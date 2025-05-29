David Lynch’s Personal Camera Gear is Up for Auction

When acclaimed director David Lynch passed away earlier this year, he left behind not only a filmmaking legacy, but one that dramatically impacted photographers. Now David Lynch fans can purchase hundreds of his items, including cameras, an espresso machine, screenplays, and much more.

As reported by DPReview, Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles is selling the David Lynch Collection, providing bidders the chance to acquire 443 different lots.

Beyond the oddities like a Twin Peaks-themed coffee mug, currently bidding for $700, or taxidermy deer heads ($2,000), there are a wide range of imaging-related lots on offer. One of the more interesting lots is Lynch’s 16mm Canon Scoopic movie camera, which is currently on sale for $3,500 with 17 bids placed.

There is also a pair of Sony a7R and a7S cameras in a joint lot. They come with a 24-70mm f/4 lens and a Lensbaby optic and 18 bidders have driven the price up to $2,500.

Lynch also owned a DSLR, a Canon 5D Mark III. This is currently up to $2,250 at auction with 20 bids.

Lynch was a camcorder enthusiast, something PetaPixel‘s YouTube director Jordan Drake can appreciate. There is a lot of four camcorders currently at $6,000, and a lot with Panasonic and Zenith camcorders for $1,750.

The acclaimed filmmaker also owned some more luxury cameras, including a Leica R6.2 that is currently selling for $3,000 in a bundle with three Leica lenses, and a Hasselblad H3D-39 camera with a 28mm lens for just $1,250.

An odd assortment of cameras, lot #53, includes a Pentax 645 film camera with two lenses, a Hasselblad Lunar, which was a rebadged Sony NEX-7, and a Sony NEX-5. This odd collection, selling for $2,250 as of writing, also comes with a Datacolor Spyder calibration tool and a ProMaster flash. It is a truly eclectic assortment.

There are also some Polaroid cameras available across three lots, but perhaps the strangest camera lot of the bunch is #56, which includes a Montana Luxus Snakeskin Camera. 23 bidders have pushed the price up to $2,250, and it’s quite the interesting piece. The Montanus Montana viewfinder-style 35mm camera was made in West Germany in the 1950s and is covered with, as its name suggests, snakeskin. It has a Deltamon — ANastimat 1:3,5/45mm lens.

The David Lynch Collection auction officially occurs on June 18 at 10 AM PD in Los Angeles, although online bidding is available now.

Image credits: Julien’s. Featured image includes a photo licensed via Depositphotos.