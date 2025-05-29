David Lynch’s Personal Camera Gear is Up for Auction

Jeremy Gray

A vintage film camera is shown on the left, and an older man with gray hair wearing a suit is smiling on the right, with a soft green background behind him.

When acclaimed director David Lynch passed away earlier this year, he left behind not only a filmmaking legacy, but one that dramatically impacted photographers. Now David Lynch fans can purchase hundreds of his items, including cameras, an espresso machine, screenplays, and much more.

As reported by DPReview, Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles is selling the David Lynch Collection, providing bidders the chance to acquire 443 different lots.

Beyond the oddities like a Twin Peaks-themed coffee mug, currently bidding for $700, or taxidermy deer heads ($2,000), there are a wide range of imaging-related lots on offer. One of the more interesting lots is Lynch’s 16mm Canon Scoopic movie camera, which is currently on sale for $3,500 with 17 bids placed.

A vintage black and silver film camera with a large lens, viewfinder, two dials, and a textured grip with a wrist strap, shown against a white background.
Canon Scoopic 16mm Film Camera with Case, Lot #19 | Julien’s, The David Lynch Collection

There is also a pair of Sony a7R and a7S cameras in a joint lot. They come with a 24-70mm f/4 lens and a Lensbaby optic and 18 bidders have driven the price up to $2,500.

The rear view of a Sony camera shows its screen displaying a man with gray hair sitting in a workshop or office, surrounded by shelves and various items in the background.
Sony a7R and a7S Cameras with Sony E-mount and Lensbaby Lenses, Lot #20 | Julien’s, The David Lynch Collection

Lynch also owned a DSLR, a Canon 5D Mark III. This is currently up to $2,250 at auction with 20 bids.

A Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR camera body with a body cap attached, shown from the front. The camera strap is partially visible at the top.
Canon 5D Camera with Carrying Case, Lot #21 | Julien’s, The David Lynch Collection

Lynch was a camcorder enthusiast, something PetaPixel‘s YouTube director Jordan Drake can appreciate. There is a lot of four camcorders currently at $6,000, and a lot with Panasonic and Zenith camcorders for $1,750.

Four professional Sony video cameras are displayed in a row, each oriented at different angles, showcasing various lenses, viewfinders, and controls on a white background.
Four Video Cameras, Lot #22 | Julien’s, The David Lynch Collection

The acclaimed filmmaker also owned some more luxury cameras, including a Leica R6.2 that is currently selling for $3,000 in a bundle with three Leica lenses, and a Hasselblad H3D-39 camera with a 28mm lens for just $1,250.

A Leica R6.2 film camera body with a lens cap, three interchangeable Leica lenses of different focal lengths, and a black camera case arranged on a white background.
Leica R6.2 Camera with Halliburton Carrying Case, Lot #51 | Julien’s, The David Lynch Collection

An odd assortment of cameras, lot #53, includes a Pentax 645 film camera with two lenses, a Hasselblad Lunar, which was a rebadged Sony NEX-7, and a Sony NEX-5. This odd collection, selling for $2,250 as of writing, also comes with a Datacolor Spyder calibration tool and a ProMaster flash. It is a truly eclectic assortment.

Three different digital cameras are displayed side by side against a white background, including a large black Pentax camera, a compact silver and black camera, and a slim silver camera with a neck strap.
Hasselblad, Sony, and Pentax Cameras with Accessories, Lot #53 | Julien’s, The David Lynch Collection

There are also some Polaroid cameras available across three lots, but perhaps the strangest camera lot of the bunch is #56, which includes a Montana Luxus Snakeskin Camera. 23 bidders have pushed the price up to $2,250, and it’s quite the interesting piece. The Montanus Montana viewfinder-style 35mm camera was made in West Germany in the 1950s and is covered with, as its name suggests, snakeskin. It has a Deltamon — ANastimat 1:3,5/45mm lens.

A vintage film camera with a textured beige and gray body, metal accents, a large lens labeled “Anastigmat 1:3.5,” and two dials on top, showing signs of wear and age.
Montana Luxus Snakeskin Camera, Lot #56 | Julien’s, The David Lynch Collection

The David Lynch Collection auction officially occurs on June 18 at 10 AM PD in Los Angeles, although online bidding is available now.

Image credits: Julien’s. Featured image includes a photo licensed via Depositphotos.

