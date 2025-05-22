Light Lens Lab’s Remade P. Angenieux Lens Arrives in June for $1,099

Jeremy Gray

A close-up view of a camera lens labeled "Light Lens Lab F50 1:1.5" with silver and black details, showing reflections on the glass elements.

Light Lens Lab’s new 50mm f/1.5 “Z21” is now available. Announced last month, the lens is an homage to the legendary and rare P. Angenieux Type S20 50mm f/1.5 lens produced initially in the 1950s.

As a refresher, the Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 Z21 closely replicates its French progenitor, including a similar optical design and formula. The new Light Lens Lab prime features six elements arranged across four groups and aims to recreate the look and feel that makes the P. Angenieux 50mm f/1.5 Type S21 a sought-after vintage lens today. Light Lens Lab developed new optical elements infused with Lanthanide specifically for the 50mm f/1.5 Z 21 to ensure the right optical performance.

Close-up of a camera lens showing the text "1:1.5" and "F3.0 TYPE" on the rim, with visible lens rings and reflections.

“The P. Angenieux 50mm f/1.5 Type S21 is one of the rarest and most sought-after lenses produced by the famed Parisian lens maker. While the name Angenieux is usually associated with high-end cinema optics, a number of lenses were built for still photography applications, like this fine example in Exakta mount,” Blue Moon Camera and Machine wrote in 2022 when it had one of these rare French lenses in stock. “The lens features six elements in four optical groups and is known for the soft glow it produces shot wide open at f1.5.”

The Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 Z21 does offer some differences, though. While an homage, the Light Lens Lab team has made refinements during its recreation process. For example, the lens features a newly developed rangefinder focusing mechanism to deliver tighter tolerances and more accurate focus.

A silver and black camera lens with "LIGHT LENS LAB" branding is shown next to a matching lens cap. Both are placed on a light surface with a white background.

A silver Leica film camera with a Light Lens Lab lens is placed on a textured surface. Two round lens caps with the Light Lens Lab logo are positioned above the camera.

More significantly, it also supports a larger image area coverage of up to 44 by 33 millimeters, meaning it can cover Hasselblad X and Fujifilm GFX medium-format mirrorless cameras. While it is an M-mount lens, M-mount is easily adaptable.

Close-up of a camera lens with text "LIGHT LENS LAB F.50 1:1.5 TYPE 271" engraved around the glass, showing reflections of light and blurred background.

A Hasselblad X2D camera with a vintage chrome LUCHEH lens attached, resting on a reddish-brown wooden surface. The camera is angled to show the lens details and brand markings.

Another big change is the price. While, of course, the P. Angenieux Type S21 lens did not cost a fortune when it launched in 1953, the lens is quite expensive to acquire on the secondhand market today. It routinely sells for $7,000 or more, which is a hefty price for a used lens.

Sample Images

A person with short hair and glasses sits in a café, holding a camera and looking at the viewer. A blurred coffee cup is in the foreground. The word "HASSELBLAD" appears at the bottom of the image.
Sample image shot on Hasselblad X2D
A woman wearing glasses sits at a wooden table in a modern cafe, reaching her hands toward the camera, partially blocking her face. The background is softly blurred, creating a cozy atmosphere. Hasselblad branding appears below.
Sample image shot on Hasselblad X2D
A young woman in a white tank top, beige jacket, and glasses leans against a stone railing by a river, with tall city buildings and sunset reflections in the water behind her. The word "HASSELBLAD" appears below.
Sample image shot on Hasselblad X2D
A person sits in sunlight, holding a textured object that casts intricate, patterned shadows across their face, creating an artistic light effect. The image is branded with "HASSELBLAD" at the bottom.
Sample image shot on Hasselblad X2D
A single illuminated light bulb hangs among blurred, colorful bokeh lights against a dark, out-of-focus background, creating a dreamy and atmospheric scene.
Sample image shot on undisclosed digital Leica M-mount camera
A person in a blue hoodie stands on a busy street at night, surrounded by blurred city lights, neon signs, and a crowd of people. The photo has a soft, out-of-focus effect.
Sample image shot on undisclosed digital Leica M-mount camera
A black film camera with a lens cap labeled "Leica" rests on a light wooden surface. A blurred camera lens and a person's arm are visible in the background.
Sample image shot on undisclosed digital Leica M-mount camera
A construction worker in safety gear stands on a city street surrounded by traffic cones and barriers, with tall buildings in the background and pedestrians walking nearby.
Sample image shot on undisclosed film camera
A ceramic coffee dripper sits on top of a glass server, with an empty glass beside it. In the foreground, a shallow dish holds a pile of ground coffee. Soft sunlight illuminates the scene on a white countertop.
Sample image shot on undisclosed film camera

Pricing and Availability

Light Lens Lab this week revealed that the lens will be available at an MSRP of $1,099 in both High-Gloss and Matte Black Paint finishes. The High-Gloss Black Paint version is available exclusively for exports. Further, the lens, which has been in the works for well over a year, will be arriving very soon. The company says the lens will begin shipping on June 1.

Light Lens Lab also says that its 50mm f/1.5 Z21 is the first in a series of Z21 project lenses, “with plans to expand into other focal lengths based on its performance performance characteristics for photography and cinematic use in 2026.” It’s unclear what this means, but Light Lens Lab will surely share more info soon. The company also says that this lens “will kick off the introduction of our ‘Classic’ and ‘Modern’ series. Our first ‘Modern’ series lens will be announced in 2025.”

Image credits: Light Lens Lab

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A close-up view of a camera lens labeled "Light Lens Lab F50 1:1.5" with silver and black details, showing reflections on the glass elements. Light Lens Lab Remade the Beloved P. Angenieux Type S21 50mm f/1.5
Light Lens Lab 75mm f/2 Speed Panchro II recreation Light Lens Lab is Recreating the Legendary Cooke 75mm f/2 Speed Panchro II
Light Lens Lab 50mm f/2 Review: The Classic Speed Panchro II Reborn
A camera lens labeled "Nocty-NONIKKOR 5" with a large reflective front element. The lens features a focus ring with ridged texture for grip and an aperture ring marked with f-stops from f/1.2 to f/16. The lens is shown on a plain white background. Artra Lab’s Nocty-Nonikkor 50mm f/1.2 is a Not Subtle Nikkor Knockoff
Discussion