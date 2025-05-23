The Reto Pano 35mm Film Camera Switches Between Standard and Pano Modes Mid-Roll

Reto, makers of vintage-inspired analog cameras and film, has announced that its latest device is a 35mm film camera that can switch between standard and panoramic modes without changing film.

The Reto Pano 35mm Film Camera features a 22mm fixed lens at f/9.5 for ultra-wide angle coverage and a 1/100s shutter speed. A switch on the camera body toggles between standard 35mm format or a “cinematic” panoramic mode that is 35mm by 14.9 millimeters mid-roll, all without switching film.

“Why stick to basic frames when Reto Pano’s dial lets you glide into the panoramic world? The Reto Pano 35mm Film Camera features an easy switch between standard and cinematic modes. Hiking through mountains? Twist for panorama. Brunch with friends? Switch back to classic. Swapping between the two modes mid-roll – no pauses, no fuss, just endless creative freedom,” Reto says.

Unusual for cameras at this price point, just $35, the camera’s lens is optical grade two-element acrylic and also includes a built-in flash and lens cover. Although the device is powered by one AAA battery, film transport is manual wind and rewind.

The Reto Pano’s “22mm lens gives an ultra-wide-angle coverage for landscape and travel photography. Thanks to the built-in flash and its compactness, the Pano is a 35mm film camera suitable for shooting indoors and outdoors. No fancy skills needed — just more memories, fewer limits, all while giving your shots a flash-powered glow-up. When not in use, you may make use of the built-in lens cover to save the camera lens from scratches,” Reto explains.

The Reto Pano is 110 by 62 by 32 millimeters (4.3 by 2.4 by 1.3 inches) and weighs 93 grams (3.3 ounces. It will be available in five colors, including translucent black and white, plus metallic pink, mint, and silver.

“Manufacturers ceased to produce many loving film cameras, leading to the pity not to find a fully-functional one in today’s market,” Reto says. “Therefore, our team always holds a belief to reinvent film cameras! We simply hope to make film photography flourish again, by creating affordable, well-tailored cameras.”

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Reto Pano 35mm Film Camera is available now for $35 with Reto noting that the “package includes a film camera and a camera strap. Film and battery are not included.”

Image credits: Reto