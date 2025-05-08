Panasonic Teases a New Lumix Announcement Next Week

Panasonic posted a teaser on its YouTube channel and Instagram today, outlining plans to announce a new Lumix product on May 13.

It’s unclear whether the announcement next Tuesday will be for a new Lumix camera, lens, or both. The Instagram post, which includes a short video and is embedded below, offers no substantive information. It has a colorful animation and shares that Panasonic will host a Lumix online livestream on May 13 at 2 PM UTC (10 AM EDT).

That is all the information that Panasonic has shared, so the possibilities are nearly endless. The announcement could be for a new Lumix camera, Micro Four Thirds, or a full-frame L-Mount camera. Or the announcement could be for a new lens for either camera system. There is also the outside possibility that the livestream will serve as a launchpad for a new technology or service rather than new hardware, although this seems pretty unlikely.

Panasonic announced its most recent camera, the Lumix S1R II, in February. PetaPixel called it one of L-Mount’s best cameras yet in its hands-on report.

In 2024, Panasonic announced the Lumix S9, GH7, FZ80D, ZS99, and G97 cameras.

In terms of lenses, Panasonic launched four full-frame Lumix S lenses in 2024: the Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro, Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 Macro OIS, Lumix S 26mm f/8, and the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3.

Panasonic fans are encouraged to make their guesses in the comments, but it’s impossible to say for sure what Panasonic has been developing until the official reveal next week. PetaPixel will have all the details as soon as they are available.

May 13 is shaping up to be a hectic day for new product announcements. Sony is teasing a new flagship Xperia smartphone to be unveiled on May 13 (May 12 in North America), DJI will announce what looks like a new Mavic drone on May 13 as well, and Samsung is unveiling its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge that same day, too. No matter what Panasonic unveils, next Tuesday will be a big day for technology reveals, but hopefully, there is something very exciting in the works for photographers.

Image credits: Panasonic