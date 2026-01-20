The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 Is Now IMAX-Certified

The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55, Fujifilm’s first digital camera built explicitly for professional filmmaking, is now IMAX-certified.

IMAX only certifies high-end digital cinema cameras that meet the company’s strict quality standards, and IMAX-certified cameras are selected for their high-quality image capture and their ability to shoot in IMAX’s exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratios, which are taller than typical cinema formats. In contrast to standard widescreen (2.39:1), IMAX formats include 1.9:1 and, in some instances, even 1.43:1.

IMAX-certified cameras are an essential component of IMAX’s Filmed for IMAX program. This end-to-end partnership enables filmmakers to deliver high-quality IMAX-ready films that fully leverage IMAX’s immersive cinema technology.

The GFX Eterna 55 is now IMAX-certified thanks in significant part to its large 4:3 image sensor. The GFX Eterna 55 uses a customized version of the 102-megapixel image sensor found in the Fujifilm GFX100S II and GFX100 II medium-format cameras. The image sensor is approximately 43.8 by 33.9 millimeters and can record Open Gate video using 32.71 millimeters of vertical image area on the large-format CMOS sensor. The large vertical recording area provides filmmakers with significant flexibility in terms of aspect ratios and lens selection, supporting both anamorphic and spherical lens workflows.

“Adding the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 to our roster of IMAX-certified cameras is a win for filmmakers and fans alike, giving the world’s best storytellers another world-class tool to design truly immersive, cinematic visuals specifically for IMAX,” says Jonathan Fischer, Chief Content Officer at IMAX. “As we continue to expand the ecosystem of certified cameras, we’re opening the door for more directors, DPs, and production partners to deliver unforgettable experiences to audiences around the world.”

Fujifilm touts the GFX Eterna 55’s other features designed for filmmakers. Beyond the large image sensor, the camera also features a cinema-style build with industry-standard connections, an adaptable GF lens mount, a “visually stemless” internal electronic variable neutral density (ND) filter, and much more. The GFX Eterna 55 features Fujifilm’s flagship Logarithmic color profile, F-Log2 C, plus 10 new Film Simulation 3D LUTs and 20 internal Film Simulation modes. These 10 LUTs are available to other Fujifilm owners as well, not just those using the GFX Eterna 55.

“Receiving this certification is an honor for many reasons, one being that IMAX is a beacon for ambitious filmmakers; we’re so proud that GFX Eterna 55 provides an accessible pathway for filmmakers to craft stories with an epic cinematic perspective,” says Yuji Igarashi, general manager, Professional Imaging Group, Imaging Solutions Division, Fujifilm Corporation.

“At Fujifilm, we have a deep belief in the importance of the theatrical moviegoing experience, where audiences come together to share thoughts, ideas, and emotions through the experiences of visual storytelling. GFX Eterna 55 is made for all types of storytellers, including filmmakers who dream of creating larger than life stories for the silver screen and beyond. Fujifilm is proud to provide filmmakers with a system that allows the ability to create motion pictures that are fit for the cinematic scale of The IMAX Experience.”

Although not shot for IMAX, PetaPixel did use the GFX Eterna 55 cinema camera to make its documentary, “No Guarantees.”

“The most exciting thing about the GFX Eterna 55 Cinema Camera for me was the ability to explore a variety of lenses with different characteristics. The massive 44 x 33mm sensor means it’s big enough for nearly any lens, and it has a wide variety of crops and resolutions to support many lenses designed for smaller coverage. For this project, I was excited to try using the Atlas Mercury 1.5x anamorphic lenses. While designed for ‘full frame,’ the 95mm T2.2 could be used in the 4:3 open gate mode with no expander required. The 42mm required the use of a 1.4x expander, but the image from both lenses was lovely and immediately attention-grabbing,” PetaPixel‘s Jordan Drake explains of filming “No Guarantees” on the GFX Eterna 55.

The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 is available now for $16,499.95, a competitive price for a cinema camera with a large-format image sensor.

Image credits: Fujifilm