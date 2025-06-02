The Funniest Photos So Far in the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

With just one month left before the entry period closes in this year’s Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards photo contest, the event organizers are sharing a selection of the best brand-new entries to date to help spur more photographers to throw their hats in the ring. The hilarious entries include a tiny waving lizard, a stylish rhino, and much more.

So far, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards has received over a thousand entries from photographers around the world.

“It’s such an honor to be working with the Comedy Wildlife team again this year — fantastic partners who share our commitment to generating vital awareness for conservation efforts through the power of photography,” says Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing. “With only one month to go to enter the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, we’ve loved seeing all the hilarious entries so far and look forward to seeing even more entries over the next month.”

The Comedy Wildlife Awards were co-founded in 2015 by pro photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam to celebrate the lighter side of wildlife photography. The duo believed that funny wildlife photography would help promote wildlife conservation efforts, and it certainly has. As in recent years, Comedy Wildlife has partnered with the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), a United Kingdom-based charity that supports conservation leaders and projects across the global South. Over 30 years, WFN has sent £23 million to 220 conservationists in 80 countries.

As usual, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is free to enter and open to all photographers, amateur and professional alike. The top photographer will win a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya with Alex Walker’s Serian and a handmade trophy from The Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Additional prizes for other winners and a people’s choice winner include Nikon Z6 III and Z50 II camera kits, Think Tank bags, and more. Furthermore, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards winners will once again be featured in an exhibition at Gallery@Oxo, London, in December.

This year’s categories include sponsored segments focused on mammals; birds; reptiles, amphibians, and insects; fish and other aquatic species, and more, including special Nikon Young Photographer and Nikon Junior categories. There is also a video category, as well as the People’s Choice Award. This year’s contest will be judged by Hannah Stitfall, Cameron Whitnall, Roxy Furman, Kate Humble, Hugh Dennis, Daisy Gilardini, Will Burrard-Lucas, Will Traver, and Bella Lack. The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is supported by Nikon, Alex Walker’s Serian, Spectrum Photo, Amazing Internet, and Think Tank.

Photographers have until June 30 to enter their photos in this year’s Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Complete rules and regulations are available on the competition’s website. For hilarious inspiration, be sure to check out last year’s winners.

Image credits: Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.