains. “In place of the display, an easy to access ISO dial is showcased on the back of the camera.”

The Leica M11-D aims to distill M-System photography to its purest, most basic form. Naturally, not everyone finds a monitor or numerous buttons and dials to be a distraction. But, given that this is Leica’s fourth display-less digital rangefinder camera, it’s clear that some do, and there is demand for a camera that doesn’t just let photographers slow down, but outright demands it.

This spirit of unobtrusiveness carries through to the rest of the M11-D’s design. The black aluminum camera features no front logo — no iconic red dot to be found here — and a dark chrome viewfinder. The only color on the camera comes in the form of three small red characters on the camera’s two dials. The shutter release is silver, and there’s some white font on the top deck and the camera’s back. That’s it. The M11-D can be reasonably described as sporting a timeless design because there’s not much to separate it from Leica M-series cameras from the 1950s.

Alongside the M11-D, Leica has also announced some new accessories, including an M11-D-specific black leather half case, complete with a cut out for the rear ISO dial, and a leather carrying strap with shoulder pad, available in cognac and black colorways.

While much of the M11-D is purposefully backward-looking, Leica has made a forward-looking decision with the camera’s packaging. The M11-D marks the company’s first effort with a new packaging concept that relies on boxes made almost entirely from natural paper.

Pricing and Availability

The Leica M11-D is available now at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers for $9,395, a $400 premium over the standard M11, and a $200 premium over the M11-P.

Image credits: Leica