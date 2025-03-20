Canon Teases Pair of ‘V’ Cameras

It’s turning out to be a surprisingly busy March for new camera announcements. In addition to Sony teasing a new full-frame cinema camera and Fujifilm debuting the GFX100RF, Canon is teasing a pair of new cameras, too.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram, Canon is teasing an announcement on March 26.

“In one week, a new chapter begins! We promise it’s worth the wait,” Canon says, inviting people to subscribe to its YouTube channel to “be among the first to know” about the pair of new cameras.

Alongside the teasing text, Canon shared a single image. The above photo shows two cameras on either side of a large “V” graphic.

While one of the two cameras is very difficult to see, shrouded in shadows, the other looks awfully familiar. The visible camera is almost certainly the Canon PowerShot V1 that Canon unveiled at CP+ in Japan last month but did not market globally. There really is no mistaking the PowerShot V1 in the teaser photo, as the same body design and built-in 8.8-25.6mm f/2.8-4.5 lens is visible. The PowerShot V1 features a newly developed Type 1.4 image sensor, which makes the 8.8-25.6mm lens equivalent to a 16-50mm lens in full-frame terms.

The PowerShot V1 can shoot 4Kp60 video, features Canon Log 3, sports a built-in three-stop neutral density filter, and is positioned to compete against the Sony ZV-1 Mark II in the content creator and vlogging space.

While it is a known quantity, it will still be interesting to see how Canon USA markets the PowerShot V1 to its audience. Now, the other camera shown here is a bit more mysterious. Based on its silhouette, it looks to omit an electronic viewfinder. Although mostly hidden by shadows, it also looks like a lens release button is next to the lens, suggesting that it could be an interchangeable lens camera. If it is, in fact, an ILC, it would mark the first EOS R system mirrorless camera to omit a traditional electronic viewfinder.

Given the “V” on the teaser and the nature of the PowerShot V1, one could also reasonably conclude that the second, more mysterious camera will be video-focused, whether that means going after the vlogging market or targeting a higher-end video user remains to be seen. Although, Canon’s products built for professional video applications sport “C” model names, like the Canon EOS R5C and Canon EOS C70, so the smart money is on something aimed more at the entry-level content creator segment.

Canon will reveal both new cameras next Wednesday, March 26. PetaPixel will report all the information as soon as it is available.

Image credits: Canon