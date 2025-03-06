Fujifilm Announces X Summit in Prague: A New Camera Is Coming

Fujifilm announced today that it will host its next X Summit in just two weeks on March 20. The X Summit, followed by the typical Fujifilm events the following days, will take place in Prague, Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic.

Fujifilm announced the news via a short teaser video, which is proliferating across the company’s various regional social media channels. In some instances, Fujifilm said the X Summit will take place at 10 AM GMT, so it will be an early morning announcement for Americans (6 AM ET and 3 AM PT, thanks to clocks moving forward this weekend).

“Hello, everyone. We are now in the beautiful city of Prague, and we’ll host X Summit Prague 2025 on March 20, 2025,” Fujifilm explains. “Please look forward to our exciting news.”

Then, the first and only look at an unannounced new camera briefly appears. PetaPixel grabbed a screenshot to see what can be learned.

Given all the shadows, it is difficult to learn much, but there are a few straightforward observations. One, it is a reasonably large camera, possibly pointing toward it being a GFX camera rather than an X Series model. There are at least two front control dials near the front grip and at least two dials on the top deck near the shutter release. There is a hot shoe located centrally above the lens.

Speaking of the lens, the teaser provides a glimpse at its text, which says “Fujinon Aspherical Lens” at the top and “Super EBC f = 35mm 1:4” at the bottom. It is hard to distinguish the “B” and “f,” but there is nothing else the text could say. This formatting precisely follows the text on the built-in lens on the Fujiifilm X100VI, albeit that is a 23mm f/2 lens, which works out to a 35mm equivalent focal length.

If this new camera is, in fact, a GFX series model, a 35mm lens would deliver a focal length equivalent to 27.65mm, or 28mm, for simplicity. Beyond the camera appearing large based on the size of standardized items like strap lugs, the fact that a lens would be f/4 also lends credence to the GFX notion. A lens with this apparent size on an X Series model would be much faster than that of maximum aperture, as demonstrated by the X100 series. It is worth emphasizing that the lens shown here is not a current lens in Fujifilm’s lineup; there is no 35mm f/4 lens for GF or X mounts.

However, in typical teaser fashion, there are many more questions than answers. Fortunately, Fujifilm fans do not need to wait long to get these answers, as the Fujifilm X Summit kicks off in Prague in two weeks.

Image credits: Fujifilm. Teaser banner image by Jonas Dyhr Rask.