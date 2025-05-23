The Reto Pano 35mm Film Camera Switches Between Standard and Pano Modes Mid-Roll

Kate Garibaldi

Three retro-style compact cameras in silver, mint green, and pink are displayed on a dark, angled surface. Each camera is labeled "RETO ULTRA WIDE" and features a lens, viewfinder, and flash.

Reto, makers of vintage-inspired analog cameras and film, has announced that its latest device is a 35mm film camera that can switch between standard and panoramic modes without changing film.

The Reto Pano 35mm Film Camera features a 22mm fixed lens at f/9.5 for ultra-wide angle coverage and a 1/100s shutter speed. A switch on the camera body toggles between standard 35mm format or a “cinematic” panoramic mode that is 35mm by 14.9 millimeters mid-roll, all without switching film.

“Why stick to basic frames when Reto Pano’s dial lets you glide into the panoramic world? The Reto Pano 35mm Film Camera features an easy switch between standard and cinematic modes. Hiking through mountains? Twist for panorama. Brunch with friends? Switch back to classic. Swapping between the two modes mid-roll – no pauses, no fuss, just endless creative freedom,” Reto says.

A bowl of assorted citrus fruits with a transparent film camera resting on top, surrounded by metal cups, a glass bottle, and other items on an outdoor table.

Unusual for cameras at this price point, just $35, the camera’s lens is optical grade two-element acrylic and also includes a built-in flash and lens cover. Although the device is powered by one AAA battery, film transport is manual wind and rewind.

Two retro-style cameras, one black and one silver, are placed on a woven straw hat, all resting on a textured cream-colored surface lit by sunlight.

The Reto Pano’s “22mm lens gives an ultra-wide-angle coverage for landscape and travel photography. Thanks to the built-in flash and its compactness, the Pano is a 35mm film camera suitable for shooting indoors and outdoors. No fancy skills needed — just more memories, fewer limits, all while giving your shots a flash-powered glow-up. When not in use, you may make use of the built-in lens cover to save the camera lens from scratches,” Reto explains.

The Reto Pano is 110 by 62 by 32 millimeters (4.3 by 2.4 by 1.3 inches) and weighs 93 grams (3.3 ounces. It will be available in five colors, including translucent black and white, plus metallic pink, mint, and silver.

Five RETO Ultra Wide & Slim film cameras in black, silver, pastel blue, pastel pink, and transparent are arranged on a light surface near a glass of water, a glass bottle, and striped fabric with sunglasses.

A person wearing a light purple sweater holds a pink RETO Ultra Wide & Slim film camera with both hands, with silver rings visible on their fingers.

“Manufacturers ceased to produce many loving film cameras, leading to the pity not to find a fully-functional one in today’s market,” Reto says. “Therefore, our team always holds a belief to reinvent film cameras! We simply hope to make film photography flourish again, by creating affordable, well-tailored cameras.”

Sample Images

A person with blue hair and light clothing walks along a garden path, looking back over their shoulder. Succulents, cacti, and trees line the path. Several people walk ahead under a clear blue sky.

A sunlit desert garden with clusters of round golden barrel cacti, tall columnar cacti, agave plants, and various succulents surrounded by trees in the background.

Sunlight streams through large glass windows of a modern airport terminal, illuminating empty walkways and casting long shadows. The architecture features metal beams and a high, geometric ceiling.

Sunlight streams through large windows at an airport waiting area with rows of empty chairs. A few people sit, and planes are visible outside on the tarmac, with mountains in the distance.

A traditional Japanese castle surrounded by trees and people walking on a sunny day, with shadows cast on the ground and a clear blue sky in the background.

A large field densely packed with blooming white daisies, their yellow centers standing out. The flowers stretch into the distance, creating a sea of white and green under natural sunlight.

A person wearing a red sweater, denim culottes, and beige boots stands on steps in front of a glass door. They are carrying a tan crossbody bag and looking slightly upwards. The setting appears to be an entrance to a building.

A city street scene featuring tall buildings, streetlights, traffic signals, and a mostly empty crosswalk under a clear sky in early morning or late afternoon light.

A traditional Japanese castle with white walls and black wooden accents stands surrounded by trees and bushes, while a few people walk and stand nearby on a sunny day.

A person in a green outfit leaps joyfully in mid-air on a stone balcony surrounded by large urns, with palm trees and lush greenery in the background under a clear sky.

Two people walk along a beach at sunset, silhouetted against the golden sky and gentle waves, with the sun low on the horizon.

Two red and silver trains are stopped at a snowy train station platform. Snow is scattered on the tracks, while people wait on the opposite platform under the shelter of the station roof.

A large red torii gate stands on wet sand as people walk around it. Mountains and a city are visible across the water under a clear blue sky.

A bicycle is parked against a white and green fence on a sunny street. Shadows from the fence fall on the sidewalk, while a few people walk on the opposite side of the road near shops and buildings.

Four tall skyscrapers seen from below against a clear blue sky, crossed by several black power lines; the buildings vary in design, height, and color.

Pricing and Availability

The Reto Pano 35mm Film Camera is available now for $35 with Reto noting that the “package includes a film camera and a camera strap. Film and battery are not included.”

Image credits: Reto

