New Fujifilm GFX Eterna Details: A Fancy Variable ND, Frame.io, and More

Fujifilm has released new information about its upcoming medium-format cinema camera, the Fujifilm GFX Eterna, in dribs and drabs. Today, at NAB 2025 in Las Vegas, Fujifilm revealed new details about GFX Eterna, including neutral density filter specifications, power supply, memory cards, Frame.io support, and more.

To briefly recap the Fujifilm GFX Eterna cinema camera. Fujifilm revealed that it was developing its first-ever filmmaking camera, the GFX Eterna, last November. Citing the GFX Eterna building upon Fujifilm’s rich history in the cinema space, including through the camera’s namesake, Eterna motion picture color negative film, Fujifilm said that the time was right to develop the GFX Eterna as more filmmakers use GFX series medium-format cameras for video projects and applications.

“Leveraging Fujifilm’s expertise and experience in the field of filmmaking, the company will combine the exceptional capabilities of Fujinon lenses with the advanced technology of the GFX series. Aptly named ‘GFX Eterna,’ it aspires to become a driving force in shaping a new era of filmmaking and dedicate to contributing to the creation of timeless cinematic masterpieces,” Fujifilm said last November.

Then the GFX Eterna was shown beneath glass at the CP+ show in Japan in February, and Fujifilm told PetaPixel then that GFX Eterna, which features the same large-format 102-megapixel CMOS II HS image sensor featured in the GFX100 II, will support higher decoding than other GFX models, enabling 4K open gate recording, and that the GFX Eterna cinema camera will have dual base ISO at 800 and 3200 in F-Log 2 and F-Log 2C.

“But today I have two additional new specifications that we can disclose. One is that the new GFX Eterna cinema camera will support higher decoding, which allows for 4K open gate. We could expand the read-out mode up to 4:3. That is why it will be the tallest sensor available in a filmmaking camera,” Fujifilm told PetaPixel in Yokohama in February.

Today at NAB in Las Vegas, Fujifilm detailed five additional GFX Eterna specifications and features.

The camera will have a variable electronic neutral density (ND) filter with strengths ranging from 0.6 to 2.1, or light reduction ranging from two to seven stops. Put another way, this is ND4 to ND128. Fujifilm has not said whether this adjusts automatically during recording or if it is stepless. If the GFX Eterna ticks these boxes, it would enable interesting depth-of-field pulls.

The GFX Eterna will support internal NP-W235 batteries, the same 2,200 mAh rechargeable battery used in a variety of Fujifilm cameras, including GFX models like the GFX100 II and GFX100S II, plus X Series cameras like the X-H2(S) and X-T5. Fujifilm says the GFX Eterna cinema camera will support hot swapping external batteries or transition to DC input during use. Further, the internal NP-W235 battery is automatically charged via an external power source.

Next up is storage media. The GFX Eterna will support internal recording to CFexpress Type B and SD cards, presumably UHS-II media. Fujifilm has not yet stated any recording mode restrictions based on the internal media used or if some modes are restricted to external recording. In the case of the GFX100 II, some higher bitrates require specific cards, including either CFexpress Type B or V90-rated SD cards. It is reasonable to expect similar limitations with the GFX Eterna.

Fujifilm announced the GFX Eterna will work with the TASCAM XLR Microphone Adapter Handle Accessory, providing support for expanded, professional-quality audio inputs and devices.

Finally, like some of Fujifilm’s other recent X and GFX series cameras, the GFX Eterna will work natively with Frame.io. This means that GFX Eterna users will be able to use the camera’s built-in network interface (Wi-Fi or Ethernet) to authenticate a Frame.io project and upload files to the cloud automatically while shooting. This provides instant remote access to proxy video files, enabling editors to instantly begin working on a project as it is shot. Frame.io also supports a wide range of collaboration, editing, and organization tools for diverse projects.

As for precisely when the Fujifilm GFX Eterna will arrive, that, for now, remains a mystery. Fujifilm has repeatedly said the GFX Eterna will arrive sometime this year, and given that the camera is getting a lot of Fujifilm’s spotlight at NAB, there is no reason to doubt that.

Further, the Fujinon GF 32-90mm Power Zoom lens that has been on Fujifilm’s lens roadmap in one form or another since 2023 is still in the works and is expected to arrive in 2025.

Image credits: Fujifilm. Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.