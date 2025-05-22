Light Lens Lab’s Remade P. Angenieux Lens Arrives in June for $1,099

Light Lens Lab’s new 50mm f/1.5 “Z21” is now available. Announced last month, the lens is an homage to the legendary and rare P. Angenieux Type S20 50mm f/1.5 lens produced initially in the 1950s.

As a refresher, the Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 Z21 closely replicates its French progenitor, including a similar optical design and formula. The new Light Lens Lab prime features six elements arranged across four groups and aims to recreate the look and feel that makes the P. Angenieux 50mm f/1.5 Type S21 a sought-after vintage lens today. Light Lens Lab developed new optical elements infused with Lanthanide specifically for the 50mm f/1.5 Z 21 to ensure the right optical performance.

“The P. Angenieux 50mm f/1.5 Type S21 is one of the rarest and most sought-after lenses produced by the famed Parisian lens maker. While the name Angenieux is usually associated with high-end cinema optics, a number of lenses were built for still photography applications, like this fine example in Exakta mount,” Blue Moon Camera and Machine wrote in 2022 when it had one of these rare French lenses in stock. “The lens features six elements in four optical groups and is known for the soft glow it produces shot wide open at f1.5.”

The Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 Z21 does offer some differences, though. While an homage, the Light Lens Lab team has made refinements during its recreation process. For example, the lens features a newly developed rangefinder focusing mechanism to deliver tighter tolerances and more accurate focus.

More significantly, it also supports a larger image area coverage of up to 44 by 33 millimeters, meaning it can cover Hasselblad X and Fujifilm GFX medium-format mirrorless cameras. While it is an M-mount lens, M-mount is easily adaptable.

Another big change is the price. While, of course, the P. Angenieux Type S21 lens did not cost a fortune when it launched in 1953, the lens is quite expensive to acquire on the secondhand market today. It routinely sells for $7,000 or more, which is a hefty price for a used lens.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

Light Lens Lab this week revealed that the lens will be available at an MSRP of $1,099 in both High-Gloss and Matte Black Paint finishes. The High-Gloss Black Paint version is available exclusively for exports. Further, the lens, which has been in the works for well over a year, will be arriving very soon. The company says the lens will begin shipping on June 1.

Light Lens Lab also says that its 50mm f/1.5 Z21 is the first in a series of Z21 project lenses, “with plans to expand into other focal lengths based on its performance performance characteristics for photography and cinematic use in 2026.” It’s unclear what this means, but Light Lens Lab will surely share more info soon. The company also says that this lens “will kick off the introduction of our ‘Classic’ and ‘Modern’ series. Our first ‘Modern’ series lens will be announced in 2025.”

Image credits: Light Lens Lab