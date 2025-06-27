New MotoGP Immersive Doc Puts Viewers Behind the Handlebars of the World’s Fastest Motorcycles

In a groundbreaking collaboration with Blackmagic Design, Canal+ is set to offer an unprecedented viewing experience with its latest MotoGP documentary.

Capturing the dramatic victory of world champion Johann Zarco and his team at the 2024 French Grand Prix in Le Mans, this immersive documentary was filmed entirely using the new Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive camera and post-produced with DaVinci Resolve Studio. Set for release in September 2025, the MotoGP Apple Immersive sports experience will be available exclusively on the Canal+ app for Apple Vision Pro users.

The project is an exciting leap forward in sports broadcasting and immersive technology. The documentary follows Zarco’s emotional home victory and offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at his team during the high-stakes race weekend. With a focus not just on the speed of the sport but also on the quieter yet intense moments, Canal+ aims to deliver a viewing experience like never before.

ANNONCE 🚨 CANAL+ dévoile une expérience sportive immersive inédite sur Apple Vision Pro : une première mondiale CANAL+ devient le 1er studio au monde à proposer du contenu en format Apple Immersive Video Dès septembre 2025, un documentaire inédit permettra aux abonnés CANAL+… pic.twitter.com/jwyOal6V2W — CANAL+ group (@canalplusgroupe) June 11, 2025

The Power of the Ursa Cine Immersive Camera

To bring the action to life, Canal+ utilized the Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive camera, equipped with dual 8,160 x 7,200 (58.7-megapixel) sensors at 90 frames per second. This high-definition setup enabled the creation of stereoscopic 3D immersive content in stunning 8K resolution, all captured seamlessly in a single file format. Canal+’s Etienne Pidoux emphasized the importance of showcasing the raw speed and intricate details that flat screens often miss.

“MotoGP is made for this format. You feel the raw speed, and you see details you’d otherwise miss on a flat screen. It puts you closer to the machines and the team than ever before,” Pidoux says.

The use of multiple Ursa Cine Immersive cameras, including setups on pedestals and Steadicams, allowed the crew to capture dynamic shots, switching quickly between fixed and agile setups depending on the unfolding action.

Pierre Maillat, another key figure at Canal+, elaborated on the importance of mobility when capturing footage of such fast-moving subjects as well as adjusting to the shoot’s needs both through careful planning as well as in real time.

“The Steadicam setup was extremely valuable in a fast-changing environment. It gave us more agility while filming and helped us capture the high-speed nature of the sport in a reactive way. Immersive video changes how you shoot. You plan more, shoot less, and you rethink composition because of the 180-degree view, especially in tight or crowded spaces like the pit lane. We added some extra light to compensate for the 90 frames per second stereoscopic capture,” Maillat says.

Sound Matters: Ambisonic Audio to Enhance the Experience

Complementing the visuals, the documentary’s sound design aims to elevate the viewer’s sensory experience. To capture the true essence of the race, Canal+ used ambisonic microphones to record first-order spatial audio, paired with discrete microphones for interviews and specific sound sources. This approach allows for an immersive 360-degree sound experience, where the viewer is placed in the center of the action, from the roar of the engine to the cheers of the crowd.

The production team recorded in Ambisonic Format A for the immersive mix while employing channel-based audio for other sources. Timecoding across cameras and external recorders ensured flawless synchronization throughout the filming process. Additionally, during postproduction, CANAL+ mixed the spatial audio using DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Fairlight, a flexible platform known for its high-quality output, specifically designed to meet the demands of immersive content.

“We recorded in ambisonics Format A for the immersive mix and channel based for other sources. Everything was timecoded wirelessly and synced on both the cameras and the external recorders. This approach allowed us to check the content right after shooting and helped us verify framing while still on location,” Maillat noted.

Innovative Postproduction and Real-time Monitoring

Postproduction was a complex and meticulous process that took place in Paris. Using DaVinci Resolve Studio, the team focused on editing, color grading, and audio mixing, ensuring that the final product lived up to the immersive experience intended for the Apple Vision Pro. The integration of Apple’s high-tech tools allowed the team to preview stereoscopic footage directly in the Vision Pro, enabling precise grading for 3D visuals.

“We could even preview the stereoscopic timeline directly in Apple Vision Pro, crucial for immersive grading. Initially, we planned to use a different digital audio workstation (DAW), but DaVinci Resolve Studio and Fairlight was the platform that gave us both creative flexibility and the high-quality deliverables for Apple Vision Pro,” explained Maillat.

The production team also set up portable stations at the track to monitor shots and ensure everything met the required standards in real-time. With a Mac Studio running DaVinci Resolve Studio, and equipped with an Apple Vision Pro headset, they could preview footage immediately after each shoot, offering valuable insights into framing and content quality.

“Filming with the Ursa Cine Immersive camera and viewing it in Apple Vision Pro, we found incredible moments we’d normally treat as background. Cleaning the track, helmet close-ups, the crowd, they all become part of the experience,” Pidoux concluded.

A New Era for Immersive Sports Experiences

The resulting documentary not only redefines sports broadcasting but also exemplifies the future of immersive entertainment. By merging cutting-edge camera technology, spatial audio, and the viewing power of Apple Vision Pro, Canal+ and Blackmagic Design have set a new standard for how audiences experience sports.

Filmed with the new Ursa Cine Immersive camera, the documentary offers unparalleled detail, capturing everything from pit stops to podium celebrations in breathtaking 3D. For those with access to the Apple Vision Pro, the MotoGP Apple Immersive Sports Experience promises to be a game-changer in how fans engage with live sports content.

With its blend of high-speed action, immersive audio-visual design, and technological innovation, this documentary will be available exclusively on the Canal+ app starting September 2025. As immersive media continues to evolve, projects like these will likely pave the way for future immersive sports and entertainment experiences.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design