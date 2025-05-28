The Sony FX2 Aims to Be More Than a Video-Focused a7 IV or FX3 Junior

Sony has announced the FX2, a new cinema camera designed for the next generation of filmmakers. The camera combines the a7 IV’s 33-megapixel full-frame image sensor with a video-friendly form factor, including a tilting electronic viewfinder (EVF).

At the heart of the FX2 is the same 33-megapixel full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R image sensor introduced in 2021’s a7 IV. This sensor, which promises up to 15 stops of latitude, according to Sony, is paired with a Bionz XR image processor. Like the a7 IV, the FX2’s 33-megapixel sensor supports Dual Base ISO (800 and 4000) when using S-Log3.

The FX2’s pipeline promises not only strong video performance, including 4:2:2 10-bit All-I, but good stills photography performance. The FX2 offers many high-end photo features that should be useful for hybrid creators. For example, the FX2 features a function that allows users to snap photos while recording and capture still images (JPEG or HEIF) in Log mode. The camera also, unlike the FX30, includes a mechanical shutter, which should make photographers happy as it helps avoid the rolling shutter issues the camera’s 33-megapixel unstacked sensor can introduce.

In many ways, the FX2 is like a Sony a7 IV inside an FX3 body, but it is essential to recognize some key differences between the FX2 and FX3. The most obvious difference, besides the higher-resolution image sensor, is that the FX2 has an EVF, which the FX3 lacks entirely. The FX2’s EVF features a 3.68-million dot display. The EVF can tilt up to 90 degrees, making it easier for videographers to frame their shots from a wide range of angles. The camera also features a fully articulating rear display, albeit with just 1.03 million dots. The FX2 also includes anamorphic de-squeeze display, although it only supports 1.33 and 2x squeeze ratios.

As a video-first Cinema Line camera, the FX2 includes a large dedicated record button, a movie and still switch, a bevy of 1/4-inch mounting points, a full-size HDMI port, and a video-optimized menu system. It also includes shutter angle control, a must-have for serious videographers. It also features a built-in fan to ensure the camera stays cool during extended recording sessions. The Sony FX2 also supports a top XLR handle.

As for autofocus, the FX2 features Sony’s tried-and-true AI-based Real-time Recognition AF. This system promises subject detection for humans, other mammals, birds, insects, and vehicles. It also includes AI-based auto framing, which automatically keeps the subject in the frame. Naturally, this mode incurs a crop. A new Dynamic Active Mode stabilization, which promises more stable handheld footage, also includes a crop.

Speaking of crop factors, while the FX2 can record 4Kp60 video, this mode has an APS-C crop factor. Users seeking to utilize the full width of the 33-megapixel full-frame sensor must stick to frame rates up to 30p. The FX2 can also record RAW video, although the 4.7K APS-C footage must be recorded externally — not even the camera’s CFexpress Type A slot supports internal RAW recording.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony FX2 will be available in August in two configurations. There is a body-only option for $2,699.99 ($3,499.99 CAD). There is a second SKU that includes the XLR handle for $3,099.99 ($3,999.99 CAD).

For reference, the Sony FX3 is $3,898 body only, so the FX2 targets a significantly more affordable price point while packing a higher-resolution image sensor, improved autofocus, and built-in tilting EVF. The FX3 promises improved 4K video recording modes, however, thanks to its faster image sensor. As for the a7 IV, which shares many of its internal components with the new FX2, that camera is $2,498 body only.

Image credits: Product photos by Erin Thomson for PetaPixel