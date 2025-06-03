Ricoh360 Theta A1 Is a Rugged 360-Degree Camera Built for Extreme Environments

Ricoh unveiled the Ricoh360 Theta A1 360-degree camera today in Paris. The new camera is designed specifically for professional applications, including inspections, audits, and surveillance in industrial settings.

The rugged new Theta A1 joins the Theta Z1, which promises the best image quality, and the Theta X, which promises to be the easiest to use Theta model thanks to its integrated screen and versatility. Per Ricoh, the Theta A1 “completes Ricoh’s newly restructured 360° camera lineup, focused squarely on professional use cases.” All models in the range share a common technical architecture known as Theta Twin.

The Theta A1 differentiates itself from its Theta siblings by virtue of its ruggedness. The A1 has a rugged, waterproof, rustproof, and extreme temperature-resistant casing. The company states that it is well-suited for “long missions often carried out in challenging conditions.” The camera has a long-lasting battery and optimized video codec to ensure long-term recording.

“The Ricoh360 Theta A1 is a powerful tool for visual data production, perfectly suited for sectors such as construction, industry, real estate, and insurance,” Ricoh says.

“With the Ricoh360 Theta A1, we’re meeting the expectations of field professionals: robustness, speed, and integration,” says Thomas Servan, Managing Director, Ricoh Futures EMEA. “It embodies our vision of useful, connected technology that aligns with the operational needs of our clients.”

Ricoh established Ricoh Futures EMEA in France to improve its support for the European market. Ricoh Futures EMEA is focused on making 360° technology an “essential professional tool.”

Speaking of which, the company outlines three key use cases for 360° image capture in a professional environment: Promotion and communication (content like visual tours and interactive floorplans), progress monitoring and remote inspection (regular capture of construction sites or industrial facilities ensures plan progress and compliance), and documentation and auditing (360° capture makes it easier for insurance and quality control professionals to get complete visual coverage).

Like the Ricoh Theta Z1 and X, the A1 works in conjunction with Ricoh’s Ricoh360 application, which provides centralized content management, cloud storage, editing, remote control, and image-sharing capabilities. The app features integrated artificial intelligence that automatically adjusts settings to ensure optimal image quality in all conditions. For over a decade, Ricoh has provided public APIs and SDKs for some of its cameras, including Theta models.

The Ricoh360 Theta A1 will be available for preorder directly through Ricoh starting this month. The company’s press release did not detail pricing, but for reference, the Theta Z1 is priced at $1,150, while the X is priced at $600.

Image credits: Ricoh