Panasonic S1R II First Look: The Ultimate Hybrid?

Chris Niccolls

I wasn’t looking forward to a trip halfway around the world even though I’ve always wanted to see northern Norway. My main concern was the two full days of flight time to partake in the two-day-long launch event, but the rumors pointed to a long-awaited S1R replacement so it was worth the toil. The weather turned out to be very wet and very cold, but the camera may have made it all worthwhile.

Buy the Panasonic S1R II new on Amazon.comBuy the Panasonic S1R II used on KEH.com

The Panasonic staff had a pair of pre-production S1R II cameras for Jordan and me to shoot with so that we could get both photo and video impressions. It has been a long time since the original S1R so I happily put the new version through its paces to see if the results justified the wait.

A person holding a black Lumix S1R camera, with fingers gripping the lens. The background is softly blurred, featuring a small plant and shelves.
The Panasonic S1R II borrows its design cues from the popular S5 series.

A person in an orange jacket stands on a rocky shoreline taking a photo of the sea with mountains in the background. The water is calm, and the sky is overcast.
Tromso is a fascinating town but the weather was cold and dreary.

A Circle K gas station at night, illuminated by bright lights. A van is parked near the fuel pumps. The wet ground reflects the lights, creating a glossy surface. Inside, shelves stocked with various products are visible through the glass windows.
I love exploring any new location I’m in, rain or shine, night and day.

Panasonic S1R II First Look: How It Handles

The S1R II is borrowing essentially the same body design from the S5 II cameras which makes it twenty percent smaller and lighter than the original S1R. The camera only weighs 795 grams (28 ounces) and yet makes very efficient use of the limited real estate to provide all the customization and control you could ask for. I like the AF joystick, the position of the AF-ON button, and the dial placements.

Close-up of the back of a Lumix digital camera on a wooden surface. Visible controls include various buttons, dials, and a partially extended screen, with textured grips and markings.
All the controls are ergonomic and intuitive while still fitting on a relatively compact body.

A person in warm clothing stands on a dock, taking a photo with a smartphone. Behind them is a fishing boat adorned with colorful buoys. The background features city buildings under an overcast sky.
I liked the general handling and speed of the S1R II. It also handled the rough weather without issue.

A black pirate flag with a skull and crossbones design is hoisted on a mast. In the blurred background, colorful buildings including red and yellow structures are visible, suggesting a coastal or harbor setting on a cloudy day.
The S1R II takes detailed 44-megapixel images and has plenty of DR available.

There is a new three-way selector switch to choose between photo, video, and slow/quick settings, and each option will remember its own button customizations and camera settings. The S1R II has twin record buttons, for example, and I can happily customize those in photo mode to serve another function but have them remain record buttons when I switch back to video mode. I also love the addition of tally lamps, both front and back, which allow me the presenter to confirm that we are indeed recording.

Close-up of a black DSLR camera placed on a wooden surface. The camera features a large lens, multiple control dials, a viewfinder, and a screen with a tilting mechanism. A blurred plant is visible in the background.
The new selector switch keeps photo and video settings separate from each other.

People in hooded jackets stand outside a small yellow kiosk with an awning labeled "BAR." Inside, shelves hold various items. The scene is lively, with signs on the window, and a stroller is visible among the group.
There was plenty of lively activity to be found on the Main Street and the camera handled well.

A black and white image of a modern building with a large, curved roof and glass facade. The interior is brightly lit, revealing multiple floors with people, furniture, and vehicles visible through the windows. Wet pavement reflects the structure.
The main Library is an architectural marvel.

Otherwise, the layout is very similar to the S5 II and existing users should find the S1R II both intuitive and familiar. I also want to mention the return of the locking switch, which is a useful control that prevents any settings or errant button presses from messing up your set up. You can even customize which controls are locked and which ones can still be utilized which provides an excellent level of control over the camera.

Close-up of a black camera with the model "S1R II" visible near the lens. A red button is prominent on the textured surface of the camera body. The background is blurred wood and greenery.
The camera has two bright red record buttons and these are fully customizable.

A person holding a black DSLR camera with the SD card slot cover open, showing the SD card slot. The person's fingers are touching the camera, and the background is softly blurred.
The CF Express type B slot is very useful to maintain maximum burst rates.

Nighttime construction site with a lit service van parked beside a Volvo excavator. The van's open side displays tools and equipment inside. Snow-covered ground and illuminated buildings can be seen in the background.
Low-light performance is excellent out of the non-stacked sensor.

Although the battery is the same BLK-22 that the S5 II uses which is smaller than the last generation camera’s, the overall lifespan should be comparable to the older S1R due to the more modern processor and more power-efficient components used in the camera. For those who want more power and a vertical grip, the BG-2 battery grip is going to be available as well. There is both a CFexpress Type B slot and UHS-II SD card slot and I found the buffer to essentially shoot as long as you would ever want it to when using the mechanical shutter. If you use the fastest electronic shutter burst, expect to get about 70 shots or so before the buffer fills.

Close-up of hands inserting a Panasonic Lumix battery into a camera. The battery is partially outside of the camera, with visible text and specifications. The background is blurred.
We have the same battery found in the S5 II cameras and get similar longevity out of it.

Night scene of a triangular church building with illuminated windows in the background. Streaks of red and white lights from passing vehicles on a wet road create motion blur. Lamp posts and barriers line the road.
We braved an incredibly windy bridge to shoot the cathedral on the other side of the bay.

A person with blue eyes and light makeup looks to the side while wearing a fluffy hooded jacket. The fur hood is framed around their face, and they are holding the jacket's zipper with both hands. The background is slightly blurred.
Eye detect works great in photo and video mode.

Panasonic has placed a carbon fiber shutter assembly in front of the sensor which serves to protect it when a lens is removed. I fully admit that I totally forgot to set this feature and the sensor subsequently collected a fair amount of mist from the lousy weather we experienced every time I changed lenses. This is a great feature to have and you especially appreciate it when you forget to use it.

Close-up of a black Lumix S1R II camera body without a lens, showing the sensor. It features textured grip, multiple dials, and buttons. The background is blurred, with hints of a plant visible.
The sensor seems to be very similar to the one found in the DJI Ronin 4D.

A dimly lit gathering inside a large tipi with a round opening at the top, casting blue light. People are seated around the edges, while others stand in the center, surrounded by a warm glow from small fires.
We visited a reindeer herding camp and learned all about Sami culture.

Black and white image of two figures standing on a rocky shoreline, facing a vast body of water. Snow-capped mountains loom in the background under a cloudy sky, creating a serene and atmospheric scene.
There is a rugged beauty to the hills and mountain fjords.

I found the brilliant 5.76-million dot EVF to be clear and easy to compose with. The back LCD touch panel is also an excellent 1.84-million dots of resolution and has both full articulation as well as a separate tilting hinge. Panasonic certainly put a very usable set of displays into this latest camera.

A black digital camera with a fold-out screen is placed on a wooden surface. The camera is partially rotated to show the adjustable LCD screen, lens, and viewfinder. A leafy plant is visible in the background.
The new back panel design is very flexible and works for photo and video equally well.

Two people walk past a brightly lit storefront displaying "SALE" signs at night. The sidewalk and street are wet, reflecting the light from the store's large windows. The atmosphere is calm and quiet.
The S1R II feels very familiar to the S5 II shooting experience but I like the 5.76-million dot EVF for composing with.

Panasonic S1R II First Look: How It Shoots

At the heart of the S1R II is a sensor we haven’t really seen before in a full-frame mirrorless photo camera. The 44-megapixel sensor is not stacked and looks very familiar to the chip you would find in the DJI Ronin 4D. The choice to go with a non-stacked sensor has a couple of major benefits to the end user. First, the overall cost of the camera can be lower which is beneficial in today’s economy. Second, the sensor should give us a maximum dynamic range advantage over contemporary cameras like the Nikon Z8 and Canon R5 Mark II.

A digital camera with a large lens is positioned on a wooden surface. The side panel is open, revealing various ports including HDMI, microphone, and audio jacks. A plant with green leaves is blurred in the background.
The S1R II has all the ports needed for professional work and Panasonic added better-sealed individual covers for each one.
A person with long, braided hair and facial hair is wearing a black puffer jacket and a nose ring, looking directly at the camera. The background is a dark, out-of-focus surface.
Terry looking handsome as ever. I’m very pleased with the overall image quality.

We clocked the readout speed to roughly 1/50 second which is fairly good considering the high resolution involved. The downside is the appearances of a little bit of rolling shutter if you have any movement involved which limits the usefulness of the electronic shutter modes. However, I think landscape and studio photographers for example, will find the extra DR very useful and the low-light performance is excellent on this camera too. In photo mode the base ISO of this dual-gain sensor is 80 and it goes up to 400 in darker situations.

A black DSLR camera with a large zoom lens is wet with water droplets. It has a blue cable attached to the side, and it's resting on a beige surface with some red markings. The background is a light blue wall.
We put the weather sealing to the ultimate test on this trip.
Side-by-side comparison of two snowy landscape images. Left: "177MP Handheld High Res," showing clearer details. Right: "44MP Single Exposure," with slightly less detail. Both images feature snow-covered ground and trees.
The new handheld high-res mode can deliver 177 megapixels.

In the aforementioned electronic shutter settings, the S1R II can go up to a respectable 40 frames per second although the RAW file quality drops to 12-bit. I found myself instead using the mechanical shutter more, not just to preserve dynamic range but also because the shutter can reach a quite fast 10 frames per second. However, to be more specific I stuck to nine frames per second (fps) because this is the maximum rate at which 14-bit files can be shot. It’s a little convoluted to figure out but nine fps is still plenty for most situations.

A silhouette of a kettle is seen suspended over a roaring fire. The flames are bright and flickering, illuminating the kettle's outline against the dark background. Logs underneath the fire are partially visible.
I spent a lot of time around the fire to keep warm.
A bearded man in a red jacket and green beanie stands outdoors. He is looking upwards and smiling slightly. The background is blurry, suggesting a chilly, possibly mountainous environment.
Color and tone is really nice out of the Panasonic cameras, as usual.

The S1R II has a very stable in-body image stabilization (IBIS) unit which, in conjunction with a compatible image stabilized lens, can deliver up to eight stops of stability. I found the mechanical shutter to be well dampened and was able to handhold very slow shutter speeds effectively. The S1R II also debuts a new handheld image stacking feature that allows for 177-megapixel files without needing a tripod.

Close-up of a reindeer with large antlers and a wet brown coat. The focus is on its expressive eye and textured fur. The background is softly blurred, suggesting a snowy or cold environment.
The animal detect autofocus did a great job too.
Close-up of a twisted wire fence against a clear blue sky. The crisscross pattern forms diamond-shaped spaces in the design, with the sunlight subtly highlighting the wire texture.
We got to explore a small former fishing village and I hunted for interesting details and textures.

Panasonic is using a similar phase detect hybrid AF system to the one that debuted with the S5 II. However, they claim that new AI-based technology is being used to refine the autofocusing experience and make it more reliable. Due to the pre-production nature of the S1R II, I want to reserve my full findings until we can fully test the camera but I will say that the experience seems quite similar to what I’ve seen before.

A long, illuminated bridge stretches over a calm body of water at night, with city lights glowing in the background. The reflections of the lights shimmer on the water's surface, creating a tranquil scene.
The city lights at night were welcome because there was minimal opportunity to catch the Northern Lights.

View from a boat showing dark, choppy waters with white foam trailing behind. Snow-covered mountains and a distant shoreline are visible under a cloudy, orange-tinted sky during sunset or sunrise.
We had a slight break in the clouds and a little bit of golden light shone through.

I found the object tracking to work decently if the composition stay fairly still but any fast movement on the part of the subject or camera itself tends to allow the focus to slip. The subject detection modes did seem to work quite well when tracking peoples faces and eyes and we did our usual running Jordan test which had a high hit rate once the eyes and face were locked on.

A group of reindeer with large antlers stands together in a marshy area. Their fur is a mix of brown and beige, and the ground appears wet, suggesting a cold climate. The background is blurred, highlighting the reindeer in the foreground.
We have caribou in Canada which is essentially the same animal as reindeer but we rarely get to be this close to them.
Close-up of a reindeer with wet fur and prominent antlers, standing and looking to the side. Another reindeer is blurred in the background, creating a sense of depth. The overall scene suggests a cold, possibly snowy environment.
The animal eye-detect algorithms were accurate and reliable in use.

The Reindeer I photographed provided a difficult test, with many animals present in the frame and snowy, dark weather further complicated things. I was fairly impressed with the hit rate with animal subject detection. Occasionally the focus would slip but it did catch the eye of the Reindeer more often than not. Shooting in a fire-lit building with minimal light did challenge the autofocusing and I think I’ll revisit this further once the camera has been updated. So as advanced as the S1R II is for photo, there is a lot to talk about when it comes to video.

A green door is set in a salmon-colored wall, illuminated by a vintage outdoor lamp. The wall displays the text "Sk​​ansegata 9 Apartments." A set of mailboxes and a doorbell panel are mounted beside the door.
Northern towns often have really colorful buildings which lift spirits over long winters.

A foggy scene of a waterfront with a sign reading "Privat Kai" and "Parkering Forbudt" in Norwegian, indicating a private dock with no parking allowed. A snow-covered mountain is visible in the background.
The fog was beautiful, thick, and cold, upon our arrival.

Panasonic S1R II First Look: Video Capabilities

While the original S1R was a vastly better camera for photographers than videographers, I think this camera will be equally compelling for people who like their art motionless or motion-full. That starts with the sensor which reads out slightly faster than the S5 II sensor, while offering much higher resolution. The 8K recording is a first for Panasonic and is offered in 17:9 or 16:9 aspect ratios. There is a ton of detail in the image, but remember that all 8K and open-gate modes are H.265 10-bit 4:2:0, so it won’t be quite as malleable as the 4:2:2 modes found in other resolutions.

A person in a red jacket operates a digital camera with a smartphone attached on top. Both screens display an outdoor scene with water. The setup sits on a windowsill, and a cup is nearby.
The new Lumix Flow application allows you to use a phone for many video related tasks.

One of the best features of Panasonic cameras is the inclusion of open gate recording, and it can now be captured at 6.4K. Now that reduced resolution might imply a crop, but this is still recording full width, and I’ve confirmed that it is oversampled from the full 8K image. I’m not sure why 8K open gate isn’t available at launch, but Panasonic says it will be coming in a future firmware upgrade.

A professional camera is on a wooden surface with a Lexar storage device attached via a cable. The device has a label saying "Norway." The setup appears ready for storage or backup purposes.
You can record directly to an SSD when you require fast storage.

In terms of slow motion, the S1R II can capture 60p up to 5.8K, although with a small 1.1x crop. This is a significant improvement from the S5 II, which required an APS-C crop, with the 60p footage maxing out at 4K. There is a 4K/120p mode which also records the full sensor width, but this mode is subsampled and will be substantially softer and more noisy than the other 4K frame rates. 1080p is available up to 120p as well. Basically, this matches what we saw on the original Canon R5, making this a much better slow motion camera than the S5 II, but if you want slow motion with as few compromises as possible, the GH7 is still the king.

Two images of a docked boat, left shows a V-Log image, right shows V-Log with Dynamic Range Expansion. The right image appears brighter. Both images have waveform graphs highlighting differences in brightness levels.
There is an option to expand the dynamic range in video even more but you go to a slower readout speed on the sensor.

Rolling shutter is better than the S5 II, but can still be seen in most record modes. We’ve figured it to be around 1/50 in 8K and all the oversampled modes. This means whip pans and fast action will still have some jello effect, and this is where the more expensive stacked sensor cameras like the Nikon Z8, Canon R5 Mark II and Sony a1 Mark II have a real advantage. There is also an “Extended Dynamic Range” option which give users an additional stop of highlight information when shooting V-Log, but comes at the price of even worse rolling shutter, around 1/30 second. As a result, Extended Dynamic Range can only be used at frame rates of 30p or below.

Close-up of a Lumix S1R II camera showcasing the lens mount area. A red LED light is illuminated near the lens release button, and the camera surface features a textured black finish with prominent model branding.
I really appreciate having tally lamps on both the front and back of the camera.

The capable IBIS unit in the S1R II is also good for video applications, with excellent stability when hand-holding the camera. There is a little bit of bounce but it is very natural looking. Kick on the digital stabilization in normal mode and it helps quite a bit albeit with a crop factor. There is also a new cropless mode which makes use of the surface area of the sensor that isn’t actually recording to further stabilize the footage. This only works with supported Panasonic lenses but it does provide a way to eke out as much stability as possible when needed.

A black DSLR camera fitted with a large lens and an audio input attachment on top sits on a wooden surface against a dark background. The camera features multiple dials and buttons, highlighting its professional design.
The Panasonic XLR2 attachment supports advanced microphones and 32-bit float audio.

Panasonic has always had fantastic audio tools and this camera is no exception. While it lacks the dedicated audio button of the GH7, you can program a custom button to bring up the excellent and intuitive audio quick menu. If the new XLR2 is attached, four channel recording and the ability to record 32-bit float audio are unlocked. This gives you much more flexibility when adjusting audio levels in post. I do wish we could record dual channel 32-bit float without the adaptor though.

Close-up view of a DSLR camera's control dials and buttons, including the mode dial with settings and a lock switch. The camera body is black with a textured grip and the scene is well-lit.
This locking switch is very handy to avoid accidental setting changes.

There is also a new color profile, which was strongly implied to be similar to the ArriLog 709 LUT. It’s definitely pleasing and might replace my beloved Like-709 profile in situations where Log is not required. Panasonic is also launching a new app alongside this camera, Lumix Flow. This is designed to help you through a typical video workflow from conception, to scripting and file management. It’s very cool, but outside the scope of this review.

Two people stand on a dock by a lake, surrounded by snowy mountains. The overcast sky and the bare branches in the foreground create a chilly, serene atmosphere.
Oysters anyone?

However this software has a hidden feature when you attach your phone to the camera via USB-C. You can use your phone as a video monitor, similar to Sony’s Monitor + App. There is a small amount of latency, but it’s much better than the wifi connection previously offered on the Panasonic app. The only limitation is that assist tools are greatly reduced, with no waveform or de-squeeze option. That said, these can still be displayed on the LCD while outputting to a phone, so I generally use the phone display to confirm composition and focus, and use the LCD or EVF to confirm exposure.

View from beneath a wooden and metal lattice structure resembling a roof, with a background of blue sky and clouds visible through the gaps. The geometric pattern adds depth and perspective.
This old fishing hut was barely standing but it offered some interesting angles to shoot.

Lastly, I am very happy to see the option to use the new false color tool to assist in proper exposure settings and the internal fan should mitigate any overheating issues. The S1R II represents a very powerful video camera and should only get better as more firmware updates come out in the future.

Panasonic S1R II First Look: Panasonic’s Full Frame Answer

The S1R II is the most well-rounded Panasonic full frame body so far, and takes a crack at cameras like the Nikon Z8 and Canon R5 Mark II. Although the lack of a stacked sensor makes it less capable for sports and action, the usable mechanical shutter speeds still allow it to handle some faster shooting situations.

The raw image quality offers an advantage over the competition and the video capabilities make it a powerful contender too. And all of this comes at a lower price point than the stacked-sensor competition. There are plenty of users who can work around rolling-shutter issues and don’t need insanely fast electronic shutter burst rates. The S1R II may have been a long time coming, but it is sure to make an impact now that it is here.

Buy the Panasonic S1R II new on Amazon.comBuy the Panasonic S1R II used on KEH.com
,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Panasonic’s Firmware Updates For All S-Line Cameras Improves Autofocus Yet Again
Panasonic Confirms Full-Frame S5 to Be Unveiled Sept. 2nd
Panasonic Releases Proper Webcam Software for LUMIX Cameras
Panasonic S Pro 16-35mm f/4 Review: The S-Line’s Long-Awaited Wide Angle
Discussion