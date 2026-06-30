Filmmakers Use Immersive Cameras to Bring Basketball to Life for Fans at Home

PetaPixel recently reported that filmmakers captured a Chinese rocket launch using a Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive camera. Now, filmmakers in Japan used Blackmagic’s immersive cinema camera to record a professional basketball game.

As Blackmagic Design explains, Amplium, an immersive video platform provider for Apple Vision Pro, used a pair of Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive digital film cameras to record a Kawasaki Brave Thunders home basketball game. The project was produced in collaboration with Concent, Inc., and is being released as promotional content for the professional Brave Thunders team.

“When we introduced the Kawasaki Brave Thunders to sports in Apple Immersive Video, they immediately recognized the potential,” says Hibiki Sato, CEO of Amplium. “We wanted to deliver a compelling experience in Japan, one that feels as real as being in the arena. Apple Vision Pro and Ursa Cine Immersive enabled that level of realism.”

The crew used its pair of Ursa Cine cameras at multiple locations during the game, including near the basket, by the team benches, and on court during player entrances and postgame activities.

“We were able to position the cameras in locations that gave viewers a true court side perspective,” Sato adds.

Creative Director Toru Watanabe, who specializes in visual direction, stereoscopic imaging, and immersive media, says that the “goal was to let viewers experience game highlights through Apple Immersive Video.”

“Rather than shooting continuously from fixed positions, we changed the camera positions each quarter to capture different viewpoints,” Watanabe continues. “This allowed us to record close up bench action, including coaching direction, as well as on court opening moments where viewers can stand virtually among the players.

“Ursa Cine Immersive is highly mobile and fast to deploy because it does not require constant fine focus and parameter adjustments. We were able to bring the cameras on site and begin shooting immediately. With a minimal accessory setup, a single operator can handle transport. Battery changes were minimal, and even with frequent camera moves, production proceeded smoothly.”

The team completed its post-production and editing using DaVinci Resolve Studio.

“To preserve the authentic atmosphere of the game, we avoided heavy stylization and focused on natural white balance, contrast adjustment and noise reduction,” says editor Shota Iwami from Concent.

“I’m confident that the day will come when many people can enjoy an immersive, electrifying viewing experience from home, as if they were actually in the stadium. And essential to making that vision a reality is Ursa Cine Immersive,” Sato concludes.

Apple Immersive Video is a compelling way to enjoy sports. While its reach is still highly limited by device access, Apple itself has experimented with immersive sports content a few times, including MLS highlights and even live NBA broadcasts.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design