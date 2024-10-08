The Lumix 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 is the Perfect Companion for the S9 Camera

Panasonic announced its Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 for L-mount. It is the smallest and lightest full-frame zoom lens for mirrorless cameras on the market and finally gives the S9 that was announced earlier this year the companion optic it always needed.

Panasonic says that the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 is the world’s smallest and lightest autofocus-enabled interchangeable zoom lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras and is the thinnest at just 40.9mm when it is retracted. It weighs a scant 155 grams.

While its aperture is not fixed, it does cover the ultra-wide through standard focal lenths and has a close shooting distance of 0.15 meters (about 5.9 inches). While small, Panasonic promises it has high-level video performance with “effective” focus breathing suppression.

Panasonic’s Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 features a construction of eight elements arranged into seven groups including three aspherical elements, two extra-low dispersion elements, and one ultra high refractive element. It has an aperture range of f/4.5 to f/22 at the wide end and a range of f/6.3 to f/32 at the long end via a seven-bladed diaphragm.

Below are a few sample images captured with the lens, provided courtesy of Panasonic:

The lens will be available in mid-November for $499.99 and paired with the S9 Kit for $1799.99. In addition, Panasonic will add two new colors for the S9: Sakura Pink and Mint Green. Those will also be available in mid-November and all six S9 colors are options to pair with the new 18-40mm lens.

S9, S5 II, S5 IIX, and G9 II All Get Fimware Updates, Too

In addition to the new hardware, four of Panasonic’s most popular Lumix cameras are poised to get a new firmware update. Most notably, the S9 is receiving an update that promises to improve the autofocus system and will also add a new recording limit option: unlimited. One of the biggest complaints about the S9 at launch was its remarkably short record time limit and with this update, that complaint evaporates.

Below are the full firmware update notes for all four cameras:

Lumix S9 Firmware Version 1.1

A recording time limit menu has been added with a new option to record without time limitation. The recording time varies depending on the environment and operating conditions. Recording will stop automatically if the internal temperature gets too high, even when set to unlimited recording mode.

A display feature for multiple frame markers has been added, which now allows for the display of up to three frame markers simultaneously. This adds further versatility for content creators framing for different aspect ratios or planning shots with multiple compositions, further enhancing the unrivalled convenience of shooting in Open Gate.

The phase hybrid auto focus system has been improved with enhanced subject detection. A new option is now available to select detection of airplanes and trains, as well as specific parts of cars and motorcycles.

Compatibility with the LUMIX Lab smartphone app has been expanded to include remote shooting, shutter remote control, and the ability to transfer images selected on the camera.

Operational stability has been improved.

Lumix S5 II Firmware Version 3.1 and Lumix S5 IIX Firmware Version 2.1

Leica Monochrome is now available as a Photo Style, providing a strong and dynamic monochrome shooting option.

Compatibility with the Lumix Lab smartphone app is now supported.

The latest Panasonic XLR microphone adapter, DMW-XLR2, is now supported. However, 32 Bit Float recording is not available on the S5 II, S5 IIX or G9 II.

5GHz WiFi frequency option now available and has been added to the existing 2.4GHz option.

Real Time LUT can now be assigned to the Fn button.

Operational stability has been improved.

Lumix G9II Firmware Version 2.2

Compatibility with the Lumix Lab smartphone app is now supported.

The latest Panasonic XLR microphone adapter, DMW-XLR2, is now supported. As noted above though, 32 Bit Float is not available on the G9 II.

5GHz Wi-Fi frequency option now available and has been added to the existing 2.4GHz option.

Real Time LUT can now be assigned to the Fn button.

Operational stability has been improved.

These updates are free and will be available to download from the Lumix Global Customer website on October 9.

Image credits: Panasonic Lumix