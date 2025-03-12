18 Hilarious Unseen Photos From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Jeremy Gray

On the left, a deer peeks from behind a tree with its antlers visible. On the right, a brown bear sits with its paw over its face, appearing to cringe, set against a gray background.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025 competition is open to entries. To celebrate the 2025 contest’s opening, the organizers shared a smattering of never-before-seen entries from the incredible 2024 contest, which photographer Milko Marchetti won with his hilarious photo of an adventurous squirrel temporarily stuck in a tree.

“Thanks to the unbelievable success and positive reaction we had following last year’s competition, we are beyond chuffed to be partnering once again with Nikon, one of the world’s leading camera brands,” the competition’s organizers say. “Believe it or not, we will be beavering away like… um… very busy beavers to make this year even bigger, even better and even more sensational than ever before, celebrating global wildlife, the people taking part and encouraging the world to do more for conservation through our hilarious wildlife images and videos.”

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025 are free to enter, as always, and there are some fantastic prizes for winning photographers. The overall winner will win a once-in-a-lifetime safari trip in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, while additional prizes include a handmade trophy from The Wonder Workshop in Tanzania, Nikon Z6 III and Z50 II cameras, Think Tank camera bags, and a free website from Amazing Internet.

Two kangaroos are engaged in a playful sparring match, standing on their hind legs and holding each other by the shoulders. Their expressions appear focused, with a blurred green background.
‘Roo-mantic Moments’ by Alexander Babych | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Three sea lions on a sandy beach: two larger sea lions lie on either side of a smaller one sitting upright with its mouth open, possibly vocalizing, against a backdrop of ocean waves and a soft, light sky.
‘Naughty Boys’ by Alexis Choblet | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A small primate with a dark face and golden-brown fur around its mouth and chest is holding onto a slender green plant. The background is lush and green, suggesting a forest environment. The primate's eyes are wide and curious.
‘Peek-a-Boo’ by Amish Chhagan | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A lion cub playfully bites the tail of an adult lioness lying on the ground. The lioness is looking away, seemingly unbothered. They are on a sandy patch of land.
‘Cheeky’ by Barbara Fleming | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A fluffy brown bear sits on its haunches, covering its face with one paw, as if shy or tired. Its fur is thick and golden-brown, and it rests on a sandy surface with a neutral background.
‘Forgot Your Birthday… Again!’ by Charles Janson | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A close-up of a black monkey reaching towards the camera with an outstretched hand. The background shows a lush forest with trees and two other monkeys sitting on branches. The ground is covered in dry leaves.
‘Sir, No Photos, Please’ by Dario Nessi | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A Canada goose is taking off from a calm lake, its wings spread wide. The background features blurred greenery, and the water reflects light, creating a sense of movement and energy.
‘Four-Winged Goose’ by Elmar Weiss | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A deer with large antlers playfully peeks from behind a tree trunk, set against a blurred background of lush green grass and foliage.
‘One-Eyed Peeper’ by Helen Cherry | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A baboon lying on sandy ground, resting on its stomach with one arm under its chin and the other stretched out. Its tail is curled, and the sunlight casts shadows on the sand around it.
‘Big Thinker’ by Jacqueline Treutner | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

To further the Nikon and Comedy Wildlife Awards partnership, this year’s judging panel includes three Nikon creators: Cameron Whitnall, Lara Jackson, and Roxy Furman. Joining them are Charlotte Kemsely, Nikon’s regional director in northern Europe, TV presenter Kate Humble, actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Burrard-Lucas, wildlife expert Will Travers OBE, and finally, conservationist Bella Lack.

The competition is free to enter and open to all photographers until June 30. The shortlisted photographers will be revealed in October, and the overall winners will be announced in late November or December. This year’s edition features a familiar group of eight categories: Mammals; Birds; Reptiles, Amphibians, and Insects; Fish and Other Aquatic Species, Nikon Young Photographer (25 years old and younger), Nikon Junior (16 years old and younger), Portfolio, and Video. There will also be a People’s Choice Award up for grabs.

An elephant with large, wrinkled ears and long tusks lifts its curved trunk in the air. The background is a grassy area with scattered green trees.
‘Hide and Seek’ by Jean-Jacques Alcalay | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
An adult orangutan sits in a tree while a young orangutan hangs playfully upside down from a branch. The background is filled with lush green foliage.
‘Mama’s Tired’ by Kathryn Cehrs | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A close-up of a bird with fluffy white feathers on its head, yellow eyes, and a beak. A single feather is caught on its beak. The background is blurred green foliage, highlighting the bird's distinctive appearance.
‘Great Egret Fun’ by Mary Hulshouser | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two polar bears sitting on ice, embracing each other. The icy landscape and ocean serve as the backdrop, with patches of snow and water visible. The scene conveys a sense of affection and tranquility in the cold, remote environment.
‘Bear-Hug’ by Michael Stavrakakis | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A group of Dalmatian pelicans with vibrant orange pouches are floating on a calm lake. One pelican is catching a fish mid-air. The background features misty mountains and a cloudy sky.
‘Juggling Pelican’ by Oli Konecna | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A small ground squirrel stands on its hind legs in a grassy field, gently holding and sniffing a large pink flower with a bright green stem, against a soft-focus green background.
‘Declaration of Love’ by Roland Kranitz | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A group of toads gathered on a cluster of eggs underwater, illuminated by sun rays piercing the water's surface. The scene is surrounded by aquatic plants, creating a serene underwater environment.
‘On my Back’ by Thomas Van Puymbroeck | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A cheetah sits on a grassy plain, surrounded by sparse bushes, with its mouth open wide. The background shows an expansive, blurry view of the savanna, with a soft blue sky overhead.
‘Laughing Cheetah’ by Udara Pathminda | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Three birds with grey and black feathers and open beaks are in mid-flight against a soft-focus green background. The birds appear to be interacting with each other.
‘Conciliation’ by Yuehui Xiong | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

“It’s a great privilege to be partnering with the Comedy Wildlife team for a second year. We have been moved by the level of global affection the award has attained, bringing people closer to wildlife and nature in a positive, humorous and impactful way,” explains Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing. “For Nikon, empowering and amplifying photographers and filmmakers as they create with purpose is a part of our DNA, so our shared commitment to celebrating their talent and amplifying conservation efforts through their work is a perfect fit for us.”

Photographers can learn more about the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards on the contest’s website and enter now for free.

Image credits: Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the photo captions.

, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Nikon joins Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards -- otter, hawk, and squirrel Nikon Gets the Giggles and Partners With Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
A baby seal with white fur lies on its back on a sandy beach. Its mouth is open as if it is yawning or laughing, and one of its flippers is raised in the air, giving a playful and relaxed appearance. The Most Hilarious Entries So Far in the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A squirrel is mostly hidden inside a tree with only its legs and tail visible sticking out. It appears to be climbing or maneuvering around the tree trunk. White flowers are visible on the tree. The background is blurred greenery. Stuck Squirrel Photo Wins the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
See the Hilarious Winners of the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Discussion