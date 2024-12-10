Stuck Squirrel Photo Wins the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Jeremy Gray
Squirrel legs and tail are sticking out from a hole in a tree trunk, surrounded by white flowers, against a green leafy background.
Overall Winner and Mammals Category Winner — ‘Stuck Squirrel’ by Milko Marchetti | 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards winners were announced today at the competition’s Awards Night at the Oxo Gallery in London. Photographer Milko Marchetti is this year’s overall winner, thanks to his excellent and hilarious image of a red squirrel stuck in a tree, aptly named “Stuck Squirrel.”

Marchetti bested a record number of photographers this year, as the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards received over 9,000 images, the highest total in its decade of existence. This huge pool of photos was narrowed down to just 40 finalists, which PetaPixel featured in September.

The competition says the final selection was challenging this year, with only a few points separating the top five entries. Ultimately, Marchetti’s hilarious image won out.

“I have taken many, many photographs of squirrels, in many situations over the years in Italy, but this one struck me as really funny and such a strange position, because it is that exact moment when the squirrel is detaching its back legs from the trunk to enter its hide,” the photographer says. “Whenever I show this image at the nature seminars at my local photography club, the audience always explode with raucous laughter, so I had to enter it!”

For his victory, Marchetti receives a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya, with Alex Walker’s Serian, plus a unique handmade trophy from the Wonder Workshop in Tanzania. Marchetti also gets a new photography bag from Think Tank.

When Marchetti received a call from Tom Sullam, co-founder of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards alongside Paul Joynson-Hicks, Marchetti says he shouted, “Wow,” over and over while jumping for joy.

“Looking at the beautiful finalists’ photos, I would never have thought I would be the chosen one. What can I say — I am so, so happy,” the winning photographer adds.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Milko Marchetti’s outstanding achievement in the Nikon Comedy Photography Awards 2024. His image, ‘Stuck Squirrel,’ brilliantly captures the playful and unpredictable moments that make nature so enchanting,” says Stefan Maier, General Manager of Marketing at Nikon Europe. “This year’s competition received a record number of entries, each one a testament to the power of photography in evoking emotion. We look forward to continuing to inspire the next generation of wildlife photographers through these wonderful awards.”

2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Category Winners

Alongside Marchetti’s overall winning photo, the judges selected additional category winners, plus special award winners. All these winning images are featured below.

A colorful praying mantis raises its forelegs in a defensive posture on a smooth surface. The mantis displays vibrant wings with shades of orange and blue, highlighted by sunlight, against a blurred dark background.
Insect Category Winner — ‘Mantis Flamenca’ by Jose Miguel Gallego Molina | 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A toad partially submerged in water, with its face above the surface, creating a bubble around its nose. Its body and legs are seen underwater, blending with the murky background.
Reptile Category Winner — ‘Frog in a Balloon’ by Eberhard Ehmke | 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two birds on a rock by the water. One bird stands upright, while the other is upside down with wings spread wide. Tall green reeds are in the background.
Bird Category Winner — ‘Whiskered Tern Crash On Landing’ by Damyan Petkov | 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
An eagle flies low over a calm body of water with wings outstretched. A fish leaps from the water behind, creating splashes. The background features a blurred shoreline with trees.
Fish and Other Aquatic Animals Category Winner — ‘Unexpected Role Swap’ by Przemyslaw Jakubczyk | 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Three owls perched on a tree branch: one owl looks out while the other two touch beaks as if kissing. The background is soft and blurred with autumn leaves hanging from the branches.
Nikon Junior Category Winner — ‘Smooching Owlets’ by Sarthak Rangandadhan | 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Close-up of a frog sitting on a dirt surface, staring directly into the camera. The background is dark, highlighting the frog's textured skin and expressive eyes.
Nikon Young Photographer Category Winner (25 years old and younger) — ‘Awkward Smiley Frog’ by Kingston Tam | 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A collage of four images shows a squirrel playing with a long stick on grass. The squirrel lifts and maneuvers the stick in various poses, showcasing its playful interaction with the object.
Portfolio Category Winner — Flynn Thaitanunde-Lobb | 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A majestic eagle with ruffled brown feathers stands on a snowy surface. Its wings are partially spread, and its piercing yellow eyes and sharp beak are prominent. The background features a blurred view of trees and a cloudy sky.
People’s Choice Winner — ‘Shake, Ruffle, Rattle, and Roll’ by Tapani Linnanmäki | 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards winners will be on exhibit at the Oxo Gallery in London from December 11-15 and are featured on the competition’s website.

Image credits: Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. All photographers are credited in the individual image captions.

