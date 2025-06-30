Tamron Completes Its Second Gen Trinity with the 16-30mm f/2.8 G2

Jaron Schneider

A person holds a Nikon Z series camera with a Sigma lens attached, against a blurred blue background. The camera is positioned for shooting, and the person's hands are visible adjusting the controls.

Tamron has announced the 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 zoom lens for both Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount, completing its second generation trinity — the “Daisangen” as Tamron calls it — as the new lens joins the 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 and 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 telephoto zooms.

Daisangen is a term that originated from the game of mahjong, Tamron explains, and refers to a winning hand made by collecting three sets of dragon tiles.

Three black Tamron camera lenses of varying sizes are displayed upright on an orange surface with a softly blurred background.

“Drawing from this concept, the photography industry uses the term “daisangen lenses” in Japan to describe a set of three zoom lenses—a wide-angle, a standard, and a telephoto—all featuring a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout their zoom range,” Tamron says.

This third lens in its trifecta of G2 optics builds upon what Tamron calls the success of the “highly acclaimed” 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046). The 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 expands the zoom range but maintains a compact form factor and lightweight design along with maintaining the company’s promise of exceptional image quality. Tamron also says that the lens features improved autofocus performance which contributes to overall better operability.

A person holding a black Sony digital camera with a large wide-angle lens, standing against a blurred blue background.

Tamron also says that from a design perspective, it improved the ergonomic design of the body and made the lens with an “enhanced” exterior surface. The lens also comes with the promise of exceptional optical performance along with beautiful bokeh.

The Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 features a construction of 16 elements arranged into 12 groups, although the company does not note the inclusion or number of any special glass elements or coatings in that formula. It has an aperture range of f/2.8 through f/16 — an unusually tight aperture range, especially for a zoom lens — via a nine-bladed diaphragm. The lens has a minimum object distance of 7.5 inches at the wide end and 11.8 inches at the telephoto end. It measures four inches long on Sony E-mount and is a slightly longer 4.1 inches on Nikon Z-mount. Similarly, the lens weighs 440 grams for Sony cameras and is slightly heavier 450 grams for Nikon cameras.

A black Tamron camera lens with a zoom range of 16-30mm and an aperture of f/2.8, featuring textured adjustment rings and labeled as Di III VXD G2. The lens is standing upright on a white background.

Tamron says the lens has a moisture-resistant construction, a fluorine coating on the front element, and the 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 also has a common 67mm front filter thread. It is also, of course, compatible with Tamron’s Lens Utility software.

Below are a few sample photos taken with the new lens, courtesy of Tamron:

A close-up of a Barbaresco 2001 wine bottle lying in a wicker basket, with wine corks and a baseball bat in the background on a wooden surface.

A colorful outdoor sports court with green, blue, and yellow sections, palm trees, and a tall residential building with multicolored balconies in the background.

Four wooden crates filled with green bitter melons, dark purple Indian eggplants, and round purple eggplants, arranged neatly in a vibrant display at a market.

A wooden boardwalk runs past colorful historic buildings with visitor center signs in a small mountain town, with a snow-capped peak visible in the background.

A small blue wooden building with a sign reading "Alaska Geographic Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park" stands on a wooden boardwalk under a partly cloudy sky. Benches and wooden railings are in front.

Green and purple aurora borealis lights swirl across a starry night sky above a snow-covered landscape, with dark silhouetted trees and a mountain in the background.

Metal bike racks form concentric circles along a city sidewalk, with tall office buildings and traffic lights in the background, captured in black and white.

A historic building with a clock tower and a U.S. flag is reflected in a puddle on the ground, with bare tree branches visible to one side. The image is inverted due to the reflection.

A skateboarder performs a trick on the edge of an empty concrete pool under a bright blue sky, with a palm tree in the background.

The 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 zoom lens will be available for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts for $929. The Sony E-mount version will be available on July 31 and the Nikon Z mount on August 22.

Image credits: Tamron

