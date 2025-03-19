Sony Teases Full-Frame E-Mount Camera That Gives Cinema Vibes

Sony released a short and mysterious new video on its YouTube channel today, teasing the unveiling of a new camera on March 26 at 10 AM EDT (7 AM PDT).

The video has very little information and only heavily obscured looks at the upcoming camera. However, the video has a tagline: “Go small, shoot big.” This suggests that the camera will be compact, whether that is compact relative to an existing Sony camera, a competing product, or compact in absolute terms remains to be seen.

As for “shoot big,” that is much more straightforward. The video shows a Sony E-mount, so it’s an interchangeable lens camera. Based on the size of the sensor behind the mount, it sure looks like a full-frame sensor.

Other quick looks offer little insight. However, since viewers can see a “5” button, the camera has at least five custom function buttons. There is also a fleeting glimpse at a 3.5mm jack on the camera’s side and a peek at an attachment that could be situated on the top of the camera.

Guesses in the YouTube comment section run the gamut from realistic (a box camera) to practically impossible (medium format).

“Looks like a new PTZ,” one viewer says. Another adds, “Must be a box camera.”

Director of Photography David Schwarz notes that the camera appears to be dark gray, suggesting that it “has to be a Cinema line camera. FX3 II? Hopefully…”

While that specific guess may or may not prove accurate, it is worth running with this Cinema line guess for a moment. The large supply of custom function buttons is in line with Sony’s FX cameras, and the attachment points shown in the teaser are similar to something like the Sony FX6. While there’s no evidence of it being a new FX6, the teased camera shows signs of being heavily expandable and conducive to rigging.

Newsshooter suggests the teased product could be a new Sony Venice Extension System camera. This looks like a great guess based on the general shape and style of the teased camera.

There are many more questions than answers, including what sensor this camera will use (global shutter would be fantastic), whether it is a new model in an existing line or an all-new camera series, what it will do, what it will cost, and so much more. Fortunately, people will not need to wait too long to get answers. Sony will fully unveil the camera next Wednesday, March 26, at 10 AM EDT (7 AM PDT).

Image credits: Sony