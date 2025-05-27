Groundbreaking Immersive Documentary Explores the Untold Story of a D-Day Combat Cameraman

A new interactive documentary delves into the untold story of a World War II D-Day combat cameraman, the late Richard Taylor. Available exclusively for Apple Vision Pro, the immersive documentary pieces together an 80-year-old story with the veteran’s daughter, bringing the past back to life and honoring an incredible legacy.

D-Day: The Camera Soldier is created by TARGO in collaboration with TIME Studios and promises to demonstrate how a headset like the Apple Vision Pro can transform visual storytelling.

Jennifer Taylor knew little of her father’s role during the famous D-Day landings in Normandy for 60 years. After these many decades of mystery, Taylor traveled across the Atlantic Ocean from Connecticut to Normandy, France, not only to see where her father had landed but also to uncover new truths about his experiences on the beaches and, ultimately, who he was.

The 20-minute immersive documentary combines restored photos and film that have been converted from 2D to full 3D, creating a virtual, living 3D stage for viewers to embark on the same journey of discovery as Jennifer Taylor did. During the experience, viewers can explore Normandy as it was during World War II, “touch” authentic war relics, rear historic letters, and explore photo albums.

“As an immersive director, my goal is to break the barrier between the audience and the story — and that’s exactly what D-Day: The Camera Soldier does. It’s a documentary where immersion becomes the story. As Jennifer dives deeper into her father’s legacy, the viewer is drawn alongside her — transitioning seamlessly between different levels of immersion in the media,” says Emmy-nominated director (TARGO) Chloé Rochereuil.

“This is the universal story of a daughter seeking to understand a parent. Immersive technology allowed us to transform that journey into a personal one-on-one encounter with Jennifer, one that is truly tangible

“Reimagining the documentary meant asking how we, as filmmakers, should embrace artificial intelligence. On D-Day: The Camera Soldier, we used it as both a creative and ethical tool — to visualize scenes through storyboards and to carefully enhance archival materials. This project shows that when used responsibly and transparently, AI can truly serve nonfiction storytelling.”

“I never thought we’d be able to tell WWII stories in such an engaging way,” adds Anthony Giacchino, Oscar-winning director of Colette (2020) and executive producer of D-Day: The Camera Soldier.

Creators Explain ‘D-Day: The Camera Soldier’ to PetaPixel

Rochereuil tells PetaPixel that being able to transport viewers across time and space is a unique strength of immersive documentaries.

“The theme of the D-Day landings — and the broader question of how wars come to an end—felt especially relevant in 2025,” the director continues. This year marks 80 years since the end of World War II.

“It’s such an exciting narrative challenge to bring a fresh perspective and uncover untold stories about themes we all think we know so well,” Rochereuil says.

“I was naturally drawn to the idea of focusing on the archives and finding a story that made it personal. Through conversations, we stumbled upon Jennifer’s story and her journey to understand her father’s role in D-Day as a combat cameraman. This personal quest, intertwined with a major historical moment, really struck a chord with us.”

New Technology Enables New Means of Storytelling

TARGO’s Victor Agulhon, three-time Emmy nominated producer, tells PetaPixel that this feels like a new era for immersive documentaries.

“We were able to truly make the technology disappear in service of a powerful story. This is a documentary where narrative and technology blend seamlessly, gradually drawing you into the experience,” Agulhon says.

“We designed D-Day: The Camera Soldier as a truly cross-media documentary: from archival footage to interactive scenes, immersive video, and 3D CGI historical reconstructions, each technology was carefully chosen to serve the story in every moment.

“It’s also a documentary that resonates beyond the immersive space. In 1944, TIME magazine featured Richard Taylor’s footage in their coverage of the war. Collaborating with TIME Studios on this documentary is a meaningful nod to history — and a perfect example of how new storytelling tools can bring the past to life in powerful new ways.”

The Transformational Power of Apple Vision Pro

The producer also believes in the storytelling power of something like the Apple Vision Pro.

“We believe that spatial computers are the next television — they’re immersive entertainment devices. The Apple Vision Pro is the first to truly serve this use case. It’s designed for sit-back-and-relax experiences like this documentary.”

He says that the Vision Pro enabled him and the team to, for the first time, “create the experience we’ve always dreamed of.”

TARGO has been creating immersive documentaries for nearly a decade, producing content for a wide range of hardware platforms. No matter the device, the goal is to connect people to the world through immersive technology.

“As a documentary director, my vision has always been to bring people with me into the field — I want the world to hear the stories the way I hear them,” Rochereuil says.

“Thanks to recent breakthroughs in immersive media—from cameras to headsets — and the incredible team behind this project, we’ve finally been able to fully realize that vision. We now have more creative freedom than ever. At the heart of this project is a constant dialogue between technical innovation and storytelling. This experience wouldn’t have been possible just 12 months ago,” she continues.

D-Day: The Camera Soldier is the culmination of everything the team at TARGO has learned, the director explains.

“From spatial video to immersive footage to 3D archive remastering, it’s a true synthesis of our craft, entirely in service of the story: the deeper Jennifer dives into her father’s story, the more immersed is the viewer.”

Agulhon points to a specific moment that is exceptionally immersive. There is a sequence when archival 2D footage transforms into a volumetric 3D scene in slow motion right before the viewer’s eyes.

“It’s a truly unique experience that makes the past feel both relevant and alive,” Agulhon says.

Telling a New Story 80 Years After World War II

However, the project was not without its challenges. Rochereuil says it was difficult to find the right WWII story for the technology. It was hard to find a story that was personal, meaningful, and new. In the 80 years since World War II ended, many compelling stories have been told. The director says Jennifer Taylor’s story was perfect because it was not just about the war but about the “deeply human need to understand our parents.”

“That’s what gives it such enduring power today.”

“In working with immersive media, we were fully committed to creating an experience that is both truthful and historically accurate. Collaborating with Anthony Giacchino, the Oscar-winning director and Executive Producer, and historian Joey Van Meesen was incredibly enriching — particularly in how we approached and interpreted archival footage,” Rochereuil explains.

She says that the process also forced her and the rest of the team to grapple with how to responsibly use AI-powered tools in a production process.

“We followed the guidelines of the Archival Producer’s Alliance and upheld strict artistic oversight to ensure AI was used ethically and transparently at every stage. For instance, any remastered footage in the documentary is always shown alongside — or directly preceded by — the original archive, allowing viewers to appreciate both the historical context and the craftsmanship behind making it immersive.”

‘D-Day: The Camera Soldier’ Is Available Now

D-Day: The Camera Soldier is available now for $4.99 from the Apple App Store. The interactive documentary requires the Apple Vision Pro.

Image credits: TARGO, TIME Studios