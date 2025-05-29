How Badly Does Sony Need to Release the a7 V? | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, the team sits down together in La Serena, Chile to talk about Sony’s FX2 announcement and what it might mean for the company’s next camera.

In a rare in-person podcast, this week the PetaPixel crew sat down in the lovely Terra Diaguita Hotel Boutique to talk about Sony and, specifically, what the FX2 tells us about the future of its camera development, especially pertaining to a possible a7 V camera. It’s been several years since the a7 III came to market and a lot has changed since then. Sony’s undisputed place at the top of mirrorless cameras has been challenged and while its autofocus is still king, competitors have caught up just about everywhere else. With Panasonic Lumix’s recent S1 II and Nikon’s string of successes, how badly does Sony need the a7 V and, perhaps more importantly, how badly does it need it to be successful? The team debates.

