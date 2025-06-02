The Funniest Photos So Far in the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Jeremy Gray

Split image: Left, a Steller’s sea eagle with its beak open, surrounded by snow. Right, a small lizard sits on the head of a large iguana, both basking in sunlight.

With just one month left before the entry period closes in this year’s Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards photo contest, the event organizers are sharing a selection of the best brand-new entries to date to help spur more photographers to throw their hats in the ring. The hilarious entries include a tiny waving lizard, a stylish rhino, and much more.

So far, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards has received over a thousand entries from photographers around the world.

“It’s such an honor to be working with the Comedy Wildlife team again this year — fantastic partners who share our commitment to generating vital awareness for conservation efforts through the power of photography,” says Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing. “With only one month to go to enter the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, we’ve loved seeing all the hilarious entries so far and look forward to seeing even more entries over the next month.”

Two young lions stand on their hind legs against a tree in a grassy savanna; one climbs the trunk while the other supports it from behind, both looking upward.
‘Go Give it a Try!’ by © Bhargava Srivari | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two birds perch on the branches of a large, intricate nest built in a bare tree against a blue sky. One bird is holding food in its beak, possibly for its young inside the nest.
‘I Hate Ikea’ by © Brian Hempstead | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two mudskippers with spotted bodies face each other aggressively in shallow, muddy water, mouths wide open as if in combat. A small plant sticks up from the mud on the left side of the image.
‘Laugh Like No One Is Watching’ by © Emma Parker | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The Comedy Wildlife Awards were co-founded in 2015 by pro photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam to celebrate the lighter side of wildlife photography. The duo believed that funny wildlife photography would help promote wildlife conservation efforts, and it certainly has. As in recent years, Comedy Wildlife has partnered with the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), a United Kingdom-based charity that supports conservation leaders and projects across the global South. Over 30 years, WFN has sent £23 million to 220 conservationists in 80 countries.

As usual, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is free to enter and open to all photographers, amateur and professional alike. The top photographer will win a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya with Alex Walker’s Serian and a handmade trophy from The Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Additional prizes for other winners and a people’s choice winner include Nikon Z6 III and Z50 II camera kits, Think Tank bags, and more. Furthermore, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards winners will once again be featured in an exhibition at Gallery@Oxo, London, in December.

A deer appears to be mid-air while leaping across a frosty field, with its legs tucked under its body and ears upright, surrounded by pale grass and soft sunlight.
‘Happy Deer’ by © Jeremy Duvekot | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two gorillas lie close together among green leaves, with one gently touching the other's face as if sharing an affectionate moment.
‘Aaaaww Mum!’ by © Mark Meth-Cohn | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A group of penguins stands on the edge of an icy cliff, with one penguin mid-air diving into the blue ocean below, creating ripples in the calm water.
‘Queuing for the Polar Plunge’ by © Martin Schmid | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A large eagle with dark brown feathers, a bright yellow beak, and striking yellow eyes sits on snow, its beak open as if calling or screeching.
‘Go Away’ by © Annette Kirby | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

This year’s categories include sponsored segments focused on mammals; birds; reptiles, amphibians, and insects; fish and other aquatic species, and more, including special Nikon Young Photographer and Nikon Junior categories. There is also a video category, as well as the People’s Choice Award. This year’s contest will be judged by Hannah Stitfall, Cameron Whitnall, Roxy Furman, Kate Humble, Hugh Dennis, Daisy Gilardini, Will Burrard-Lucas, Will Traver, and Bella Lack. The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is supported by Nikon, Alex Walker’s Serian, Spectrum Photo, Amazing Internet, and Think Tank.

A small lizard sits perched on the head of a larger iguana, both facing forward. The background is blurred, highlighting the detailed textures and colors of their skin.
‘Commandeer’ by © Rachelle Mackintosh | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A small brown lizard stands on a rock with one front leg raised, appearing as if it is waving. Green blades of grass are visible next to the lizard, against a blurred natural background.
‘Waving Dragon’ by © Trevor Rix | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A rhinoceros partially submerged in water, covered in yellow and green floating vegetation, with only its head and part of its back visible above the surface.
‘The Wig’ by © Yann Chauvette | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Photographers have until June 30 to enter their photos in this year’s Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Complete rules and regulations are available on the competition’s website. For hilarious inspiration, be sure to check out last year’s winners.

Image credits: Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

