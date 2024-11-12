Fujifilm Is Developing a Dedicated GFX Cinema Camera, the ‘GFX Eterna’

Fujifilm Corporation announced that it is developing its first-ever filmmaking camera, the Fujifilm GFX Eterna, scheduled for release in 2025.

Like the GFX100 II and GFX100S II, the GFX Eterna will feature a large format GFX 102-megapixel CMOS II HS image sensor. This sensor promises sensor readout speeds about two times faster than the GFX100S’ sensor, enabling the GFX100 II, GFX100S II, and now GFX Eterna, to deliver improved autofocus and better video features than earlier GFX cameras.

Alongside this big image sensor (about 1.7 times larger than a full-frame image sensor), the GFX Eterna receives the same processor as the two newest GFX100 cameras, the X-Processor 5.

Fujifilm says its new Eterna camera enables “filmmakers to capture rich, true to life visuals and have enhanced flexibility in post-production.”

Building Upon Fujifilm’s History in Filmmaking

Fujifilm, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, played a crucial role in Japan’s film industry throughout its early days. In fact, the GFX Eterna’s namesake, Eterna motion picture color negative film, was an essential product for Fujifilm Group.

Alongside positive and negative motion picture films, Fujifilm also made (and still makes) Premista and ZK Cabrio series cinema lenses.

Fujifilm believes its GFX Eterna camera will make as strong of an impact as its other influential motion picture products and “revolutionize film production.”

“Leveraging Fujifilm’s expertise and experience in the field of filmmaking, the company will combine the exceptional capabilities of Fujinon lenses with the advanced technology of the GFX series. Aptly named ‘GFX Eterna,’ it aspires to become a driving force in shaping a new era of filmmaking and dedicate to contributing to the creation of timeless cinematic masterpieces,” Fujifilm says.

The company adds that in preparation for the GFX Eterna’s launch next year, the company will conduct “rigorous field tests” to ensure the new camera and the rest of the GFX system is prepared to meet the increasing demand for video production.

“Through these efforts, Fujifilm is committed to contributing to the video production with high-quality and productivity across a wide range of fields,” the company adds.

GFX Power Zoom Lens Is Also in Development

Alongside GFX Eterna, Fujifilm is working on a new power zoom GF lens optimized for its upcoming G mount cine camera. The lens will have an actual focal length of 32-90mm (equivalent to about 32-71mm in 35mm format).

Fujifilm is also developing a G-to-PL adapter to enable the use of PL-mount lenses on GFX cameras, including the GFX Eterna.

GFX Eterna Arrives in 2025

The GFX Eterna will arrive in 2025 with the aim of transforming high-quality video production. However, filmmakers won’t need to wait until next year for their first peek at Eterna. Fujifilm is showcasing GFX Eterna as a prototype at this week’s InterBEE 2024 event from November 13th to 15th in Japan. Hopefully, higher-resolution images of the Eterna camera itself and the first shots of the GF power zoom lens will be available from the InterBEE show floor.

PetaPixel’s Take

Anytime a company makes a “first-ever” product, it counts as something of a surprise. However, in the case of GFX Eterna, it makes sense and seems like a reasonable move for Fujifilm. The company has dedicated increasing resources to making its GFX cameras well-suited for video applications, especially across the GFX 100 family.

The GFX50S, the debut camera that kickstarted the GFX series, topped out at 1080/30p. It technically had video capabilities but was almost exclusively a stills camera. Lackluster video features remained in the GFX50R and GFX50S II, with each model held back by the image sensor — excellent for photography but not suitable for video.

The GFX100 family changed all that. The current flagship mode, the GFX100 II, delivers internal 4:2:2 10-bit Apple ProRes video recording and can record 12-bit 4:2:2 ProRes RAW or Blackmagic RAW via HDMI. It can also record 8K/30p video with a crop or 4K/60p using the entire width of the GFX100 II’s massive 55-millimeter (diagonal) image sensor.

Not only does the GFX series now have video chops from a recording standpoint, but Fujifilm has also dedicated extensive engineering resources to improving video performance and usability. The latest GFX cameras support specified crops and aspect ratios for various cinema formats, including anamorphic lenses with de-squeeze support.

Fujifilm will also launch a GF to PL adapter, enabling cinematographers to adapt some of the world’s premiere cine lenses to the GFX. Fujifilm’s newest cameras, including the GFX100 II, also support native Frame.io Camera to Cloud integration, a popular choice for video professionals.

The point is that while any foray into a new space comes with a bit of surprise, Fujifilm’s GFX Eterna announcement doesn’t elicit shock. This move makes a ton of sense.

Image credits: Fujifilm. The featured image was created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.