Fujifilm’s GFX Eterna Cinema Camera to Have 4K Open Gate Recording, Dual Base ISO

Fujifilm’s upcoming GFX Eterna cinema camera remains mostly under wraps. First announced last November, very little has been shared about the camera since. However, speaking to PetaPixel at CP+ in February, the company confirmed two more features.

Like the GFX100 II, the GFX Eterna cinema camera will feature a large format GFX 102-megapixel CMOS II HS image sensor which promises sensor readout speeds about two times faster than the sensor in the GFX100S, enabling the GFX100 II and the upcoming GFX Eterna cinema camera to deliver improved autofocus and better video features than earlier GFX cameras. PetaPixel has been told explicitly that the sensor in the upcoming GFX Eterna cinema camera is not new and is the same one that is shared with the GFX100 II, but it does have tuning improvements.

“The GFX Eterna cinema camera is based on the same sensor and same processor [as the GFX100 II],” a Fujifilm representative tells PetaPixel. “But today I have two additional new specifications that we can disclose. One is that the new GFX Eterna cinema camera will support higher decoding, which allows for 4K open gate. We could expand the read-out mode up to 4:3. That is why it will be the tallest sensor available in a filmmaking camera.”

Additionally, Fujifilm revealed that the sensor will have dual base ISO.

“The GFX Eterna cinema camera will have dual base ISO at 800 and 3200 in F-Log 2 and F-Log 2C. This is why we developed F-Log 2C for the GFX100 II, so of course for the GFX Eterna cinema camera, it will be supported.”

PetaPixel also asked Fujifilm if it considered using a lower resolution medium format sensor in lieu of the relatively slow-to-read-out 100-megapixel sensor in the upcoming video-oriented GFX camera.

“That’s of course technically possible. But the main reason we came up with GFX Eterna cinema camera is because people appreciate the image you can get, the footage you can get from the GFX100 II. We felt that it would make sense to come up with that first using the existing sensor and processor,” Fujifilm says. “We could technically do a lower resolution version, but just using that for one camera is going to be too expensive, I think, to make it available, accessible for everyone. So in terms of cost and the fact that we already have such requests based on the GFX100 II, it makes sense to have this GFX Eterna use the current sensor and format.”

Fujifilm’s GFX Eterna cinema camera is expected to be released sometime in 2025.