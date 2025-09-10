Fujifilm’s Cinema Camera is Called the GFX Eterna 55, Will Cost $16,500

Fujifilm has fully announced the medium format cinema camera it has been slowly teasing over the past year. It will be called the GFX Eterna 55, will feature a huge list of recording formats and codecs, and will be priced at $16,499.95.

While Fujifilm shared a huge list of upcoming features it was planning to include in the cinema camera this past summer, it didn’t confirm the name of the camera, its target price, nor when it would be coming to market (other than the ambiguous “2025”).

That changes today as Fujifilm has fully announced the camera, now officially called the GFX Eterna 55, no doubt a reference to the diagonal width of the sensor (about 54.8mm). The full dimensions of the sensor are 43.8 by 32.9mm.

Author’s Note: the below specifications are meant to be viewed in addition to the list of specifications revealed earlier this year.

As before, Fujifilm reiterated the vast array of formats, output sizes, aspect ratios, and frames per second that are available options for the GFX Eterna 55, which the company has positioned as one of the reasons its cinema camera will be desirable. Because of its large sensor, it is capable of sliding into existing workflows and working alongside other cameras and lens systems, from Super35 all the way up to full DCI 8K Open Gate recording.

Fujifilm also says the GFX Eterna 55 will be able to record in Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422, Apple ProRes 422 LT, HEVC/H.265 (4:2:2 10-bit), Apple ProRes Proxy, and H.264 proxy internally, while it can capture 4:2:2 10-bit uncompressed and 12-bit RAW via HDMI out.

While Fujifilm previously said the GFX Eterna 55 would support 20 film simulations, it provided the full list today: PROVIA/Standard, Velvia/Vivid, ASTIA/Soft, Classic Chrome, REALA ACE, PRO Neg.Hi, PRO Neg.Std, Classic Neg., Nostalgic Neg., ETERNA/Cinema, ETERNA BLEACH BYPASS, ACROS, ACROS + Ye Filter, ACROS + R Filter, ACROS + G Filter, Black & White, Black & White + Ye Filter, Black & White + R Filter, Black & White + G Filter, and Sepia.

Additionally, Fujifilm reiterated its choice to develop new film simulation 3D LUTs for F-Log2 and F-Log2 C, which will be downloadable and usable on the GFX Eterna 55 or any other Fujifilm camera that can record those log profiles: Eterna, Eterna Bleach Bypass, Provia, Velvia, Astia, Reala Ace, Classic Chrome, Classic Neg., and Acros. The camera also supports importing and storing up to 16 3D LUTs.

Fujifilm also elaborated on the custom framing guides that the GFX Eterna 55 will support: 2.39:1, 17:9, 16:9, 5:4, 4:3, 3:2, and 1:1. All will support scaling of 1-100%, can be displayed in black, white, yellow, magenta, or cyan, and have a line width of one through four.

The GFX Eterna 55 supports a web browser-based Remote Control Application that runs locally on a Wired or Wireless network. It also supports BLE connection with the Atomos AirGlu and Fujifilm TG-BT1, as well as external timecode via a Timecode In/Out connector (BNC), Atomos AirGlu, and via USB-C connection with Ambient devices.

Fujifilm has also revealed more precise hardware specifications. The LCD monitor is a 5-inch, 6.22M dot touchscreen with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, which is plenty for viewing even in direct sunlight. The on-board menu is a 3-inch LCD with a max brightness of 700 nits and 1.04M dots.

The GFX Eterna 55 measures 110.8 by 138.2 by 176.8mm, weighs about 4.4 pounds (excluding the top handle), has an operating range of between 14 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and has an operating humidity range of 10% to about 80% (with no condensation).

Below is the trailer for No Guarantees, a PetaPixel Pictures Production shot entirely on the GFX Eterna 55 camera:

The GFX Eterna 55 ships with a battery, AC power adapter and cable, body cap, handle, LCD monitor (with a hood and mounting bracket) and a PL-mount lens adapter. Fujifilm says the GFX Eterna 55 will start shipping in October 2025 for $16,499.95.

Image credits: Fujifilm