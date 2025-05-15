Mammut Photo Contest Includes Scavenger Hunt for Leica Cameras

Swiss outdoor brand Mammut is hosting a global photo contest that includes a companion scavenger hunt designed for nature enthusiasts.

Alongside the 2025 Mammut Photo Contest, which comes with some great prizes, Mammut and renowned outdoor athletes are hiding high-quality gear packages in secret locations around the world. One of the clever hiders is none other than acclaimed adventure photographer Chris Burkard. Even Mammoth’s CEO, Heiko Schäfter, has gotten in on the fun, having ventured into the famed Eiger North Face to tuck a secret gear package away.

The Finders/Keepers Global Treasure Hunt features over €60,000 worth of outdoor gear and Leica cameras hidden in secret locations. Anyone who finds the gear gets to keep it, but it will be mighty hard to find the hidden caches without following Mammut’s social media channels to get clues. There are 24 hidden kits.

The 2025 Mammut Photo Contest is open for entries now until July 15 (11:59 PM CEST) via Mammut’s contest website. Photographers of all experience levels are invited to enter across six different categories: Book a Room With a View (landscapes and base camps), Don’t Miss the Sights (favorite locations), Chill with the Locals (unforgettable encounters with people or animals), Avoid Tourist Traps (hidden natural gems), Dine Under the Open Sky (culinary outdoor moments), and Check-In Early (an Instagram-exclusive category).

One lucky and talented photographer will win an incredible grand prize valued at over €12,000. The grand prize, a Swiss travel adventure, includes a Leica SL2-S camera with a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, an Angelbird SSD, two airline tickets from any airport within the SWISS airline network, two Swiss travel passes, a Mammut Deluxe Summer Kit (sleeping bag, hardshell jacket, pants, backpack, shirt, cap, wallet, first aid kit, and Swiss Army knife), a one-day guided mountain adventure with Zermatters plus two nights in Zermatt, Switzerland.

Category winners will also earn prizes, including the Mammut Deluxe Summer Kit. Category finalists will earn a kit with a backpack, shirt, cap, wallet, first aid kit, pocket knife, and more.

Complete contest details, including rules and regulations, are available on the Mammut Photo Contest website. The Instagram-exclusive category, Check-In Early, can be entered by tagging @mammut and using the hashtag #mammutphotocontest on Instagram. Entries for the primary contest are open until July 15, but the Instagram competition closes one month earlier on June 15.

Image credits: © Mammut Photo Contest