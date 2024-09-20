There is a Good Reason For Why Ricoh’s Theta X Now Shoots DNG RAWs

Two and a half years after its release, the Ricoh Theta X 360-degree camera can finally record RAW images.

Ricoh Theta X firmware version 2.61.0 is available now for free, as spotted by Asobinet. The firmware adds a few new features, including improved smartphone or wireless router connectivity and bug fixes, but the star of the show is HDR-DNG plug-in support. The pre-installed plug-in enables users to capture still images in RAW (HDR-DNG, 16-bit float) format. Prior to this update, the Theta X 360-degree camera could only record JPEG images.

“In addition to JPEG format, saving in RAW format (Adobe DNG format) is newly supported, allowing you to enjoy full-scale image editing just like with a typical DSLR camera,” Ricoh says.

A Ricoh360 Blog post adds that the RAW image support promises an expanded range of tones, especially in shadow and highlight areas, and that users will have expanded editing control over contrast, white balance, and exposure adjustments.

While this is nice for the average user, it also makes a significant difference for those who use the Ricoh Theta X professionally, such as creating virtual tours of locations and buildings. When shooting in JPEG, inconsistent white balance is tricky to adjust and comes with an image quality cost. It is exceedingly simple to change the white balance of RAW frames, so color correction should be much easier and more effective now.

The Theta X update also makes it the first Ricoh Theta camera to include HDR-DNG shooting capabilities. Although it is generally fine to use “RAW” and “DNG” independently, it is worth noting that, unlike a standard camera RAW file, a DNG file is open-source and, therefore more widely supported than a proprietary image format. The files will be easily opened in a wide range of software, including Adobe image editing apps.

“Moreover, HDR-DNG captures a broader spectrum of brightness levels, preserving more detail in highlights and shadows, which is particularly beneficial in high-contrast interior scenes,” Ricoh adds. “Overall, HDR-DNG stands out as a powerful option for those looking to elevate their 360 photographic work.”

It’s not unusual for cameras to receive firmware updates, sometimes years after release. Still, it’s notable — and impressive — that such a significant feature is being introduced to a camera released in March 2022. While the Theta X’s small Type 1/2 image sensor may not be able to deliver exceptionally high-quality images or much dynamic range, the added flexibility and workflow improvements promised by DNG are nonetheless worthwhile.

The Ricoh Theta X is available to purchase for just under $800.

Image credits: Ricoh