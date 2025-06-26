Leica’s Newest 100th Anniversary Edition M11 Celebrates Its German Heritage

Leica is marketing the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, the first series-produced 35mm camera, with an exclusive special edition of the Leica M11. The Leica M11 100 Years of Leica ‘Wetzlar Germany’ camera is poised to be a must-have collector’s item for Leica’s most passionate — and well-heeled — fans.

The special Leica M11 follows other special city-themed versions, like the New York version unveiled in May alongside other international city versions. The ‘Wetzlar Germany’ edition is particularly special for Leica, given its rich German heritage.

Like the other city-themed versions, the Wetzlar Germany M11 features a special engraving on the top plate, a glossy black paint finish that will create a distinctive patina over time, and silver-chromed control elements. It also features a black chrome-plated hot shoe cover with Leica’s 100th-anniversary logo, a matching cowhide leather covering, a certificate of authenticity, and is individually numbered. There will be only 100 of these cameras made, and they are exclusively available in Germany.

The accompanying Dubai, Milan, and New York special 100th anniversary Leica M11 cameras have already been made available in their respective countries, and “Shanghai China” and “Tokyo Japan” editions are slated to debut at Leica anniversary events later this year.

Aside from the distinct design, 100th-anniversary logo, and limited nature of each camera, this special edition Leica M11 rangefinder cameras are identical to their standard counterparts. This means they share the same 60-megapixel full-frame BSI CMOS image sensor, the legendary Leica M-mount, and a 0.73x-magnification rangefinder. However, unlike the standard M11, which features aluminum top and bottom plates, the 100 Years of Leica editions instead have brass plates, allowing them to patina over time, like many classic Leica M-series cameras.

The Leica M11 ‘Wetzlar Germany’ special edition is available now at Leica Stores in Germany and is priced at 9,500 euros. While Leica is no stranger to special edition cameras — the company makes many of them — it will only ever have one centennial celebration, so the various special edition 100 Years of Leica M11 models will undoubtedly be a highly sought-after collector’s items.

Leica also announced a new limited-edition version of its M11-D rangefinder, although it won’t arrive until next year.

Image credits: Leica Camera AG