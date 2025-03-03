Sigma Is Hosting a New York Pop-Up To Showcase the BF Camera

Sigma will host a pop-up space in New York City through March to allow photographers to see the brand’s updated visual identity as well as get hands-on time with the new 300-600mm f/4 lens and the “radically simple” BF camera.

Last week, Sigma’s newly-redesigned booth at the CP+ show in Yokohama gave the public its first chance to see the company’s new direction, lenses, and camera but for those in the United States who were unable to attend, the pop-up will be the next best thing. The Sigma pop-up will open at 10 AM on March 7 and run through 2 PM on Saturday March 29 and will be located at 21 Spring Street in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood.

“[The space will] introduce the company’s elegantly updated visual identity, the radically simple Sigma BF camera, and recently announced lenses including the first-ever 300-600mm f/4 zoom lens. Celebrating the Art of Engineering and Engineering for Art, the space will showcase artwork captured with the new camera by esteemed photographers,” Sigma says. “See the new Sigma BF alongside an exhibition from photographer Sarah van Rij, and be some of the first to explore the Sigma BF, inspired by the humble beginnings of the camera obscura. Paired with Sigma I series lenses, begin a new creative journey with innovation.”

Through March, the pop-up space will be open daily from 10 AM through 6 PM (with exception of the final day of the pop-up) and guests will be able to take their first look at the newly-announced Sigma BF camera. The pop-up will also heavily feature photos captured with the new camera.

“On weekdays, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Sigma’s new products and visual identity from Sigma team members. Weekends will feature meet-and-greets with photographers, Instagrammers and influencers including Yu Shi, Max Loewenstein, Bri Hall, Ethan Barber, plus Chris Greer and Paul Daniel, co-hosts of the new PBS series View Finders, Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki, and others throughout the month,” Sigma says.

Walk-ins will be welcome during opening hours, however priority admission will be given to registered attendees during special events. Tickets, which are free, that range through the full stay of the pop-up can be reserved ahead of time.

Image credits: Rendering of the pop-up space provided courtesy of Sigma