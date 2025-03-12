18 Hilarious Unseen Photos From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025 competition is open to entries. To celebrate the 2025 contest’s opening, the organizers shared a smattering of never-before-seen entries from the incredible 2024 contest, which photographer Milko Marchetti won with his hilarious photo of an adventurous squirrel temporarily stuck in a tree.

“Thanks to the unbelievable success and positive reaction we had following last year’s competition, we are beyond chuffed to be partnering once again with Nikon, one of the world’s leading camera brands,” the competition’s organizers say. “Believe it or not, we will be beavering away like… um… very busy beavers to make this year even bigger, even better and even more sensational than ever before, celebrating global wildlife, the people taking part and encouraging the world to do more for conservation through our hilarious wildlife images and videos.”

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025 are free to enter, as always, and there are some fantastic prizes for winning photographers. The overall winner will win a once-in-a-lifetime safari trip in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, while additional prizes include a handmade trophy from The Wonder Workshop in Tanzania, Nikon Z6 III and Z50 II cameras, Think Tank camera bags, and a free website from Amazing Internet.

To further the Nikon and Comedy Wildlife Awards partnership, this year’s judging panel includes three Nikon creators: Cameron Whitnall, Lara Jackson, and Roxy Furman. Joining them are Charlotte Kemsely, Nikon’s regional director in northern Europe, TV presenter Kate Humble, actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Burrard-Lucas, wildlife expert Will Travers OBE, and finally, conservationist Bella Lack.

The competition is free to enter and open to all photographers until June 30. The shortlisted photographers will be revealed in October, and the overall winners will be announced in late November or December. This year’s edition features a familiar group of eight categories: Mammals; Birds; Reptiles, Amphibians, and Insects; Fish and Other Aquatic Species, Nikon Young Photographer (25 years old and younger), Nikon Junior (16 years old and younger), Portfolio, and Video. There will also be a People’s Choice Award up for grabs.

“It’s a great privilege to be partnering with the Comedy Wildlife team for a second year. We have been moved by the level of global affection the award has attained, bringing people closer to wildlife and nature in a positive, humorous and impactful way,” explains Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing. “For Nikon, empowering and amplifying photographers and filmmakers as they create with purpose is a part of our DNA, so our shared commitment to celebrating their talent and amplifying conservation efforts through their work is a perfect fit for us.”

Photographers can learn more about the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards on the contest’s website and enter now for free.

Image credits: Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the photo captions.